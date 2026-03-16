Facts: Shweta Sehrawat is the highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Nazma is the highest wicket-taker for Delhi and fifth-highest overall, in the ongoing tournament, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 7.76

Vaishnavi Sharma is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, having taken 17 wickets at an incredible average of 6.17

Madhya Pradesh-W vs Delhi-W Chance of Winning

Anushka Sharma is the standout performer with the bat for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, whereas Ananya Dubey has been a good aide. What makes them, however, really bullish is Vaishnavi Sharma with the ball. As a matter of fact, Vaishnavi Sharma is the highest wicket-taker in the entire tournament.

Meanwhile, Shweta Sehrawat is the biggest success for Delhi with the bat. But beyond her, the bowling success of Nazma, Bharti Rawal, and Parunika Sisodia has ensured that things have moved in the right direction for the team from the national capital. If all of them come good in the upcoming match, trust Delhi to have a massive upper hand.

MP-W’s chance of winning is 45%

DEL-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Madhya Pradesh-W vs Delhi-W Betting Tips

Bet on Shweta Sehrawat to do well. She has been Delhi’s most consistent run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and expecting her to do well again in the next Super League encounter won’t be a far-fetched idea. What about Nazma? She’s taking wickets like plucking apples from the garden. Trust her to repeat the same heroics yet again.

Madhya Pradesh-W vs Delhi-W Match Toss Prediction

The C K Pithawala Ground in Surat has hosted 12 Women’s T20 matches overall, with the chasing side coming out victorious on eight occasions.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the upcoming match between Madhya Pradesh Women and Delhi Women in the ongoing Women’s Super League tournament.

Madhya Pradesh-W Player List

Rahila Firdous (c)(wk), Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Aayushi Shukla, Ananya Dubey, Soumya Tiwari, Priyanka, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nikita Singh, Sanskriti Gupta, Shuchi Upadhyay, Anaadi Tagde, Suhani Sharma, Rishika Jain, Kalyani Jadhav

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Sanskriti Gupta Batter Soumya Tiwari Batter Ananya Dubey Batter Rahila Firdous Wicket-Keeper Vaishnavi Sharma All-rounder Aayushi Shukla All-Rounder Shuchi Uapdhyay Bowler Nikita Singh Bowler Priyanka Bowler

Madhya Pradesh-W Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women’s first Super League match against Puducherry was abandoned due to rain in Surat.

Delhi-W Player List

Soni Yadav (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Pragya Rawat (wk), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Ayushi Soni, Nazma, Nidhi Mahto, Ekta Bhadana, Parunika Sisodia, Bharti Rawal, Monika, Mansi Sharma, Vanshika Lila, Priya Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Priya Punia Batter Pragya Rawat Wicket-keeper Tanisha Singh Batter Shweta Sehrawat Batter Ayushi Soni Batter Nazma All-rounder Soni Yadav All-rounder Ekta Bhadana Bowler Nidhi Mahto Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Bharti Rawal Bowler

Delhi-W Team Form

Delhi Women beat Karnataka Women in the first Super League encounter of the season by 44 runs.

Madhya Pradesh-W vs Delhi-W Head-To-Head

Madhya Pradesh Women and Delhi Women have faced each other six times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the latter having an upper hand by winning four games.

Madhya Pradesh-W vs Delhi-W Betting Odds

Delhi to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Priya Punia and Pragya Rawat, Delhi have a dependable opening pair, who could take the challenge head on. Following the duo is Tanisha Singh and Shweta Sehrawat, who combinedly give Delhi a massive edge. In the ongoing tournament, the team from the national capital have scored 47 runs on an average in the first six overs, making sure things are more fluid for them.

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Madhya Pradesh-W vs Delhi-W Best Batters

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anushka Sharma has been Madhya Pradesh’s stand-out performer with the bat, scoring 187 runs at an average of 31.17. Even though she doesn’t have a half-century yet, there is no one better than her at this moment for the bowling-heavy MP side. So trust her to deliver the goods without any worries.

Shweta Sehrawat to be Delhi-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shweta Sehrawat is the highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 199 runs at an average of 28.43 with a strike rate of 144.20. She is the only Delhi player to be in the top-15 of the highest run-scorers’ list in the tournament.

Madhya Pradesh-W vs Delhi-W Best Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Vaishnavi Sharma is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, having taken 17 wickets at an incredible average of 6.17 and at a mind-boggling economy rate of 4.01. There is no one in the tournament, who is as effective as her. So trust her to replicate the same performance once again.

Nazma to be Delhi-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nazma is the highest wicket-taker for Delhi and fifth-highest overall, in the ongoing tournament, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 7.76. She has been one of the most effective bowler for Delhi in the tournament, with her economy rate standing at 5.05.