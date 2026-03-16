Facts: Manipur Women have witnessed all three of their opening games of this season being washed out due to rain.

Sikkim Women are placed at the top of the points table with eight points in three matches this season.

Manipur-W vs Sikkim-W Chance of Winning

Manipur Women’s wait for a first game continues as they witnessed three consecutive matches being washed away due to rain.In their last game against Mizoram, they were brilliant with the ball. They picked four wickets with just 18 runs on the scorecard, but once again rain god splashed their hopes for a maiden win of this season. In three abandoned games, Manipur Women have accumulated six points and are placed third in the points table.

Sikkim Women also saw their last game against Nagaland getting washed away without a ball being bowled due to rain. They registered an impressive 15-run victory on the DLS method against Mizoram in their second-round match to take the lead in the points table. With eight points from their first three matches, they are leading the race for the qualification to the elite group next season.

Manipur-W chances of winning - 45%

Sikkim-W chances of winning - 55%

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Manipur-W vs Sikkim-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Manipur Women finished the last edition of the tournament without a single win. The majority of the players struggled to contribute, but captain Keisham Kalpana made an impact with the bat. The wicketkeeper batter was consistent throughout the season as she top-scored with 91 runs in six innings. Kalpana can be tipped to score at least 30 runs in their fixture on Monday.

After a disastrous 2024-25 season, Sikkim Women have started well this year, and the reason behind it is Samayita Roy. The left-handed batter was the leading run-getter for Sikkim in T20 cricket last year, and she picked up where she had left off with a brilliant knock in the last game. She top-scored with 24 runs against Mizoram to help her team win the first game of the season. Roy can be trusted to score another big innings in this upcoming fixture on Monday.

Manipur-W vs Sikkim-W Match Toss Prediction

The toss has played no deciding part in this tournament so far, with the majority of the games being washed out due to rain. However, there is no forecast for rain on Monday, so both teams will be praying for the coin toss to land in their favor. Captains are likely to prefer bowling first after winning the toss, hoping for betting playing conditions to bat in the second innings.

Weather Report

Rain washed out all three plate group matches in the third round, but there is a weather forecast for clear skies on Monday. There is 0% chance of precipitation in Agartala, so fans can witness a full game. The temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius and is likely to increase up to 34 degrees in the closing stages of this game. There will be 72% humidity in the air, but it is unlikely to play any part due to an afternoon fixture.

Manipur-W News & Player List

Manipur-W Player List

Keisham Kalpana (c & wk), Brahmacharimayum Devi, Khadija, Loidangtondevi Thokchom, Niruka Devi, Ronibala Chanu Thokchom, Barkatun Khanam, Chingkheileima Mangsatabam, Koijam Devi, Thoudam Niruta, Laishram Teresa (wk), Haorungbam Kiranbala, Khundrakpam Bijiya, Lourembam Prena Devi, Thoudam Mangalsana, Rajkumari Devi

Predicted Playing XI

Keisham Kalpana (c) Wicketkeeper Loidangtondevi Thokchom Batter Brahmacharimayum Devi Batter Laishram Teresa Batter Chingkheileima Mangsatabam All-rounder Barkatun Khanam All-rounder Koijam Devi All-rounder Thoudam Niruta All-rounder Haorungbam Kiranbala Bowler Thoudam Mangalsana Bowler Khundrakpam Bijiya Bowler

Manipur-W Team Form

Manipur Women have lost two of their last five T20 games. They are without a win in their last ten overall matches across formats.

Sikkim-W News & Player List

Sikkim-W Player List

Sarika Koli (C), Pranita Chettri, Shravani Desai (wk), Dipa Das, Leezamit Lepcha, Samayita Roy, Primula Chettri, Nandika Kumari, Priyanka Kurmi, Bindiya Rai, Mariam Subba, Anjeel Lepcha, Songkit Lhamoo, Lepcha, Rabika Chettri, Tabita Subba

Predicted Playing XI

Nandika Kumari All-rounder Priyanka Kumari Batter Samayita Roy Batter Dipa Das Batter Shravani Desai Wicketkeeper Sarika Koli (c) All-rounder Primula Chettri Bowler Pranita Chettri Bowler Leezamit Lepcha Bowler Bindiya Rai Bowler Mariam Subba Bowler

Sikkim-W Team Form

Sikkim Women have won one of their last five T20 games. They are unbeaten this season with one win and two games abandoned due to rain.

Manipur-W vs Sikkim-W Head to Head

Manipur Women lead the head-to-head record against Sikkim Women by 1-0 in the T20 cricket.

Manipur-W vs Sikkim-W Betting Odds

Manipur Women to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim Women

Both teams’ openers have been poor in forming a good partnership in the powerplay overs in the last few games. Sikkim Women’s Priyanka Kumari and Nandika Kumari failed to reach a double-digit score in the last game. On the other hand, Manipur Women’s openers Loidangtondevi Thokchom and Keisham Kalpana had shown some individual brilliance last season. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Manipur Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Sikkim Women in this T20 match on Monday.

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Manipur-W vs Sikkim-W Top Batters

Keisham Kalpana to be Manipur-W’s top batter

Keisham Kalpana will be looking to lead the batting attack once again after an impressive campaign last year. Manipur Women’s captain started the last season with two brilliant innings, including an unbeaten 30 runs against Nagaland. Kalpana was the leading run-getter for Manipur with 91 runs in six matches in T20 cricket and will be looking to start the new season with a big knock against Sikkim.

Samayita Roy to be Sikkim-W's top batter

Samayita Roy kicked off the 2025-26 season with an impressive knock against Mizoram in the last match. She scored 24 runs off 26 balls with the help of three fours to help Sikkim post their first 100-plus total in their last nine T20 games. Roy also recorded three 20-plus scores last year, and her start to the new season makes her the favorite to finish this fixture as the top run-scorer on Monday..

Manipur-W vs Sikkim-W Top Bowlers

Haorungbam Kiranbala to be Manipur-W’s top bowler

Haorungbam Kiranbala gave Manipur Women a stunning start against Mizoram in the last game. The pacer was sensational with a new ball as she picked up two early wickets while conceding just seven runs in her two-over spell. She could have done better if the rain had not interrupted the game. Kiranbala was involved in just two T20 matches last season, but her impressive start to this season makes her the top candidate for the leading wicket-taker in this tournament.

Leezamit Lepcha to be Sikkim-W's top bowler

Leezamit Lepcha had a decent 2024-25 season, but she displayed her improvement in the last game. The right-arm fast bowler bowled a sensational spell by taking a wicket while conceding just five runs in her three-over spell in the powerplay against Mizoram. Lepcha can be tipped to pick up at least two wickets in this upcoming fixture against Manipur.