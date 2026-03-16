Facts: I Vasudevan Drishya leads Kerala Women’s batting charts with 35 runs in the first game.

Disha Kasat is the leading batter for Vidarbha Women with 40 runs in a single innings so far.

Kerala Women have a 1-0 scoreline against Vidarbha Women in the previous three seasons.

Kerala Women vs Vidarbha Women Chances of Winning

Kerala Women faced an unfortunate defeat in the first outing against Uttar Pradesh Women even though they were tasked to chase down a meager total of 107. The batters did not have a major task on their hands but they managed to make a meal of their chase as their entire batting order collapsed with a single worthwhile contribution as I Vasudevan Drishya scored 35 runs. They found themselves bundled out for 88 runs, handing their opposition a 19-run victory.

On the other hand, Vidarbha Women took an easy win against Gujarat Women in their first encounter. The latter batted first and posted 89 runs on the board, and Vidarbha Women breezed past the score. Skipper Disha Kasat top-scored with 40 runs while Mona Meshram was next in line with 29 runs. The batters overhauled the target with a whopping seven wickets left to claim their first win of the season.

Kerala Women chance of winning - 45%

Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 55%

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Kerala Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Tips

Vidarbha Women to score high before first dismissal

Riddhi Naik and Disha Kasat’s 23-run partnership in the previous game against Gujarat Women was a solid start and the pair certainly have the potential to go hammer and tongs. In the last five encounters of the 2024 season, the openers set up totals of 31, 30, 39, 31 and 8 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They are expected to build on their current form and post a competitive first partnership against Kerala Women.

Kerala Women vs Vidarbha Women Toss Prediction

In both games played at PCA New Cricket Stadium this season so far, the teams fielding first took a 2-0 clean sweep. The average stand of 71 with the first bat was far too low which makes it a precarious surface to set a target on. For the upcoming game, the toss winning side will be keen to chase.

Weather Report

The conditions at New Chandigarh are expected to remain sunny with absolutely no possibility of a downpour. The temperature is predicted to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Women Player List

Thayyil Shani (c), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Drisya I V, Sajana Sajeevan, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Ananya K Pradeep, Vaishna Shibu, Darsana Mohanan, Isabel Joseph, Joshitha V J, Keerthi James, Mrudula V S, Vinaya Surendran.

Predicted Playing XI

Thayyil Shani (C) All-rounder Drisya I V Batter Akshaya Sadanandan Batter Darsana Mohanan Bowler Vinaya Surendran Bowler Aleena Surendran All-rounder Ananya K Pradeep Wicket-keeper Keerthi James Bowler Sajana Sajeevan Batter Najla Noushad All-rounder Mrudula V S Bowler

Kerala Women Team Form

Kerala Women’s batting missed the mark completely in the last outing and they are not expected to put up a fight in the next game either.

Vidarbha Women Player List

Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat (C) Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Shivani Dharne Batter Bharti Fulmali Batter Sai Bhoyar Batter Kanchan Nagwani All-rounder Trupti Lodhe All-rounder Vedanti Salodkar All-rounder Nupur Kohale Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler Gargi Wankar Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women were powerful on all fronts as they showcased a strong batting display, and their bowling attack was just as competent.

Kerala Women vs Vidarbha Women Head-to-Head

Kerala Women won their sole head-to-head encounter against Vidarbha Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 1

Kerala Women - 1

Vidarbha Women - 0

Kerala Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Odds

Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Kerala Women

In Kerala Women’s previous game, Thayyil Shani and Akshaya Sadanandan did not forge a strong partnership as they added a mere 12 runs to the first wicket. Vidarbha Women’s Riddhi Naik and Disha Kasat, on the other hand, made a better start as they notched up a 23-run stand together in the last outing against Gujarat Women. The latter have the potential to build on their form and do significantly better in the next encounter, and they are favored to set up a superior first partnership.

Kerala Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Batters

Thayyil Shani to be Kerala Women’s Best Batter

Thayyil Shani was not among the top contributors in the previous encounter versus Uttar Pradesh Women where she scored seven runs before losing her wicket. Nonetheless, she was their top batter in the last season with 133 runs in six innings, and she has 851 runs in 58 T20 innings. She is expected to come good in the next match.

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous outing, Disha Kasat emerged as the top run scorer for Vidarbha Women against Gujarat Women where she scored 40 runs. She was their leading batter last season, having accumulated 153 runs in five innings. Moreover, she has 1553 runs in 58 T20 innings, making her the top pick against Kerala Women as well.

Kerala Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Bowlers

Vinaya Surendran to be Kerala Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Uttar Pradesh Women, Vinaya Surendran went wicketless as she delivered three overs and an economy rate of 5.33. However, she was Kerala Women’s leading wicket-taker in the 2024 season with 11 wickets in six innings. She has a T20 career bowling average of 10.08 which makes her the favorite for the next game against Vidarbha Women.

Komal Zanzad to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler

Komal Zanzad’s four-over spell was fruitless in the last game versus Gujarat Women as she failed to take any wickets and ended up with an economy rate of 6.50. Nonetheless, she has 44 wickets in 69 T20 innings thus far along with a brilliant average of 23.61. She is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.