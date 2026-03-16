Facts: With 141 runs, Anushka Sharma is the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women this season.

With 98 runs, Ayushi Garg is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Women in this campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Rajasthan Women Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women have once again been incredible in this campaign. They were unbeaten in the group stages last season and so far this term they have five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Tamil Nadu with five wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Women registered an important win against Saurashtra Women in the last game as they remain in contention for a playoff spot this season. They have managed just one win in four matches and are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 76%

Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 24%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season and has had a dismal campaign so far this season. In the five matches so far she has scored 18, 13, 0, 21 and 1 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sumitra Jat got off to a great start this season but had struggled for consistency this season. In the last four matches she has scored 2, 9, 2 and 31 even though she scored well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Aayushi Shukla Batter Soumya Tiwari Batter Rahila Firdous Wicket-keeper Jiya Jethwa Batter Nikita Singh All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler Priyanka Kaushal Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women have been sensational so far as they have managed five wins in five games and are at the top of the table.

Rajasthan Women News & Player List

Rajasthan Women Player List

Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal

Predicted Playing XI

Sumitra Jat Batter Sangeeta Kumawat Batter Neetu Sharma Batter Babita Meena Batter Jyoti Choudhary Wicket-keeper Suman Meena Batter Kaushalya Choudhary All-rounder Manju Atmaram All-rounder Ayushi Garg Bowler Shanu Sen Bowler Sonal Kalal Bowler

Rajasthan Women Team Form

Rajasthan Women have struggled so far as they have three defeats in four games and are seventh on the table.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Rajasthan Women Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Rajasthan Women 4-1.

Head to Head:

Madhya Pradesh Women: 04

Rajasthan Women: 01

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Rajasthan Women Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Women

Madhya Pradesh Women and Rajasthan Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons so far in this campaign. Madhya Pradesh has once again been impressive so far this season as they have a perfect record after five matches and are at the top of the table. They have already secured a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, this season has been a struggle for Rajasthan Women as they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they beat Saurashtra Women and remain in contention for a playoff spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Madhya Pradesh has managed a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Batters

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter

Anushka Sharma had a solid outing in the last match as she scored 20 off 15 balls. So far this season she has scored 141 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter

Ayushi Garg was sensational in the last game as she scored 48* runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. She has been one of the most consistent batters for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma was sensational in the last game as she bagged three wickets. With 12 wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sonal Kalal to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler

Sonal Kalal has been excellent so far this season as she has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side. In the last match, she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.