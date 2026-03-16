Facts: With 162 runs, Kiran Navgire was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in the last campaign.

Rajasthan Women have never beaten Maharashtra Women in T20 format.

Maharashtra Women vs Rajasthan Women Chance of Winning

Maharashtra Women head into this game after a disappointing outing against Pondicherry Women in the last match. Pondicherry Women batted first and scored 142 runs and Maharashtra Women struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 23 runs. They have two defeats in three games and are currently seventh on the table.

Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two defeats in three matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they struggled against Tamil Nadu Women as they lost the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Maharashtra Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 64%

Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 36%

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Maharashtra Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anuja Patil did not have a great tournament last season and have struggled for consistency thus far. In the last two matches she has scored 0 and 8 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sumitra Jat got off to a great start this season as she scored 43 runs in the opening game but since then she has scored 2 and 9 in the last two games which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Anuja Patil Batter Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Amar Pawar All-rounder Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have two defeats in three games.

Rajasthan Women News & Player List

Rajasthan Women Player List

Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal

Predicted Playing XI

Sumitra Jat Batter Sangeeta Kumawat Batter Neetu Sharma Batter Babita Meena Batter Jyoti Choudhary Wicket-keeper Suman Meena Batter Kaushalya Choudhary All-rounder Manju Atmaram All-rounder Ayushi Garg Bowler Shanu Sen Bowler Sonal Kalal Bowler

Rajasthan Women Team Form

Rajasthan Women struggled last season as they missed the playoffs. They have one win in two games and are sixth on the table.

Maharashtra Women vs Rajasthan Women Head to Head

Maharashtra Women and Rajasthan Women have gone head to head once in this tournament and Maharashtra Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Maharashtra Women: 01

Rajasthan Women: 00

Maharashtra Women vs Rajasthan Women Betting Odds

Rajasthan Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women

Maharashtra Women and Rajasthan Women head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact so far this season. Rajasthan Women did not have a great campaign last term and so far have lost two of the three games. Much like their opponents this season has been a struggle for Maharashtra Women as they are currently seventh on the table which makes this a must win game for both sides if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Rajasthan Women have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Maharashtra Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Even though Kiran Navgire has struggled this season, they haven’t been a standout batter thus far. We are going to back her once again as she was the leading run scorer last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter

Ayushi Garg struggled to make an impact in the last game against Tamil Nadu Women regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been one of the most consistent batters for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Bowlers

Mukta Magre to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Mukta Magre has struggled to make an impact thus far but we expect her to bounce back as last season she was brilliant and was the leading wicket taker for her side last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suman Meena to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler

Suman Meena did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been the best bowler for Rajasthan Women in the first three games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.