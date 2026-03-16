Facts: With 162 runs, Kiran Navgire was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in the last campaign.

With 229 runs, Arshi Choudhary was the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in the last campaign.

Maharashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning

Maharashtra Women had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the season. Maharashtra Women were unfortunate as three matches were called off last season but with just two wins in seven matches, they ended up fifth on the table and missed the playoffs.

Much like their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women struggled to make an impact last season, after a strong start to the campaign last season, Tamil Nadu Women struggled in the second half of the season as they lost three of the four matches. As per our calculations, Maharashtra Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 73%

Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 27%

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Maharashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Maharashtra Women struggled in the batting department last season which was one of the reasons they did not make the playoffs. Ishwari Savkar was inconsistent throughout the season which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Thirush Kamini was one of the most consistent players for Tamil Nadu Women last season as she scored 164 runs with an average of 41. We expect her to excel once again and score well in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Anuja Patil Batter Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Amar Pawar All-rounder Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women struggled last season as they managed just two wins in seven matches and missed the playoffs.

Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Women Player List

Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshminarayan Nethra Batter Arshi Choudhary Batter Thirush Kamini Batter Eloksi Arun Batter M Sabrina Wicket-keeper Yogyasri Kosuri Batter Sundaresan Anusha All-rounder Akshara Srinivasan All-rounder Keerthana Balakrishnan Bowler Ramyashri Prasad Bowler Nida Rehman Bowler

Tamil Nadu Women Team Form

Tamil Nadu Women missed the playoffs last season and ended the group stages with three defeats in four matches.

Maharashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head

Maharashtra Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Tamil Nadu Women 2-0.

Head to Head:

Maharashtra Women: 02

Tamil Nadu Women: 00

Maharashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women

Maharashtra Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into this campaign after both sides missed the playoffs last season and would be hoping for a better performance this season. Maharashtra Women did not have much luck last season as three of the seven matches were washed out due to rain and ended up with two wins in the group stages. On the other hand Tamil Nadu Women got off to a great start but struggled in the second half of the season as they missed the playoffs as well. Looking at the two sides, Tamil Nadu Women had a better campaign last season and we expect them to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Maharashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Kiran Navgire is the most decorated player in the squad for Maharashtra Women. She had a solid campaign last season as she scored 162 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshi Choudhary to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter

Arshi Choudhary was the biggest positive of the season as she had an incredible campaign last season. She scored 229 runs last season and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers

Mukta Magre to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Mukta Magre was brilliant last season as she was the standout bowler for Maharashtra Women. With seven wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keerthana Balakrishnan to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler

Keerthana Balakrishnan led her side from the front as she was outstanding with the ball last season. With nine wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.