Facts: Thayyil Shani, Kerala Women’s captain, was their top run scorer in the 2024 season with 133 runs in six innings.

Tripti Singh was Uttar Pradesh Women’s top batter last season with 117 runs in four innings.

Kerala Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Chances of Winning

Kerala Women were quite competitive in the Group D table last season, and they ended their campaign on a high note as they overcame Chandigarh Women. The latter were kept down to a minimal score of 85 and, naturally, the chase was a piece of cake for Kerala Women. Skipper and opener Thayyil Shani top-scored with an unbeaten 39 while Drisya I V and Akshaya Sadanandan contributed 16 and 25* runs, respectively. In the end, they made it over the line with a whopping nine wickets to spare.

Uttar Pradesh Women were a strong side, too, as they made it to the quarter final last season before losing to Himachal Pradesh Women. The former, having batted first, notched up a 131-run stand where opener Tripti Singh’s 53 was the top score of the innings, followed by Arushi Goel’s 31. However, the bowlers were unable to defend this substandard score and the team suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

Kerala Women chance of winning - 45%

Uttar Pradesh Women chance of winning - 55%

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Kerala Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Tips

Kerala Women to score high before first dismissal

Thayyil Shani and Drisya I V were an absolute powerhouse of an opening pair in the 2024 season of the tournament. They opened Kerala Women’s last five games together and went hammer and tongs to set up stands of 31, 0, 75*, 13 and 53 runs. Given their success, the duo are expected to return with a bang in the first game of the upcoming season.

Kerala Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Toss Prediction

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium has hosted ten T20I matches so far where the teams batting and fielding first are tied with a 5-5 scoreline. However, the average first innings score of 167 is competitive and defensible at this venue which will make batting first the preferred choice in the next game.

Weather Report

A 25% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Mohali and light rain is expected to put a damper on the game. The temperature is set to go up to 28 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Women Player List

Thayyil Shani (c), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Drisya I V, Sajana Sajeevan, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Ananya K Pradeep, Vaishna Shibu, Darsana Mohanan, Isabel Joseph, Joshitha V J, Keerthi James, Mrudula V S, Vinaya Surendran.

Predicted Playing XI

Thayyil Shani (C) All-rounder Drisya I V Batter Akshaya Sadanandan Batter Darsana Mohanan Bowler Vinaya Surendran Bowler Aleena Surendran All-rounder Ananya K Pradeep Wicket-keeper Keerthi James Bowler Sajana Sajeevan Batter Najla Noushad All-rounder Mrudula V S Bowler

Kerala Women Team Form

Kerala Women’s opening wicket was their greatest strength in the previous season and they also have a powerful bowling attack.

Uttar Pradesh Women Player List

Poonam Yadav (c), Arushi Goel, Bharti Sharma, Ekta Singh, Shobha Devi, Tripti Singh, Varnika Singh, Anjali Singh, Arju Singh, Arzoo Singh, Falak Naz, Sonali Singh, Soti Raghuvanshi, Nishi Kashyap, Shipra Giri, Almas Bharadwaj, Anshu Tiwary, Archana Devi, Pratibha Bharti, Rashi Kanojiya, Shilpi Yadav, Sonam Yadav, Tanu Kala.

Predicted Playing XI

Tripti Singh Batter Shobha Devi Batter Shipra Giri Wicket-keeper Arushi Goel Batter Arju Singh All-rounder Anjali Singh All-rounder Sonali Singh All-rounder Falak Naz All-rounder Poonam Yadav (C) Bowler Sonam Yadav Bowler Archana Devi Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Women Team Form

Uttar Pradesh advanced beyond the group stage but their campaign came to an end in the quarter final.

Kerala Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Head-to-Head

Kerala Women and Uttar Pradesh Women have not played a head-to-head encounter in the last three seasons.

Kerala Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Odds

Kerala Women to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh Women

Uttar Pradesh Women made several changes to their opening wicket during the previous season, and they had three different opening pairs in the last three matches. Tripti Singh was the only mainstay for the team, and she managed to set up totals of 15, 39 and 21 runs with her partners. However, Kerala Women’s Thayyil Shani and Drisya I V were dependable openers for the team, having added 31, 0 and 75* runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. Naturally, the latter are favored to outdo Uttar Pradesh Women’s first partnership in the next match.

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Kerala Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Batters

Thayyil Shani to be Kerala Women’s Best Batter

Thayyil Shani was Kerala Women’s leading run scorer in the 2024 season of the tournament where she amassed 133 runs in six innings. In the last game of the season against Chandigarh Women, she led the run charts with an unbeaten 39 run knock. Further, she has 851 runs in 58 T20 innings and will be expected to come out on top in the next game.

Tripti Singh to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Tripti Singh took part in four innings last season where she notched up a remarkable 117 runs, including a 53-run half-century in the quarter final encounter against Himachal Pradesh Women. In her T20 career of eight innings, she has 214 runs along with an average of 26.75 which makes her the favorite against Kerala Women.

Kerala Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Bowlers

Vinaya Surendran to be Kerala Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous season of the competition, Vinaya Surendran emerged as the top wicket-taker for Kerala Women with a total of 11 wickets in six innings. Her best performance was in the final against Chandigarh Women where she delivered 3.5 overs, bowled one maiden, bagged a fifer and achieved an impressive economy rate of 3.65. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Poonam Yadav to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

Poonam Yadav was among the most consistent bowlers for Uttar Pradesh in the last season where she captured eight wickets in six innings. Moreover, she has an impressive 98 wickets in 72 T20Is in her career so far along with an exceptional average of 15.25, making her the top choice for the upcoming fixture.