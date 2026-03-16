Facts: Madhya Pradesh Women’s Vaishnavi Sharma is the leading wicket-taker of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy with 20 wickets in eight innings.

Maharashtra Women’s Anuja Patil stands as the third leading bowler of the tournament with 15 wickets in ten innings.

Maharashtra Women have a 2-1 scoreline against Madhya Pradesh Women in the last three seasons.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women played their first super league game to fruition as they overcame Karnataka Women for a spot in the final. The latter, having batted first, scored 82 runs in a rain-affected 12-over innings. Madhya Pradesh Women, though, did not have to break a sweat in order to chase down the target; after the openers collapsed with minimal contributions, Soumya Tiwari and Aayushi Shukla set up the chase with scores of 44* and 37 runs, respectively. They made it over the line with seven wickets in hand.

Maharashtra Women were in a difficult position in the previous game against Haryana Women where the latter posted 63 runs in six overs, with the innings reduced due to poor weather conditions. The majority of their batting order were dismissed cheaply but middle order batter Tejal Hasabnis top-scored as she remained not out on 37. In the end, they took victory by a margin of six wickets.

Madhya Pradesh Women chance of winning - 58%

Maharashtra Women chance of winning - 42%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh Women to score high before first dismissal

Anushka Sharma and Jincy George have had their ups and downs as Madhya Pradesh Women’s openers but they are, undeniably, a strong opening pair. In the five matches leading up to the final, they added 4, 38, 52, 25 and 57 runs to the first wicket. Despite their downtrend in the last outing, they are expected to put on a competitive stand in the upcoming match.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Toss Prediction

A total of three completed games have been held at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in the tournament this season where the teams fielding first have the lead with two victories. Moreover, the average first innings total of 109 is rather low, making chasing the lucrative option in the next encounter.

Weather Report

A 75% threat of rain is predicted at Surat on the day of the game and the downpour is expected to put a damper on the match. The temperature will reach 30 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Rahila Firdous (c), Aayushi Shukla, Ananya Dubey, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kalyani Jadhav, Sanskriti Gupta, Suhani Sharma, Anaadi Tagde, Nikita Singh, Priyanka, Rishika Jain, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Soumya Tiwari Batter Ananya Dubey Batter Rahila Firdous (C) Wicket-keeper Aayushi Shukla Batter Priyanka Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler Nikita Singh Bowler Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women’s batting prowess is unmatched but their bowling attack is in a league of its own. Vaishnavi Sharma, in particular, is absolutely on the money this season and will certainly put pressure on the opposition’s bowlers.

Maharashtra Women Player List

Anuja Patil (c), Dnyaneshwari Patil, Kiran Navgire, Roshani Pardhi, Tejal Hasabnis, BM Mirajkar, Gautami Naik, Isha Pathare, Ishita Khale, Ishwari Savkar, Khushi Mulla, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Shweta Mane, Bhavika Ahire, Shivali Shinde.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Gautami Naik Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Anuja Patil (C) All-rounder Shivali Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Dnyaneshwari Patil Bowler Isha Mangesh Pathare Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler BM Mirajkar Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women’s batting lineup is competitive but they do not have the firepower to overcome Madhya Pradesh Women. Further, they lost terribly at the hands of their rivals during the group stage of the competition.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Head-to-Head

Maharashtra Women have the lead in their head-to-head tally against Madhya Pradesh Women with two wins in three encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 3

Madhya Pradesh Women - 1

Maharashtra Women - 2

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women

Jincy George and Anushka Sharma’s partnership has regressed over Madhya Pradesh Women’s previous three games. The pair set up totals of 4, 38 and 52 runs before the first dismissal. Maharashtra Women’s Kiran Navgire and Gautami Naik are just as competitive with scores of 2, 74 and 48 runs in the last three matches but the former are expected to bring their A-game to the final and outdo Maharashtra Women’s opening wicket.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Best Batters

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Anushka Sharma was not a major contributor in the last game against Karnataka Women where she faced a two-ball duck. Nevertheless, she remains their leading batter overall with 264 runs in eight innings, and she is expected to be their standout batter in the final against Maharashtra Women.

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’s Best Batter

Kiran Navgire experienced a downtrend in the previous match against Haryana Women as she found herself dismissed after scoring a single run. She has furthered her lead overall with 228 runs in six innings which makes her the top choice for the next encounter as well.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Best Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering Vaishnavi Sharma was the joint leading bowler for Madhya Pradesh Women against Karnataka Women, having taken a three-wicket haul in two overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.00. She has extended her lead at the top with 20 wickets in eight innings, making her the favorite in the upcoming match.

Anuja Patil to be Maharashtra Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Anuja Patil emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra Women with a five-wicket haul in two overs and an economy rate of 6.50. She stands as the top bowler for the team with 15 wickets in ten innings and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the next game against Madhya Pradesh Women.