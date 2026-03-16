Facts: Meghalaya Women remain unbeaten against Manipur Women in the Senior Women T20 Trophy history.

Manipur Women lost all six of their T20 games last season and managed to reach the 80-run total mark just once.

Manipur-W vs Meghalaya-W Chance of Winning

Manipur Women are entering their 2025-26 season after a winless campaign in the Senior Women T20 Trophy last year. They failed to register a single win in the group stages and finished last with six heavy defeats. Their best performance came against Nagalan Women, where they managed to score 82 runs while batting first, their highest total of the season. Manipur Women continued that disastrous form with five defeats in the one-day matches last season.

Meghalaya Women were also at their lowest in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy last year. They finished last in their respective group with six huge losses and had very little to gain from their poor campaign. They managed to post an 84-run total while chasing against Rajasthan Women, but also produced two below-60 totals in 2024. However, their poor form continued in the one-day tournament, where they failed to register a single win.

Manipur-W chances of winning - 45%

Meghalaya-W chances of winning - 55%

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Manipur-W vs Meghalaya-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Manipur Women were poor with both the bat and ball last season, but Loidangtondevi Thokchom was able to leave a mark. The 33-year-old batter scored a few crucial knocks for her team in 2024 and will be leading their batting unit this season. Thokchom scored 90 runs in six innings to finish as the second-highest run-scorer for her team. She also scored four 20-plus knocks and is expected to make an impact against Meghalaya in this fixture.

Debasmita Dutta was the only positive highlight for Meghalaya during the 2024-25 season.Dutta was excellent with both the bat and ball despite her team’s struggles in the Senior T20 Tournament. She was able to reach double-digit scores four times in five innings and finished as the leading run-getter for her team. Dutta is expected to score at least 30 runs and pick a wicket in the upcoming fixture against Manipur.

Manipur-W vs Meghalaya-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers. There is a weather forecast for rain, so teams are expected to choose to bowl first after winning the toss. Both captains will look to set a big total while batting first as the DLS method is likely to come into play.

Weather Report

Agartala has been hit with consistent rain in the last few days. There is a weather forecast for light rain on Thursday, with a 15% chance of precipitation. This game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 in the morning, so the temperature will be soothing while batting first. The temperature will hover around 30% and humidity will be at 82% during the match.

Manipur-W News & Player List

Manipur-W Player List

Keisham Kalpana (c & wk), Brahmacharimayum Devi, Khadija, Loidangtondevi Thokchom, Niruka Devi, Ronibala Chanu Thokchom, Barkatun Khanam, Chingkheileima Mangsatabam, Koijam Devi, Thoudam Niruta, Laishram Teresa (wk), Haorungbam Kiranbala, Khundrakpam Bijiya, Lourembam Prena Devi, Thoudam Mangalsana, Rajkumari Devi

Predicted Playing XI

Keisham Kalpana (c) Wicketkeeper Brahmacharimayum Devi Batter Khadija Batter Ronibala Chanu Thokchom Batter Loidangtondevi Thokchom Batter Koijam Devi All-rounder Chingkheileima Mangsatabam All-rounder Barkatun Khanam All-rounder Lourembam Prena Devi Bowler Rajkumari Devi Bowler Haorungbam Kiranbala Bowler

Manipur-W Team Form

Manipur Women have lost five of their last five T20 games. They are without a win in their last ten overall matches.

Meghalaya-W News & Player List

Meghalaya-W Player List

Debasmita Dutta (c), Luiza Tamang, Daiaka Warjri, Rubi Chetri, Monica Phawa (wk), Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Solina Jaba, Riticia Nongbet, Suriti Kumari Ray, Ajima Sangma (wk), Indariakor Kharwanniang, Ankita Sharma, Janka Marak, Monycable Marbaniang, Sandria Monin

Predicted Playing XI

Debasmita Dutta (C) All-rounder Daiakia Warjri Batter Monica Phawa Wicketkeeper Suriti Kumari Ray Batter Ajima Sangma Batter Indariakor Kharwanniang All-rounder Riticia Nongbet All-rounder Solina Jaba Bowler Rebeldalis Syiemlieh Bowler Rubi Chetri Bowler Luiza Tamang Bowler

Meghalaya-W Team Form

Meghalaya Women have lost all of their last five T20 matches and remain without a win in their last ten overall games.

Manipur-W vs Meghalaya-W Head to Head

Meghalaya Women lead their head-to-head record against Manipur Women by 1-0 in T20 cricket.

Manipur-W vs Meghalaya-W Betting Odds

Meghalaya Women to have a better opening partnership than Manipur Women

Meghalaya Women openers Debasmita Dutta and Daiakia Warjri were able to impress with small but crucial starts last season. Dutta was brilliant at the top and is expected to provide good starts to her team this year. On the other hand, Manipur Women tested multiple opening options last year and failed to find any success. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Meghalaya Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Manipur Women in the second T20I match on Thursday.

Manipur-W vs Meghalaya-W Top Batters

Keisham Kalpana to be Manipur-W’s top batter

Keisham Kalpana has been named the captain of the team for the 2025-26 season after her impressive show with the bat in 2024. The wicketkeeper batter was the leading run-getter for Manipur Women with 91 runs in six innings last season. She was the only player for her side to reach a 30-run mark in a match. Kalpana scored an unbeaten 30 runs off 34 balls against Nagaland Women and is expected to score at least 40 runs in the upcoming game against Meghalaya.

Debasmita Dutta to be Meghalaya-W's top batter

Meghalaya Women's captain was in good form with the bat in 2024 and is expected to carry it into this season. Debasmita Dutta scored 20-plus knocks against Punjab and Delhi to display her batting skills against a talented bowling attack. Dutta was the leading runscorer for Meghalaya with 80 runs in five innings and will be a key player for her team to secure an elite level in the T20 Trophy next season.

Manipur-W vs Meghalaya-W Top Bowlers

Rajkumari Devi to be Manipur-W’s top bowler

The 25-year-old right-arm pacer was among the best bowlers for Manipur in the 2024 edition of this tournament. She picked up four wickets in five innings to lead the bowling chart for her team. She bagged two wickets for just 26 against the giant Bengal side to display her wicket-taking abilities. Devi is expected to lead the attack once again this season and can be tipped to pick at least two wickets in this fixture.

Rebeldalis Syiemlieh to be Meghalaya-W's top bowler

The 36-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler will lead the bowling attack for Meghalaya this season. She picked up three wickets in six innings in the Senior T20 Tournament last year. She was brilliant with her economical spells and was the only player from her side to pick at least a single wicket in three different games. Syiemlieh can be trusted to claim a couple of wickets in the upcoming game against Manipur.