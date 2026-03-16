Facts: Deeya Yadav has scored 269 runs in 8 matches for Haryana Women this season.

Kiran Navgire scored 227 runs in 7 matches for Maharashtra Women this season.

Maharashtra Women vs Haryana Women Chance of Winning

Maharashtra Women’s last match against Railways Women was abandoned due to rain, but before that, they registered a dominant nine-wicket win over Mumbai Women in the first match of the super league stage.

Chasing 159 for victory, Maharashtra made it look easy, reaching 162/1 in just 15.1 overs. Kiran Navgire was the star of the match, smashing an unbeaten 96 off just 42 balls with six fours and nine sixes, guiding her team to a comfortable win. She was well supported by Tejal Hasabnis, who scored 28 not out. Earlier, Maharashtra’s bowlers, led by captain Anuja Patil with 2/21, restricted Mumbai to 158/5 in their 20 overs.

Haryana Women’s last two matches against Railways Women and Mumbai Women in the Super League were abandoned due to rain. Before that, in the group-stage matches, Haryana Women finished at the top of the Group C table with six wins and one loss in seven matches. Shafali Verma has scored 341 runs in seven matches, including two half-centuries and one century this season but Haryana will miss her services for this fixture as she has been called up to the national team to replace the injured Pratika Rawal.

Meanwhile, Deeya Yadav has contributed 269 runs in eight matches, hitting three half-centuries. She has led from the front alongside her skipper at the top of the order. Both these batters will be key, while Amandeep Kaur has picked up 12 wickets in eight matches. Haryana face a tough task in stopping the strong batting unit of Mumbai, and with one game having been washed out, they are at a disadvantage of one point, which they will need to make up.

Maharashtra Women’s Chance of Winning: 56%

Haryana Women’s Chance of Winning: 44%

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Maharashtra Women vs Haryana Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

In the absence of their skipper Shafali Verma, Deeya Yadav, the second-highest run-scorer for Haryana Women with 269 runs in nine matches, has been in excellent form. She has scored three half-centuries this season and is averaging 38.42, striking at close to 120. Deeya has shown great consistency and dominated just like her captain. Given her current form, we back Deeya Yadav to step up in this match and score over 20 runs.

Maharashtra Women vs Haryana Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at C K Pithawala Ground in Surat offers a balanced surface that favours both batters and bowlers. The average first-innings score is around 135-150 runs, and teams bowling first have a higher win percentage in T20 matches played at this venue. With rain expected for this fixture, having a target in sight is always advantageous. Both teams have a solid record while chasing, and we predict that the team winning the toss is more likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Surat on Wednesday, 29th October, is expected to be warm and humid, with a high of around 32°C. Scattered thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, accompanied by 65% precipitation, 78% humidity, and light winds blowing at approximately 13 km/h.

Maharashtra Women News & Players List

Maharashtra Women players list

Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Shivali Shinde, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Gautami Naik, Shweta Mane, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Pathare, Ishita Khale, BM Mirajkar, Roshani Pardhi, Ishwari Savkar, Khushi Mulla, Shalmali Kshatriya, Bhavika Ahire.

Probable Playing XI

Anuja Patil All-Rounder (C) Mukta Magre All-Rounder Shivali Shinde Wicket-Keeper (WK) Tejal Hasabnis Batsman Kiran Navgire Batsman Gautami Naik All-Rounder Shweta Mane All-Rounder Dnyaneshwari Patil Batsman Isha Pathare All-Rounder Ishita Khale All-Rounder BM Mirajkar All-Rounder

Maharashtra Women Recent Form

Maharashtra are undefeated in the last five matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy with four wins and one no result in five matches.

Haryana Women News & Players List

Haryana Women players list

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma, Sheetal Rana, Soniya Mendhiya, Tanisha Ohlan, Amandeep Kaur, Deeya Yadav, Kareena Jangra, Deepika Kumari, Shalu Parashar, Jyoti Yadav, Sakshi Jangu, Suman Gulia, Triveni Vasistha, Vandana Saini.

Probable Playing XI

Vandana Saini Batsman Reema Sisodia Batsman Tanisha Ohlan Batsman Soniya Mendhiya Batsman Sheetal Rana Batsman Deepika Kumari Wicket-Keeper Deeya Yadav All-Rounder Amandeep Kaur All-Rounder Kareena Jangra All-Rounder Triveni Vasistha Bowler Suman Gulia Bowler

Haryana Women Recent Form

Haryana Women are in really good form having won four of their last five matches and are currently one of the best sides in the ongoing Women’s Senior T20 Trophy.

Maharashtra Women vs Haryana Women Head to Head Record

In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Maharashtra Women and Haryana Women faced off in two matches and on both occasions, Maharashtra Women emerged victorious.

Matches Played: 2

Maharashtra Women: 2

Haryana Women: 0

Maharashtra Women vs Haryana Women Betting Odds

Maharashtra Women to have a better opening partnership than Haryana Women

Maharashtra Women’s opening pair, Kiran Navgire and Gautami Naik, are averaging 44 runs per match for the first wicket in their last three games. Meanwhile, Haryana Women’s opening pair have averaged 26 runs per game over the same period. Based on current form and consistency, we back Maharashtra Women to have a better opening partnership than Haryana Women.

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Maharashtra Women vs Haryana Women Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be the top batter for Maharashtra Women

Kiran Navgire scored a match-winning knock of 96* off 42 balls in the last match against Mumbai Women. She has been in destructive form this season, and since her arrival, Maharashtra Women haven’t lost a single game. So far, she has scored 227 runs in five innings, averaging 45.4, and has been the top batter in three matches. We back Navgire to continue her excellent form and be the top batter for her team.

Deeya Yadav to be the top batter for Haryana Women

Deeya Yadav, the second-highest run-scorer for Haryana Women with 269 runs in nine matches, has been in excellent form. She has scored three half-centuries this season and is averaging 38.42, striking at close to 120. Deeya has shown great consistency and dominated just like her captain. She has also top-scored in two matches for her team this season, and based on her current form, we back Deeya Yadav to be the top batter for Haryana Women.

Maharashtra Women vs Haryana Women Top Bowlers

Anuja Patil to be top bowler for Maharashtra Women

The skipper of Maharashtra has been in fine form with the ball throughout the season. She picked up two wickets in the last match against Mumbai Women and has taken a total of 10 wickets in nine matches. Expect her to deliver another match-winning spell against Haryana and be the top bowler for her team.

Amadeep Kaur to be the top bowler for Haryana Women

Amandeep Kaur has picked up 12 wickets in 8 matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Haryana Women this season. She has been the top wicket-taker for her team in five matches and has been particularly effective in the middle overs. Given her excellent form, we back Kaur to be the top bowler for Haryana Women in this fixture against Maharashtra.