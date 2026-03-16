Madhya Pradesh Women vs Pondicherry Women Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women continued their sensational form in the last game against Rajasthan Women. Rajasthan Women posted 108 runs on the scoreboard and Madhya Pradesh Women managed to chase the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare. They have won all six games this season.

Pondicherry Women lost the opening game of the season but since then they have managed four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they dominated against Bengal Women and made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 67%

Pondicherry Women’ chances of winning - 33%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Pondicherry Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season and has had a dismal campaign so far this season. In the five matches so far she has scored 18, 13, 0, 21 and 1 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

C Prathyusha has been brilliant so far this season as she has scored 149 runs in six matches thus far. Even though Prathyusha struggled in the last game, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Aayushi Shukla Batter Soumya Tiwari Batter Rahila Firdous Wicket-keeper Jiya Jethwa Batter Nikita Singh All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler Priyanka Kaushal Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women have a perfect record this season and with six wins in six games, they are currently at the top of the table.

Pondicherry Women News & Player List

Pondicherry Women Player List

Amruta Saran, Asha S, Esha Mavi, M S Shailaja, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anika Kumaresan, Divya Shanmugam, Likhitha Vilveetil, Rebecca Arul, S Maithreyee, Sonal Patil, John Stephy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sunayana Mishra, Abirame Ramamurth, Arunadevi Sekar, Batul Pereira, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Niharika BVV, C Prathyusha, A Lonkar

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvashri Karthikeyan Batter C Prathyusha Batter Kavisha Elayaperumal Batter A Lonkar Batter John Stephy Wicket-keeper Sonal Patil Batter Yashi Pandey All-rounder S Maithreyee All-rounder Arunadevi Sekar Bowler Abirame Ramamurth Bowler Batul Pereira Bowler

Pondicherry Women Team Form

Pondicherry Women have been brilliant this season as they have won four of the last five matches and are currently second on the table.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Pondicherry Women Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh Women and Pondicherry Women have squared off just once in this tournament and Madhya Pradesh Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Madhya Pradesh Women: 01

Pondicherry Women: 00

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Pondicherry Women Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Pondicherry Women

Madhya Pradesh Women and Pondicherry Women head into the final game of the season with both sides already qualified for the playoffs this season. Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten last season and are in-course to achieve a similar feat as they have managed six wins in six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Pondicherry Women have been one of the biggest surprises this season as they missed the playoffs last season but have managed four wins in six games this season and would be hoping for a strong finish in the group stages. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Madhya Pradesh Women have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Pondicherry Women Top Batters

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter

Anushka Sharma continued her form in the last game as she scored 27 runs against Rajasthan Women. With 168 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

A Lonkar to be Pondicherry Women’ top batter

A Lonkar has had a brilliant season this term. In the last game she scored 45* and took her team over the line. Lonkar remains the leading run scorer for Pondicherry Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Pondicherry Women Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma did not have a great outing in the last game regardless, we are going to back her once again as with 12 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhirame Ramamurth to be Pondicherry Women’ top bowler

Abirame Ramamurth was excellent in the last game even though she bagged just one wicket. With nine wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.