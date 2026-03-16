Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Prediction
MAD
55%
Chance of Winning
MAH
45%
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur
Facts:
- With 171 runs, Jincy George was the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women in the last campaign.
- With 162 runs, Kiran Navgire was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in the last campaign.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Chance of Winning
Madhya Pradesh Women dominated the group stages last season as they were unbeaten and ended up at the top of the table. Last season they were knocked out by Bengal Women but in the opening game this season they avenged their loss and beat Bengal Women with five wickets to spare.
Maharashtra Women had an underwhelming campaign last season as they managed just two wins in the group stages and missed the playoffs. They were sensational in the opening game of the season against Tamil Nadu. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 55%
- Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 45%
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season as she scored 85 runs in seven matches. Even though Tiwari had a decent game against Bengal Women, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Maharashtra Women struggled in the batting department last season but were sensational in the opening game of the season. Anuja Patil scored a brilliant half century in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List
Madhya Pradesh Women Player List
Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jincy George
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aayushi Shukla
|
Batter
|
Soumya Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Rahila Firdous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jiya Jethwa
|
Batter
|
Nikita Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sanskriti Gupta
|
All-rounder
|
Shuchi Upadhyay
|
Bowler
|
Priyanka Kaushal
|
Bowler
|
Vaishnavi Sharma
|
Bowler
Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form
Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten in the group stages last season and in the opening game this season, they beat Bengal Women.
Maharashtra Women News & Player List
Maharashtra Women Player List
Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kiran Navgire
|
Batter
|
Ishwari Savkar
|
Batter
|
Tejal Hasabnis
|
Batter
|
Anuja Patil
|
Batter
|
Vaishnavi Shinde
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shweta Mane
|
Batter
|
Mukta Magre
|
All-rounder
|
Amar Pawar
|
All-rounder
|
Shradda Pokharkar
|
Bowler
|
Aarti Kedar
|
Bowler
|
Ishita Khale
|
Bowler
Maharashtra Women Team Form
Maharashtra Women struggled last season as they managed just two wins, this year they won the opening game against Tamil Nadu.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Head to Head
Maharashtra Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Madhya Pradesh Women 2-0.
Head to Head:
Madhya Pradesh Women: 00
Maharashtra Women: 02
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Betting Odds
Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women
Madhya Pradesh Women and Maharashtra Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Madhya Pradesh were sensational in the group stages last term as they were unbeaten and in the playoffs they lost against Bengal Women. On the other hand Maharashtra Women missed the playoffs last season as they had two wins in the group stages. They were sensational in the opening game of the season against Tamil Nadu as they managed to chase the target with each and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare but they conceded a bigger opening stand in the game which makes us believe Madhya Pradesh will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null
Madhya Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Maharashtra
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Batters
Jincy George to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter
Jincy George struggled in the opening game of the season regardless we are going to back her once again as with 171 runs she was the leading run scorer last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter
Kiran Navgire is the most decorated player in the squad for Maharashtra Women. She did not bat in the first game, last season she scored 162 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Bowlers
Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler
Anushka Sharma was sublime in the opening game against Bengal Women as she bagged three wickets. Last season she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mukta Magre to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler
Mukta Magre did not bag a wicket against Tamil Nadu but still bowled well as she conceded just 22 runs. With seven wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Madhya Pradesh Women
- Madhya Pradesh Women to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Maharashtra Women to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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