Facts: With 171 runs, Jincy George was the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women in the last campaign.

With 162 runs, Kiran Navgire was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in the last campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women dominated the group stages last season as they were unbeaten and ended up at the top of the table. Last season they were knocked out by Bengal Women but in the opening game this season they avenged their loss and beat Bengal Women with five wickets to spare.

Maharashtra Women had an underwhelming campaign last season as they managed just two wins in the group stages and missed the playoffs. They were sensational in the opening game of the season against Tamil Nadu. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season as she scored 85 runs in seven matches. Even though Tiwari had a decent game against Bengal Women, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women struggled in the batting department last season but were sensational in the opening game of the season. Anuja Patil scored a brilliant half century in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Aayushi Shukla Batter Soumya Tiwari Batter Rahila Firdous Wicket-keeper Jiya Jethwa Batter Nikita Singh All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler Priyanka Kaushal Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten in the group stages last season and in the opening game this season, they beat Bengal Women.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Anuja Patil Batter Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Amar Pawar All-rounder Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women struggled last season as they managed just two wins, this year they won the opening game against Tamil Nadu.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Head to Head

Maharashtra Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Madhya Pradesh Women 2-0.

Head to Head:

Madhya Pradesh Women: 00

Maharashtra Women: 02

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women

Madhya Pradesh Women and Maharashtra Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Madhya Pradesh were sensational in the group stages last term as they were unbeaten and in the playoffs they lost against Bengal Women. On the other hand Maharashtra Women missed the playoffs last season as they had two wins in the group stages. They were sensational in the opening game of the season against Tamil Nadu as they managed to chase the target with each and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare but they conceded a bigger opening stand in the game which makes us believe Madhya Pradesh will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Batters

Jincy George to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter

Jincy George struggled in the opening game of the season regardless we are going to back her once again as with 171 runs she was the leading run scorer last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Kiran Navgire is the most decorated player in the squad for Maharashtra Women. She did not bat in the first game, last season she scored 162 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Bowlers

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler

Anushka Sharma was sublime in the opening game against Bengal Women as she bagged three wickets. Last season she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mukta Magre to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Mukta Magre did not bag a wicket against Tamil Nadu but still bowled well as she conceded just 22 runs. With seven wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.