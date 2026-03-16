Facts: Meghalaya Women will secure the knockout berth with a win in this fixture.

Mizoram Women have failed to register a single 20-run opening partnership in T20 cricket this season.

Meghalaya-W vs Mizoram-W Chance of Winning

Meghalaya Women registered a thrilling win in their last game against Nagaland.Meghalaya’s opening three matches were abandoned due to rain, but their recent win boosted them to the top of the points table. Bowlers did a good job of restricting Nagaland to a 74 total while bowling first. Batters struggled in the chase but managed to chase down the target with six balls remaining. A win against Mizoram women will confirm a knockout berth for Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Women also secured their maiden win of this season in their last game against Arunachal Pradesh. P A Patel rose to the occasion by scoring 32 runs off 46 balls to help Mizoram chase down a tough target of 83 runs with six wickets and seven balls remaining. However, with just one win in their opening four matches, Mizoram are placed fifth in the points table with eight points.

Meghalaya-W chances of winning - 79%

Mizoram-W chances of winning - 21%

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Meghalaya-W vs Mizoram-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Meghalaya Women's captain Debasmita Dutta picked up from where she left off last season. After three washed out games, Dutta played a match-winning knock against Nagaland in the last match. She first picked up a wicket while conceding just 13 runs off her four-over spell and then top-scored with 31 off 47 balls to lead her team to a maiden victory of this season. Dutta is likely to score at least 30 runs and clinch multiple wickets in this fixture on Wednesday.

Mizoram’s poor continued this season with another disappointing performance in the last game against Sikkim.No batter was able to score 15 runs before the rain interrupted the play. P A Patel has joined the team from Saurashtra and can be trusted to lead the batting attack for Mizoram this season. She was a consistent run-getter in both T20 and one-day cup tournaments for Saurashtra during the 2023-24 season. Patel is likely to score a big knock in this fixture against Manipur on Saturday.

Meghalaya-W vs Mizoram-W Match Toss Prediction

The toss is likely to play a big role in the fifth and last round of the group stage match at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala. Both Meghalaya and Mizoram Women were able to chase down the tough targets in their last respective games. Bowlers have been economical in the first innings, and batters have struggled to score freely on a turning wicket. So, fans can expect captains choosing to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

After the majority of the first three rounds’ games were washed away due to rain in Agartala, fans witnessed full 20-over games in the last round. There is a sunny weather forecast and no chance of rain on Wednesday. The temperature will be hot and humid throughout this afternoon's match.

Meghalaya-W News & Player List

Meghalaya-W Player List

Debasmita Dutta (c), Luiza Tamang, Daiaka Warjri, Rubi Chetri, Monica Phawa (wk), Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Solina Jaba, Riticia Nongbet, Suriti Kumari Ray, Ajima Sangma (wk), Indariakor Kharwanniang, Ankita Sharma, Janka Marak, Monycable Marbaniang, Sandria Monin

Predicted Playing XI

Debasmita Dutta (c) All-rounder Luiza Tamang Batter Monica Phawa Wicketkeeper Kumari Ray Batter Daiaka Warjri Batter Rubi Chetri All-rounder Riticia Nongbet All-rounder Ajima Sangma Batter Rebeldalis Syiemlieh Bowler Solina Jaba Bowler Indariakor Kharwanniang Bowler

Meghalaya-W Team Form

Meghalaya Women have lost just one of their last five T20 matches. Meghalaya have won two of their last ten games across formats.

Mizoram-W News & Player List

Mizoram-W Player List

Shivangiraj Singh (c), Felfel Pautu, Vanlal Rem Tluangi (wk), P A Patel, Jacinta, Mami, Sandhia, Unnati Naik, Thelma Laldinthari, Puipuii, Zdi, Lawmi, Nunmawii, Zothan Sangi, Julie Malswmtluangi

Predicted Playing XI

Felfel Pautu All-rounder Rem Tluangi Wicketkeeper P A Patel All-rounder Mami Batter Jacinta All-rounder Shivnagiraj Singh (C) All-rounder Sandhia All-rounder Unnati Naik Bowler Thelma Laldinthari Bowler Puipuii Bowler Zdi Bowler

Mizoram-W Team Form

Mizoram Women have lost two of their last five T20 matches. They have also clinched just one win in their last ten overall games across formats.

Meghalaya-W vs Mizoram-W Head to Head

Mizoram Women lead their head-to-head record against Meghalaya Women by 1-0 in T20 cricket.

Meghalaya-W vs Mizoram-W Betting Odds

Meghalaya Women to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram Women

Meghalaya Women lost Luiza Tamang on a duck in the last game, but her partner Debasimta was able to produce a good start. On the other hand, Mizoram Women’s openers Felfel Pautu and Rem Tluangi have struggled for consistency in the last few games. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Meghalaya Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Mizoram Women in this T20 match.

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Meghalaya-W vs Mizoram-W Top Batters

Debasmita Dutta to be Meghalaya-W’s top batter

After an impressive bowling spell, Debasmita Dutta displayed her consistency with the bat in the last match. While chasing the 74-run target, Meghalaya lost their opener in the first over, but Dutta stood strong by scoring 31 runs. She played similar knocks previous season as well and finished the campaign as the leading run-getter for her team in T20 cricket. She is likely to score another impactful innings in this fixture on Wednesday..

P A Patel to be Mizoram-W's top batter

P A Patel, who joined the Mizoram Women's team this season, displayed her batting skills in the last match against Arunachal Pradesh. After scoring a duck in the previous game, Patel went on to top-score with 32 runs off 46 balls in the last match. She dictated the game in the middle overs and also smashed a few boundaries to play accordingly conditions. Patel can be tipped to score 25-plus runs in this fixture against Meghalaya.

Meghalaya-W vs Mizoram-W Top Bowlers

Solina Jaba to be Meghalaya-W’s top bowler

Solina Jaba displayed her skills with the ball in the last game after not bowling a single delivery last season. The right-arm medium pacer was the best bowler on the pitch in the game against Nagaland.She took three big wickets and conceded just 14 runs in her four-over spell. Jaba is expected to make a similar impact with the new ball in the upcoming fixture on Wednesday.

Shivangiraj Singh to be Mizoram-W's top bowler

The experienced Mizoram captain was brilliant with the ball against Arunachal Pradesh in the last game. The 33-year-old spinner picked up a big wicket of Vaishnovi and conceded just nine runs in four overs. Singh also made an impact in the previous game and now has two wickets in two innings this season. She can be trusted to pick up at least two wickets in the last group stage game.