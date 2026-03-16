Facts: With 121 runs, Anushka Sharma is the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women this season.

With 187 runs, G Kamalini is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in this campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh Women were sensational last season as they were unbeaten in the group stages and this season they have been even better thus far as they have a perfect record after four matches and another win will seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they beat Punjab Women by 11 runs.

Much like their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women have made positive strides this season as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Pondicherry Women by nine wickets. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 57%

Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 43%

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season as she scored 85 runs in seven matches. In four matches thus far Tiwari has scored 18, 13, 0 and 21. Even though she scored well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

G Kamalini has been brilliant so far this season as she has been consistent and in four matches thus far she has scored 32, 24, 36 and 95* which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Aayushi Shukla Batter Soumya Tiwari Batter Rahila Firdous Wicket-keeper Jiya Jethwa Batter Nikita Singh All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler Priyanka Kaushal Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women have been sensational so far as they have managed four wins in four games and are at the top of the table.

Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Women Player List

Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshminarayan Nethra Batter Arshi Choudhary Batter Thirush Kamini Batter Eloksi Arun Batter G Kamalini Wicket-keeper Yogyasri Kosuri Batter Sundaresan Anusha All-rounder Akshara Srinivasan All-rounder Keerthana Balakrishnan Bowler Ramyashri Prasad Bowler Nida Rehman Bowler

Tamil Nadu Women Team Form

Tamil Nadu Women have been solid so far as they have managed three wins in four games so far in this campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Tamil Nadu Women 2-0.

Head to Head:

Madhya Pradesh Women: 02

Tamil Nadu Women: 00

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh Women

Madhya Pradesh Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into this game after both sides have been impressive in the group stages thus far, they have been the two best teams in the group and a win for either side will put them in the pole position to make the playoffs this season. Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten last year in the group stages and they are well in-course to achieve similar feat this season as so far they have four wins in four games and are at the top of the table. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu lost the opening game of the season but have managed to win three games on the bounce and in all three games they had the better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter

Anushka Sharma continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 38 against Punjab Women. With 121 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

G Kamalini to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter

G Kamalini was incredible in the last game against Pondicherry Women as she scored 95 runs in the game. With 187 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma was sensational in the last game as she bagged five wickets against Punjab Women. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sundaresan Anusha to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler

Sundaresan Anusha has been solid so far in this campaign. In the last match once again she was excellent and with six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.