Facts: With 124 runs, Tejal Hasabnis is the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in this campaign.

With 124 runs, Umeshwari Jethva is the leading run scorer for Saurashtra Women this season.

Maharashtra Women vs Saurashtra Women Chance of Winning

Maharashtra Women head into this game after an impressive win in the last game against Punjab Women in what was a must win game. They won the game with nine wickets to spare and have qualified for the playoffs this season. Maharashtra Women have four wins in six matches and are fourth on the table.

Saurashtra Women have had an underwhelming season so far as they remain the only team in the group yet to bag a single point this season. With six defeats in six games, Saurashtra Women are eighth on the table and have missed the playoffs. As per our calculations, Maharashtra Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 91%

Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 09%

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Maharashtra Women vs Saurashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anuja Patil struggled to make an impact last season and has had an underwhelming season so far. In the last innings she scored six and we expect her struggles to continue and to score low in the upcoming game.

Umeshwari Jethva did not have a great start to the campaign but she has grown into this tournament and has been one of the biggest positives this season. We expect her to end the campaign on a high and to score well in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Anuja Patil Batter Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Amar Pawar All-rounder Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are fourth on the table.

Saurashtra Women News & Player List

Saurashtra Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia Batter Mridula Jadeja Batter Umeshwari Jethva Batter Ayushi Patel Batter Umeshwari Jethva Wicket-keeper Dharani Thappetla Batter Neha Chavda All-rounder Miloni Jivani All-rounder Reena Dabhi Bowler Dharani Thappetla Bowler Reena Mota Bowler

Saurashtra Women Team Form

Saurashtra Women have struggled so far this season as they have six defeats in six games and are eighth on the table.

Maharashtra Women vs Saurashtra Women Head to Head

Maharashtra Women have dominated this fixture against Saurashtra Women in the past 5-0.

Head to Head

Maharashtra Women: 05

Saurashtra Women: 00

Maharashtra Women vs Saurashtra Women Betting Odds

Maharashtra Women to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra Women

Maharashtra Women and Saurashtra Women go head to head after both sides have had contrasting form so far. Saurashtra Women have had a dismal campaign this season as they have failed to win a single game thus far and with six defeats so far they have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Maharashtra Women head into this final game of the group stage after three wins on the bounce and have already made the playoffs this season. have won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table, another win in the upcoming fixture will put them in a great spot of making the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Saurashtra Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Maharashtra Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Maharashtra Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Batters

Tejal Hasabnis to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Tejal Hasabnis has been brilliant so far in this campaign as she has been consistent and with 124 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Umeshwari Jethva to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter

Umeshwari Jethva has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign for Saurashtra Women. So far she has scored 124 runs and has been the standout batter for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Bowlers

Ishita Khale to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Ishita Khale has been sensational in the second half of the season as she has bagged six wickets in the last two matches. Khale is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Modhwadia to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler

Puja Modhwadia has been the stand out bowler for Saurashtra Women. In the last game she bagged two wickets against Tamil Nadu Women and remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.