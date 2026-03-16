Facts: Mizoram Women have won just one of their last ten overall games across formats.

Manipur Women’s first two matches of the 2025 season were washed away due to rain.

Manipur-W vs Mizoram-W Chance of Winning

Manipur Women witnessed their opening two matches of the 2025-26 season getting washed away due to rain. They have made some changes to their squad after a winless 2024-25 season in the Women’s Senior T20 Trophy. They failed to win a single game and finished last in their respective group with six heavy defeats. However, Manipur have a better head-to-head record against Mizoram and are likely to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Women suffered a heavy defeat against Sikkim in their last game after seeing the opening match being abandoned due to rain. Mizoram bowlers were impressive in restricting Sikkim to a 101 total while bowling first, but batters struggled. They were four wickets down with just 23 runs on the scoreboard when rain interrupted the play. Mizoram lost the match by 15 runs on the DLS method and now remain without a win in their last 12 overall games.

Manipur-W chances of winning - 55%

Mizoram-W chances of winning - 45%

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Manipur-W vs Mizoram-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Keisham Kalpana was the best performer with the bat for Manipur last season. She captained the team and consistently scored runs despite her teammates' lack of contribution. Kalpana finished the 2024-25 campaign as the leading run-getter for Manipur with 91 runs in six innings. Her best performance came against Nagaland, when she smashed 30 runs off 34 balls to help Manipur post an 80-plus total, their highest of the season.

Mizoram’s poor continued this season with another disappointing performance in the last game against Sikkim.No batter was able to score 15 runs before the rain interrupted the play. P A Patel has joined the team from Saurashtra and can be trusted to lead the batting attack for Mizoram this season. She was a consistent run-getter in both T20 and one-day cup tournaments for Saurashtra during the 2023-24 season. Patel is likely to score a big knock in this fixture against Manipur on Saturday.

Manipur-W vs Mizoram-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala has a balanced surface for white ball cricket. However, the bowlers dominated the last few games here due to consistent rain. Captains are likely to prefer bowling first and restrict opponents below par average, which is 100 to 120. Batters are expected to struggle to score big knocks, so fans can witness a low-scoring clash on Saturday.

Weather Report

Rain has been consistent in Agartala throughout this week and fans can expect the same on Saturday. There is a weather forecast for heavy rain once again, and it is likely to result in a delay. There is a 35% chance of precipitation during the opening stages of the match, and it is likely to get heavier in the afternoon. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius with 84% humidity in the air.

Manipur-W News & Player List

Manipur-W Player List

Keisham Kalpana (c & wk), Brahmacharimayum Devi, Khadija, Loidangtondevi Thokchom, Niruka Devi, Ronibala Chanu Thokchom, Barkatun Khanam, Chingkheileima Mangsatabam, Koijam Devi, Thoudam Niruta, Laishram Teresa (wk), Haorungbam Kiranbala, Khundrakpam Bijiya, Lourembam Prena Devi, Thoudam Mangalsana, Rajkumari Devi

Predicted Playing XI

Keisham Kalpana (c) Wicketkeeper Brahmacharimayum Devi Batter Khadija Batter Ronibala Chanu Thokchom Batter Loidangtondevi Thokchom Batter Koijam Devi All-rounder Chingkheileima Mangsatabam All-rounder Barkatun Khanam All-rounder Lourembam Prena Devi Bowler Rajkumari Devi Bowler Haorungbam Kiranbala Bowler

Manipur-W Team Form

Manipur Women are winless in the last five T20 games and overall 10 matches across formats.

Mizoram-W News & Player List

Mizoram-W Player List

Shivangiraj Singh (c), Felfel Pautu, Vanlal Rem Tluangi (wk), P A Patel, Jacinta, Mami, Sandhia, Unnati Naik, Thelma Laldinthari, Puipuii, Zdi, Lawmi, Nunmawii, Zothan Sangi, Julie Malswmtluangi

Predicted Playing XI

Felfel Pautu All-rounder Rem Tluangi Wicketkeeper P A Patel Batter Mami Batter Jacinta Batter Shivnagiraj Singh (C) All-rounder Sandhia All-rounder Unnati Naik Bowler Thelma Laldinthari Bowler Puipuii Bowler Zdi Bowler

Mizoram-W Team Form

Mizoram Women have lost four of their last five T20 matches and have won just won of their last ten matches across formats.

Manipur-W vs Mizoram-W Head to Head

Manipur Women lead their head-to-head record against Mizoram Women by 1-0 in T20 cricket.

Manipur-W vs Mizoram-W Betting Odds

Manipur Women to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram Women

Manipur Women are yet to play a game this season and fans can expect a good start from the openers Brahmacharimayum Devi and Keisham Kalpana. Mizoram Openers Rem Tluangi and Felfel Pautu have struggled heavily at the top with just one combined double-digit stand between them in the last five T20 matches. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Manipur Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Mizoram Women in the upcoming T20 match.

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Manipur-W vs Mizoram-W Top Batters

Loidangtondevi Thokchom to be Manipur-W’s top batter

Apart from the captain Keisham Kalpana’s consistency with the bat, Loidangtondevi Thokchom made an impact for Manipur last season. The experienced top-order batter finished the season with 90 runs, just a run shy of Kalpana’s record as the leading run-getter for Manipur last season. Thokchom has the ability to dictate the tempo of the play for a longer period of time, and that can help her post a big score against Mizoram.

P A Patel to be Mizoram-W's top batter

Mizoram’s P A Patel was not part of the T20 team last year but returned to setup this season. Patel was unfortunate to get run out on a duck in the last game, but was impressive in her previous tournament. She has previously represented Saurashtra and boasts an impressive record in T20 cricket, including a fifty against Meghalaya. Patel can be tipped to score a big innings against Manipur.

Manipur-W vs Mizoram-W Top Bowlers

Chingkheileima Mangsatabam to be Manipur-W’s top bowler

The experienced all-rounder has been in sensational form for Manipur Women across formats. She finished the 2024-25 season by taking three wickets against Tamil Nadu in the one-day cup match. Mangsatabam has taken seven wickets in her last four overall innings and will be leading the bowling attack from Manipur this season. She is expected to pick at least two wickets in the upcoming T20 game against Mizoram.

Unnati Naik to be Mizoram-W's top bowler

The 22-year-old bowling all-rounder made her debut for Mizoram in the last match against Sikkim. She made an instant impact with a new ball to display her potential. Naik picked up two big wickets, the most among Mizoram bowlers. She was also economical as she conceded just 10 runs from her four-over spell and bowled one maiden over. Naik is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.