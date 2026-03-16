Facts: Kiran Navgire, Maharashtra Women’s opener, stands as their leading run-getter with 227 runs in five innings.

Nuzhat Parween leads Railways Women’s run charts with 269 runs in six innings so far.

Railways Women have a dominant 6-2 record against Maharashtra Women in the last three seasons.

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Chances of Winning

Maharashtra Women made a strong start to their super league as they beat defending champions Mumbai Women in the last encounter. The latter, having batted first, scored 158 runs but it did not deter Maharashtra Women at all since opener Kiran Navgire led the onslaught with a whopping 96*-run half-century, narrowly missing out on a ton. Tejal Hasabnis and Gautami Naik made contributions of 28* and 22 runs, respectively, which allowed the team to comfortably overcome the target with nine wickets in hand.

Railways Women’s batting performance was absolutely dominant in the last game versus Haryana Women. The former batted first and piled on a massive total of 205 runs; opener and wicket-keeper batter Nuzhat Parween top-scored with 80 runs, followed by Dayalan Hemalatha’s unbeaten 43. Minnu Mani and Bhavana Goplani also added individual scores of 39 and 37* runs, respectively. Although they put on a spectacle, they got rather unlucky as poor weather conditions led to the match concluding without a result.

Maharashtra Women chance of winning - 43%

Railways Women chance of winning - 57%

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Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Betting Tips

Maharashtra Women to score high before first dismissal

Maharashtra Women’s opening wicket has been up and down all season long but their improvement after making some tweaks is truly commendable. In the last five matches, Kiran Navgire, Gautami Naik, Ishwari Savkar and Khushi Mulla have opened for the team with scores of 74, 48, 10, 8 and 10 runs together. Given their upswing in momentum, their opening order is expected to put on another competitive stand in the next game.

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Toss Prediction

In the only completed game held at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium this season between Delhi Women and Karnataka Women, the former won after batting first. This is in line with the results of the previous season where the teams batting first won nine out of 14 fixtures. The average first innings score of 114 is adequate at this venue which makes batting first the preferred choice once again.

Weather Report

A massive 75% likelihood of a downpour is predicted at Surat and rain is expected to cause disruptions, and the temperature will reach 28 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Women Player List

Anuja Patil (c), Dnyaneshwari Patil, Kiran Navgire, Roshani Pardhi, Tejal Hasabnis, BM Mirajkar, Gautami Naik, Isha Pathare, Ishita Khale, Ishwari Savkar, Khushi Mulla, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Shweta Mane, Bhavika Ahire, Shivali Shinde.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Gautami Naik Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Anuja Patil (C) All-rounder Shivali Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Dnyaneshwari Patil Bowler Isha Mangesh Pathare Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler BM Mirajkar Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women are a force to be reckoned with as their batters overcame a competitive target with ease in the previous game. However, their batting prowess falls short in comparison with their upcoming rivals.

Railways Women Player List

Ekta Bisht (c), Arushi Goel, Bhavana Goplani, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhansi Lakshmi, Kshama Singh, Minnu Mani, Nuzhat Parween, Shipra Giri, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Poonam Soni, Poonam Yadav, Shrayosi Aich, Simran Bahadur, Tanuja Kanwer.

Predicted Playing XI

Nuzhat Parween Wicket-keeper Minnu Mani All-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Arushi Goel Batter Shipra Giri Batter Ekta Bisht (C) Bowler Bhavana Goplani Batter Poonam Yadav Bowler Tanuja Kanwer Bowler Simran Bahadur Bowler Kshama Singh Bowler

Railways Women Team Form

Railways Women are a powerful unit and they are certainly expected to put on a formidable performance in the next game, especially after their strong batting display against Haryana Women.

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Head-to-Head

Maharashtra Women and Railways Women have faced each other nine times in the last three seasons where the latter emerged victorious on six occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 9

Maharashtra Women - 2

Railways Women - 6

Tie - 1

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Betting Odds

Maharashtra Women to have a better opening partnership than Railways Women

Nuzhat Parween is Railways Women’s mainstay opener in the tournament so far and in the last three games, she has opened alongside Minnu Mani and Bhavana Goplani. They secured totals of 62, 4 and 18 runs but they pale in comparison to Maharashtra Women. Kiran Navgire and Gautami Naik added 74 and 48 runs to the first wicket in the previous two games while Ishwari Savkar opened with the former prior to that, having scored ten runs together. Based on their improvement after a change in their opening lineup, Maharashtra Women’s openers are favored in the upcoming match.

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Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Best Batters

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’s Best Batter

Kiran Navgire was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in the last game against Mumbai Women, having remained not out on 96. She has extended her lead over the other batters overall with 227 runs in five innings, and she is expected to come out on top once again in the next match.

Nuzhat Parween to be Railways Women’s Best Batter

Nuzhat Parween was among the top batters for Railways Women last time out against Jharkhand Women where the opener notched up 23 runs. She is their top run scorer by quite a margin considering she has amassed 269 runs in six innings. Based on her form and consistency, she is the leading contender against Maharashtra Women.

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Best Bowlers

Anuja Patil to be Maharashtra Women’s Best Bowler

Anuja Patil was Maharashtra Women’s top bowler in the previous encounter against Mumbai Women where she captured two wickets in four overs along with an economy rate of 5.25. The skipper is their leading wicket-taker overall with ten wickets in eight innings and will be the top choice to lead the charge against Railways Women.

Ekta Bisht to be Railways Women’s Best Bowler

Ekta Bisht stands as the top wicket-taker for Railways Women with nine wickets in five innings so far, and she also led their bowling attack in the last encounter against Mumbai Women where she delivered four overs, claimed two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.50. She is the top pick to be their premier bowler once more in the upcoming fixture.