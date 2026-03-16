Facts: Madhya Pradesh Women’s Vaishnavi Sharma remains the leading wicket-taker of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy with 17 wickets in seven innings.

Karnataka Women’s Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the second leading bowler of the competition with 14 wickets in eight innings.

Karnataka Women have a 1-0 scoreline against Madhya Pradesh Women in the last three seasons.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women’s previous two games in the super league were abandoned due to poor weather conditions, and their last completed game was against Pondicherry Women in the group stage. The latter were restricted to a mere 68 runs in the first innings and the chase was a piece of cake for Madhya Pradesh Women. Openers Anushka Sharma and Jincy George were the top contributors with 19 and 18 runs, respectively, and the rest of the batters scored enough to get the team over the line by a comfortable margin of seven wickets.

Karnataka Women are in a similar plight considering their last game against Vidarbha Women was abandoned, but they faced Delhi Women prior to that in their first super league encounter. The latter batted first and piled on 117 runs, and Karnataka Women struggled in their attempt to chase it down. Their batting lineup collapsed rather quickly with minimal contributions from their batters, and they were eventually bundled out for a measly 73 runs in the 18th over. They conceded defeat by 44 runs.

Madhya Pradesh Women chance of winning - 58%

Karnataka Women chance of winning - 42%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh Women to score high before first dismissal

Anushka Sharma and Jincy George have been Madhya Pradesh Women’s mainstay openers in the tournament so far and their partnership has been rather impressive and consistent in the last five games. Together, the duo set up totals of 38, 52, 25, 57 and 7 runs before the first dismissal. They are backed to put on another big score in the upcoming match as well.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Toss Prediction

Out of four matches held at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium this season, only one game was played to fruition where Delhi Women beat Karnataka Women while batting first. Moreover, in the 2024 season of the competition, the sides batting first emerged victorious nine times in 14 fixtures. Based on these outcomes, the toss winning skipper will be keen to bat first in the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

A huge 85% likelihood of a washout is predicted at Surat and scattered thunderstorms are set to disrupt the game. The temperature is expected to go up to 31 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Rahila Firdous (c), Aayushi Shukla, Ananya Dubey, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kalyani Jadhav, Sanskriti Gupta, Suhani Sharma, Anaadi Tagde, Nikita Singh, Priyanka, Rishika Jain, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Soumya Tiwari Batter Ananya Dubey Batter Rahila Firdous (C) Wicket-keeper Aayushi Shukla Batter Priyanka Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler Nikita Singh Bowler Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women are a dominant team this season and their batting order is quite reliable. They certainly have more firepower than their rivals.

Karnataka Women Player List

Nikki Prasad (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shubha Satheesh, Vrinda Dinesh, BG Tejashwini, Mithila Vinod, Shishira Gowda, Prathyoosha Kumar, Soumya Verma, Ananya Hegde, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Divya Gnanananda, Aditi Rajesh, Pushpa Kiresur.

Predicted Playing XI

Shishira Gowda Batter Vrinda Dinesh Batter Nikki Prasad (C) Batter Mithila Vinod Batter Prathyoosha Kumar Wicket-keeper BG Tejashwini Batter Shreyanka Patil Bowler Monica Patel Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler Pooja Kumari Batter

Karnataka Women Team Form

Karnataka Women’s top order is quite weak and there is room for improvement in their entire batting lineup.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Head-to-Head

Karnataka Women have a 1-0 lead over Madhya Pradesh Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 1

Madhya Pradesh Women - 0

Karnataka Women - 1

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka Women

Karnataka Women’s opening wicket has been off the mark in the last three games considering Vrinda Dinesh, Shishira Gowda and Shubha Satheesh added absolutely no runs to the first wicket on all three occasions. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Women’s Anushka Sharma and Jincy George are significantly better and more consistent with scores of 38, 52 and 25 runs in the previous three encounters. It is quite evident that the latter are expected to outperform Karnataka Women’s openers in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Best Batters

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Anushka Sharma remains Madhya Pradesh Women’s leading run scorer in the tournament so far, having amassed a total of 264 runs in seven completed innings. She was also their top batter in the last outing against Pondicherry Women where she notched up 19 runs. Based on her consistency, she is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka Women’s Best Batter

Vrinda Dinesh was not among the top scorers in the previous game against Delhi Women where she was dismissed after scoring a mere nine runs. However, this was a rather unseemly performance considering she is in a league of her own with 302 runs in eight innings. She is on course to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Best Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma was remarkable in the previous encounter against Pondicherry Women where she bagged a fifer in 3.1 overs and achieved an impressive economy rate of 0.94. She has a whopping 17 wickets in seven innings this season, making her their top wicket-taker overall. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Karnataka Women as well.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka Women’s Best Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the second leading bowler for Karnataka Women in the previous game against Delhi Women, having claimed a two-wicket haul in four innings with a brilliant economy rate of 4.25. She is the team’s top wicket-taker this season with 14 wickets in eight innings, making her the favorite for the next outing against Madhya Pradesh Women.