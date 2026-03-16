Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction
MAD
57%
Chance of Winning
TAM
43%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur
Facts:
- With 121 runs, Anushka Sharma is the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women this season.
- With 187 runs, G Kamalini is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in this campaign.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning
Madhya Pradesh Women were sensational last season as they were unbeaten in the group stages and this season they have been even better thus far as they have a perfect record after four matches and another win will seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they beat Punjab Women by 11 runs.
Much like their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women have made positive strides this season as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Pondicherry Women by nine wickets. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 57%
- Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 43%
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season as she scored 85 runs in seven matches. In four matches thus far Tiwari has scored 18, 13, 0 and 21. Even though she scored well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
G Kamalini has been brilliant so far this season as she has been consistent and in four matches thus far she has scored 32, 24, 36 and 95* which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List
Madhya Pradesh Women Player List
Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jincy George
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aayushi Shukla
|
Batter
|
Soumya Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Rahila Firdous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jiya Jethwa
|
Batter
|
Nikita Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sanskriti Gupta
|
All-rounder
|
Shuchi Upadhyay
|
Bowler
|
Priyanka Kaushal
|
Bowler
|
Vaishnavi Sharma
|
Bowler
Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form
Madhya Pradesh Women have been sensational so far as they have managed four wins in four games and are at the top of the table.
Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List
Tamil Nadu Women Player List
Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lakshminarayan Nethra
|
Batter
|
Arshi Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Thirush Kamini
|
Batter
|
Eloksi Arun
|
Batter
|
G Kamalini
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yogyasri Kosuri
|
Batter
|
Sundaresan Anusha
|
All-rounder
|
Akshara Srinivasan
|
All-rounder
|
Keerthana Balakrishnan
|
Bowler
|
Ramyashri Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Nida Rehman
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Women Team Form
Tamil Nadu Women have been solid so far as they have managed three wins in four games so far in this campaign.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head
Madhya Pradesh Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Tamil Nadu Women 2-0.
Head to Head:
Madhya Pradesh Women: 02
Tamil Nadu Women: 00
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh Women
Madhya Pradesh Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into this game after both sides have been impressive in the group stages thus far, they have been the two best teams in the group and a win for either side will put them in the pole position to make the playoffs this season. Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten last year in the group stages and they are well in-course to achieve similar feat this season as so far they have four wins in four games and are at the top of the table. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu lost the opening game of the season but have managed to win three games on the bounce and in all three games they had the better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null
Madhya Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters
Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter
Anushka Sharma continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 38 against Punjab Women. With 121 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
G Kamalini to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter
G Kamalini was incredible in the last game against Pondicherry Women as she scored 95 runs in the game. With 187 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers
Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler
Vaishnavi Sharma was sensational in the last game as she bagged five wickets against Punjab Women. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sundaresan Anusha to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler
Sundaresan Anusha has been solid so far in this campaign. In the last match once again she was excellent and with six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Madhya Pradesh Women
- Madhya Pradesh Women to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Tamil Nadu Women to win - 1.93 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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