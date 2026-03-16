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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Match Prediction

MAD

55%

Chance of Winning

PUN

45%

Parimatch

1.83
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.90
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground

Madhya Pradesh Women take on Punjab Women in the fourth round of games of the 2025 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 13 at 01:30 PM IST.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 171 runs, Jincy George was the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women in the last campaign.
  • With 188 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal was the leading run scorer for Punjab Women in the last campaign.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women have been one of the best sides this season. They were unbeaten in the group stages last season and so far this season they have managed three wins in three games and are at the top of the table. In the last match they dominated against Saurashtra Women as they won the game by five wickets.

Punjab Women have had a solid campaign thus far. After the defeat against Tamil Nadu Women, Punjab Women managed to turn things around in the last match as they beat Bengal Women with four wickets to spare and are third on the table. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season as she scored 85 runs in seven matches. In three matches thus far Tiwari has scored 18, 13 and 0 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Pragati Singh struggled for consistency last season as she was consistent throughout the campaign. In the three games thus far she has scored 5, 22 and 13 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George

Batter

Anushka Sharma

Batter

Aayushi Shukla

Batter

Soumya Tiwari

Batter

Rahila Firdous

Wicket-keeper

Jiya Jethwa

Batter

Nikita Singh

All-rounder

Sanskriti Gupta

All-rounder

Shuchi Upadhyay

Bowler

Priyanka Kaushal

Bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma

Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten in the group stages last season and have won all three games thus far.

Punjab Women News & Player List

Punjab Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia

Batter

Mridula Jadeja

Batter

Umeshwari Jethva

Batter

Ayushi Patel

Batter

Umeshwari Jethva

Wicket-keeper

Puja Modhwadia

Batter

Neha Chavda

All-rounder

Miloni Jivani

All-rounder

Reena Dabhi

Bowler

Dharani Thappetla

Bowler

Reena Mota

Bowler

Punjab Women Team Form

Punjab Women missed the playoffs but so far they have managed two wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Punjab Women 4-2.

Head to Head:

Madhya Pradesh Women: 04

Punjab Women: 02

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Women

Madhya Pradesh Women and Punjab Women head into this game after both sides have been impressive in the group stages thus far which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Madhya Pradesh were sensational last season as they were unbeaten in the group stages and have a perfect record thus far. On the other hand, Punjab Women have won two of the three games so far and are currently third on the table. A win for either side would make them favourites to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Punjab Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three games which makes us believe Madhya Pradesh will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women

T20

Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, null

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Madhya Pradesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.83
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Punjab

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.90

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Top Batters

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter

Anushka Sharma has been solid so far in this campaign. Even though she struggled in the last game, Sharma has scored 83 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter

Ridhima Aggarwal was outstanding last season as she scored 188 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game she scored 38 runs and took her team over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Punjab Women Top Bowlers

Nikita Singh to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler

Nikita Singh has been sublime so far in this campaign as she has been consistent and with six wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mannat Kashyap to be Punjab Women’ top bowler

Mannat Kashyap was unlucky in the first two games as she did not bagged a wickets but bowled well. In the last game she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Madhya Pradesh Women

Madhya Pradesh Women have been perfect so far as they have three wins in three games and have been one of the best teams in the group stages. They have dominated this fixture in the past which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Madhya Pradesh Women will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Madhya Pradesh Women to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
  • Punjab Women to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
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