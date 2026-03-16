Facts: Manipur’s first three matches were washed out due to rain and when they played their first match, they only posted 68 runs.

Nagaland are placed third in the points table after playing four matches so far in the tournament.

Manipur Women vs Nagaland Women Chance of Winning

Manipur Women took the field for the first time this season a couple of days ago after their three consecutive matches got washed out due to rain. But they lost the clash, putting up a poor show and will need significant improvement to have any chance of winning this clash. Having said that, Manipur Women will be hoping to at least put up a fight as their chances of making it to the final are very bleak.

Meanwhile, Nagaland are coming into this game after losing to Meghalaya in their previous outing. They posted only 74 runs with the bat and even though their bowlers valiantly, they lost by three wickets in the end. Nevertheless, with a place in the final at stake, Nagaland have enough inspiration to register a thumping win over Manipur in their final league stage clash.

Manipur-W chances of winning - 40%

Nagaland-W chances of winning - 60%

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Manipur Women vs Nagaland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

K Ranjita opens the innings for Manipur and scored 17 runs off 20 balls with two fours in the previous game against Sikkim. She has the ability to bat through the innings and has the technique to up the ante when required as well. Hence, Ranjita can be expected to go big in this game and so can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this encounter.

Pushpa K is one of the best all-rounders to play ever for Nagaland Women. She has so far scored 40 runs in two innings at an average of 40 and has also accounted for two wickets at an impeccable average of 10 while also conceding runs at an economy of 3. Hence, Pushka K can be backed to score at least 20 runs and pick up at least two wickets in this clash.

Manipur Women vs Nagaland Women Match Toss Prediction

101 and 83 are the scores posted by teams batting first at the MBB Stadium in Agartala. The pitch at this venue seems to be decent compared to the other venue in action. Having said that, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first with conditions expected to get better to bat on later.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is exactly in contrast to what it was last week in Agartala. The sun is shining bright in Agartala and the fans will get to witness full action of 40 overs. There is no chance of rain whatsoever on Wednesday and in fact, the temperature will hover in the range of 33-36 Degrees Celsius. Players might take more breaks with a lot of heat and humidity expected during the match.

Manipur-W News & Player List

Manipur-W Player List

Kalpana (C) (WK), Chingkhei M, Teresa, Barkatun, Bijjiya Khundrakpam, Seterny, Kiranbala Haorungbam, K Ranjita, Niruta, Loidangton Th, Th Mangalsana, Khadija, Niruka, L Prena, Ronibala Thokchom

Predicted Playing XI

K Ranjita Batter Kalpana (C) Wicketkeeper Loidangton Th Batter Seterny All-Rounder Niruta Wicketkeeper Chingkhei M All-Rounder Barkatun All-Rounder Teresa Bowler Kiranbala Haorungbam Bowler Th Mangalsana Bowler Bijjiya Khundrakpam Bowler

Manipur-W Team Form

Manipur are struggling in terms of their form as they lost their previous game while their three matches before that ended in no result due to rain.

Nagaland-W News & Player List

Nagaland-W Player List

Limatola (C), Sentilemla, AK Watade (WK), Elina, Sariba, Mengusenuo Belho, Talirenla, Vipeni, Najmeen Khatun, Pushpa K, PS Nimavat, Lydia T Murru, Neinuo Rupreo, Merensola, Dziesengunuo Solo

Predicted Playing XI

PS Nimavat All-Rounder Najmeen Khatun Batter Sentilemla Batter A Watade Wicketkeeper Pushpa K Wicketkeeper Sariba All-Rounder Vipenii Batter Mengusenuo Belho Bowler Elina Bowler Talirenla Bowler Limatola (C) Bowler

Nagaland-W Team Form

Nagaland Women, in comparison, are in decent form, having won their previous game. They also lost one match while their other two games had abandoned due to rain.

Manipur Women vs Nagaland Women Head to Head

Manipur and Nagaland Women are facing each other for the first time in the tournament.

Manipur Women vs Nagaland Women Betting Odds

Nagaland to have a better opening partnership than Manipur Women

PS Nimavat and Najmeet Khatun opened the innings for Nagaland but they could only add 15 runs together. On the other hand, the Manipur openers - K Ranjita and Kalpana - could score only 13 runs for the first wicket . Nagaland openers are in decent form at the moment and the duo Nimavat and Khatun might end up scoring more together compared to their Manipur counterparts. Hence, Nagaland are expected to have a better opening partnership than Manipiur in this encounter.

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Manipur Women vs Nagaland Women Top Batters

Niruta to be Manipur-W’s top batter

Niruta batted at five in the previous game for Manipur and showed why she is their best batter. She scored 20 runs and was the top-scorer of the innings as Manipur posted 68 runs before getting bowled out in the 19th over. Niruta will have to bat up the order, making sure her team posts a decent total on the board. Hence, Niruta can be expected to become Manipur’s top batter in this encounter.

Najmeen Khatun to be Nagaland-W's top batter

Najmeen Khatun opens the innings for Nagaland Women and is their leading run-scorer as well. She has scored 46 runs so far at an average of 23 and her highest score this season is 27 so far. She has the ability to hold one end and play a big knock for her side. With a place in the final at stake, Nagaland will hope that Khatun steps up for her side again. Hence, Najmeen Khatun is expected to be their top batter in this game.

Manipur Women vs Nagaland Women Top Bowlers

Barkatun to be Manipur-W’s top bowler

Barkatun might not have picked up a wicket in the previous game, but she was Manipur’s best bowler. Barkatun accounted for only 10 runs in her three overs and threatened to pick up wickets with every delivery. She was unlucky not to strike multiple times for her side but can make amends in this game. Hence, Barkatun can be backed to become Manipur’s top bowler in this game.

Sariba to be Nagaland-W's top bowler

Sariba is one of the better bowlers in the Nagaland squad and has the ability to make the ball talk right from the word go. She is one of the three Nagaland bowlers to pick up two wickets in two innings so far in the tournament. Sariba has picked up two wickets at an average of 17.5 and her economy of 4.37 this season is among the best in the competition. Hence, Sariba will be expected to step up for Nagaland and become their top batter in this crucial encounter against Manipur.