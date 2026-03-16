Facts: With 162 runs, Kiran Navgire was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in the last campaign.

With six wickets, Sonal Patil was the leading wicket taker for Pondicherry Women in the last campaign.

Maharashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Chance of Winning

Maharashtra Women had an underwhelming campaign last season but got off to a great start this season as they dominated the opening game against Tamil Nadu Women and won the game with eight wickets to spare. In the last match, they struggled against Madhya Pradesh Women as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Much like their opponents, Pondicherry Women have managed one win and one loss in two matches thus far. They lost the opening game of the season but in the last match they beat Saurashtra Women by 72 runs and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Maharashtra Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 82%

Pondicherry Women’ chances of winning - 18%

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Maharashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anuja Patil did not have a great tournament last season but she was excellent in the opening game as she scored a half century. She scored a duck in the last game against Madhya Pradesh Women which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Kavisha Elayaperumal had a disappointing campaign last season, she struggled to make an impact in the opening game as she scored nine runs and even though she was solid in the last match, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Anuja Patil Batter Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Amar Pawar All-rounder Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women struggled last season and have managed one win and one defeat in the first two matches.

Pondicherry Women News & Player List

Pondicherry Women Player List

Amruta Saran, Asha S, Esha Mavi, M S Shailaja, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anika Kumaresan, Divya Shanmugam, Likhitha Vilveetil, Rebecca Arul, S Maithreyee, Sonal Patil, John Stephy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sunayana Mishra, Abirame Ramamurth, Arunadevi Sekar, Batul Pereira, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Niharika BVV

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvashri Karthikeyan Batter Esha Mavi Batter Kavisha Elayaperumal Batter M S Shailaja Batter John Stephy Wicket-keeper Sonal Patil Batter Yashi Pandey All-rounder S Maithreyee All-rounder Arunadevi Sekar Bowler Abirame Ramamurth Bowler Batul Pereira Bowler

Pondicherry Women Team Form

Pondicherry Women head into this game after a brilliant win against Saurashtra Women. They have one win in two games thus far.

Maharashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Head to Head

Maharashtra Women and Pondicherry Women have gone head to head once in this tournament and Maharashtra Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Maharashtra Women: 01

Pondicherry Women: 00

Maharashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Betting Odds

Pondicherry Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women

Maharashtra Women and Pondicherry Women head into this game after both sides have had similar start to the campaign as both sides have managed one win and one defeat in two matches which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. After a solid start to the campaign, Maharashtra Women struggled in the last game as they were bowled out for 70 runs. On the other hand, Pondicherry Women were impressive in the last game as they managed an opening stand of 84 runs against Saurashtra Women and they won the match by 72 runs. Pondicherry Women had a better opening stand in the last match which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Maharashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Even though Kiran Navgire struggled in the last game we are going to back her once again as she scored 162 runs last season and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuvashri Karthikeyan to be Pondicherry Women’ top batter

Yuvashri Karthikeyan did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last match she was sensational as she scored 52 off 36 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Top Bowlers

Mukta Magre to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Mukta Magre has struggled to make an impact in the first two games but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant thus far and was the leading wicket taker for her side last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sonal Patil to be Pondicherry Women’ top bowler

Sonal Patil was brilliant in the opening game against Rajasthan Women and in the last game she continued her form and bagged two wickets and also had the best bowling figures which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.