Facts: With 124 runs, Tejal Hasabnis is the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in this campaign.

With 116 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal is the leading run scorer for Punjab Women in this campaign.

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Chance of Winning

Maharashtra Women head into this game after an impressive win against last year's finalist Bengal Women. Maharashtra Women batted first and scored 133 runs and eventually won the game by three runs. They head into this game after back to back wins and with three wins in five matches, they are currently fourth on the table.

Punjab Women had a decent start to the campaign as they won two of the first three games but since then they have lost back to back matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Punjab Women lost against Pondicherry Women. As per our calculations, Maharashtra Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 41%

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Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anuja Patil did not have a great tournament last season and have struggled for consistency thus far. In the last game she scored six runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Pragati Singh struggled for consistency last season and has struggled for form even though she scored a half century this season. In the last game she scored one which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Anuja Patil Batter Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Amar Pawar All-rounder Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women head into this game after back to back wins and are currently fourth on the table.

Punjab Women News & Player List

Punjab Women Player List

Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari

Predicted Playing XI

Ridhima Aggarwal Batter Avneet Kaur Batter Kanika Ahuja Batter Priyanka Rani Batter Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-keeper Pragati Singh Batter Neetu Singh All-rounder Priya Kumari All-rounder Mannat Kashyap Bowler Mamta Rani Bowler Komalpreet Kour Bowler

Punjab Women Team Form

Punjab Women have struggled this season as they head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently sixth on the table.

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Head to Head

Maharashtra Women have dominated this fixture against Punjab Women in the past 3-1.

Head to Head

Maharashtra Women: 03

Punjab Women: 01

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Betting Odds

Maharashtra Women to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Women

Maharashtra Women and Punjab Women go head to head after both sides have had contrasting form as they head into the penultimate game. Punjab Women had a decent start to the campaign but they have lost back to back games and need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Maharashtra Women have won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table, another win in the upcoming fixture will put them in a great spot of making the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Maharashtra Women have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Top Batters

Tejal Hasabnis to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Tejal Hasabnis was sensational in the last game as she scored a brilliant half century against Bengal Women. With 124 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter

Ridhima Aggarwal struggled to make an impact in the last match regardless we are going to back her once again as with 116 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Punjab Women Top Bowlers

Ishita Khale to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Ishita Khale was sensational in the last outing as she bagged four wickets against Bengal Women. She has been sensational so far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Komalpreet Kour to be Punjab Women’ top bowler

Komalpreet Kour has been incredible so far this season. In the last match she bagged four wickets and with nine wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.