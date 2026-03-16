Facts: Salonee Dangore is the leading wicket-taker for Kerala Women with nine wickets in six innings so far.

Humairaa Kaazi, Mumbai Women’s skipper, is their top batter this season with 171 runs in six innings.

Kerala Women and Mumbai Women share a 1-1 record in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Chances of Winning

Kerala Women’s performance against Gujarat Women in the last game was quite commendable as they restricted the latter to a 100-run stand in the first innings. The batters did struggle a tad during their chase but top order batters Akshaya Sadanandan and I Vasudevan Drishya scored 31 runs apiece, and the rest of the batters contributed enough to get the team over the line with four wickets in hand.

Mumbai Women are also a highly competitive side this season as they took their fifth win against Bihar Women in the previous outing. The latter were kept down to 92 runs and the chase was a piece of cake for Mumbai Women. Skipper and opener Humairaa Kaazi led the onslaught with an impressive 64-run knock and the others helped take the team to victory, winning by a strong margin of eight wickets.

Kerala Women chance of winning - 36%

Mumbai Women chance of winning - 64%

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Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Tips

Kerala Women to score high before first dismissal

Kerala Women’s consistency on the opening front is quite remarkable considering Thayyil Shani, their mainstay, has opened alongside Pranavi Chandra, Akshaya Sadanandan and Najla Noushad. In the last three matches, the pairs added 45, 93, 29, 33 and 2 runs to the first wicket, and that makes it highly likely that they will give Mumbai Women’s bowlers a run for their money.

Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Toss Prediction

At the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium this season, the teams fielding first have the upper hand with seven wins in 12 fixtures. The average first innings total stands at just 118 which is not competitive enough. Given these conditions, chasing once again appears to be the safer choice for the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Mohali is expected to have clear and sunny weather on match day with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to soar to 31 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Women Player List

Sajana Sajeevan (c), Thayyil Shani, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Drisya I V, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Ananya K Pradeep, Vaishna Shibu, Darsana Mohanan, Isabel Joseph, Joshitha V J, Keerthi James, Mrudula V S, Vinaya Surendran, Salonee Dangore, Pranavi Chandra, Asha S.

Predicted Playing XI

Thayyil Shani Batter Pranavi Chandra All-rounder Drisya I V Batter Asha S Batter Sajana Sajeevan (C) All-rounder Akshaya Sadanandan Batter Darsana Mohanan Bowler Salonee Dangore Bowler Vaishna Shibu Wicket-keeper Pranavi Chandra Bowler Isabel Joseph Bowler

Kerala Women Team Form

Kerala Women’s bowlers were on the money in the last outing against Gujarat Women but the batters nearly made a meal of a simple chase. That lowers their chances of being able to take on an unforgiving Mumbai Women squad.

Mumbai Women Player List

Humairaa Kaazi (c), Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Sanika Chalke, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Fatima Jaffer, Ira Jadhav, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Zeal Dmello, Khushi Bhatia, Mahek Pokar, Riya Chaudhari, Ashwini Nishad, Jagravi Pawar, Janhvi Kate, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Saumya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Humairaa Kaazi (C) Batter Simran Shaikh Batter Sanika Chalke Batter Ira Jadhav All-rounder Sayali Satghare All-rounder Manali Dakshini All-rounder Khushi Bhatia Wicket-keeper Saima Thakor Bowler Fatima Jaffer All-rounder Jagravi Pawar Bowler Prakashika Naik Bowler

Mumbai Women Team Form

Mumbai Women are certainly a top contender for the title once again as they look to defend it. They have what it takes to make the play-offs and their batters have the firepower to breeze past Kerala Women.

Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Head-to-Head

Kerala Women and Mumbai Women are neck-and-neck with one victory apiece in the previous three seasons.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 2

Kerala Women - 1

Mumbai Women - 1

Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Odds

Kerala Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Women

Humairaa Kaazi is the linchpin opener for Mumbai Women and she has had different opening partners in the matches leading up to this fixture. In the last three outings, the openers set up totals of 46, 20 and 5 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Kerala Women’s Thayyil Shani, Pranavi Chandra and Akshaya Sadanandan have been rather consistent with scores of 45, 93 and 29 runs in the previous three encounters. Their stability as an opening wicket puts them in a position of advantage in the upcoming game.

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Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Best Batters

Sajana Sajeevan to be Kerala Women’s Best Batter

Sajana Sajeevan remained not out on two runs during the previous game against Gujarat Women. She continues to be one of the leading batters for Kerala Women with 84 runs in five innings so far, and she is expected to come out on top against Mumbai Women.

Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected considering Humairaa Kaazi emerged as Mumbai Women’s leading run scorer against Bihar Women, having notched up a 64-run half-century. She has furthered her lead as their top batter with 171 runs in six innings and she continues to be the top choice against Kerala Women.

Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Best Bowlers

Salonee Dangore to be Kerala Women’s Best Bowler

Salonee Dangore was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Kerala Women in the last outing versus Gujarat Women, having claimed a two-wicket haul with an exceptional economy rate of 4.00. She remains their leading bowler overall with nine wickets in six innings, making her the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.

Sayali Satghare to be Mumbai Women’s Best Bowler

Sayali Satghare was the second leading bowler for Mumbai Women last time out as she bagged a single wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 4.25. She also leads their bowling attack overall with nine wickets in six innings which makes her the top pick for the next outing, too.