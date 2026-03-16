Facts: With 171 runs, Jincy George was the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women in the last campaign.

With 120 runs, Ayushi Patel was the leading run scorer for Saurashtra Women in the last campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Saurashtra Women Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women were sensational last season as they were unbeaten in the group stages and once again they have been dominant in the group stages thus far as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match, they beat Maharashtra Women by seven wickets.

Saurashtra Women had an underwhelming campaign last season as they missed the playoffs and they remain the only winless team in the group thus far. In the last game they lost against Pondicherry Women by 72 runs. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 98%

Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 02%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Saurashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season as she scored 85 runs in seven matches. In the last match she scored 13 runs off 26 balls which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Umeshwari Jethva made her debut in the opening game against Punjab Women and she struggled in the match but in the last match she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Aayushi Shukla Batter Soumya Tiwari Batter Rahila Firdous Wicket-keeper Jiya Jethwa Batter Nikita Singh All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler Priyanka Kaushal Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten in the group stages last season and have won back to back games in this campaign.

Saurashtra Women News & Player List

Saurashtra Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia Batter Mridula Jadeja Batter Umeshwari Jethva Batter Ayushi Patel Batter Umeshwari Jethva Wicket-keeper Puja Modhwadia Batter Neha Chavda All-rounder Miloni Jivani All-rounder Reena Dabhi Bowler Dharani Thappetla Bowler Reena Mota Bowler

Saurashtra Women Team Form

Saurashtra Women won three games last season and missed the playoffs. They have lost both games thus far.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Saurashtra Women Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Saurashtra Women 5-0.

Head to Head:

Madhya Pradesh Women: 05

Saurashtra Women: 00

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Saurashtra Women Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra Women

Madhya Pradesh Women and Saurashtra Women go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Madhya Pradesh Women were sublime in the group stages last season as they remained unbeaten in the group stages. This season they have a perfect record thus far and with two wins in two games they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Saurashtra Women as they have lost both games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. We expect Madhya Pradesh to dominate this game once again as they have a perfect record in this fixture and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Batters

Jincy George to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter

Jincy George has struggled in the first two matches thus far but we expect her to turn things around as last season with 171 runs she was the leading run scorer last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Patel to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter

Ayushi Patel missed the first two games but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational last season and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Bowlers

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler

Anushka Sharma did not ball much in the last game but in the opening game she was sensational as she bagged three wickets and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Modhwadia to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler

Puja Modhwadia was brilliant once again in the last game as she ended the game with bowling figures of 1/24. So far she has bagged three wickets in two games and is the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.