Facts: Nagaland are placed second in the points table as they defeated Arunachal Pradesh in the only completed match of the tournament.

All three matches of Meghalaya Women have been abandoned due to rain.

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women Chance of Winning

Meghalaya Women’s team will be itching to take the field. The tournament is yet to officially start for them as all of their three matches have been rained out. Without playing a single ball, they have six points to show and are in fourth place in the points table at the moment. However, to beat Nagaland, they will have to be at their best and will be hoping to put their best foot forward.

Nagaland’s previous game against Sikkim was abandoned due to rain while they defeated Arunachal Pradesh in the only completed game of the tournament. Nagaland Women are in second place currently with eight points to show for their efforts and will be aiming to climb to the top of the table with a good show in this encounter. Having said that, they must not take things for granted against the Meghalaya team who are hungry to get on the feld and play their best cricket.

Meghalaya-W chances of winning - 10%

Nagaland-W chances of winning - 90%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luiza Tamang was the second best batter for Meghalaya in the previous season. She scored 58 runs in six matches with her highest score being 15 runs. Tamang has the ability to hold one end and that can be beneficial for her side in the low-scoring matches. Tamang can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this game for the same reason.

Najmeen Khatun opened the innings in the game against Arunachal Pradesh and gave a good account of herself in the clash. She faced 47 deliveries and scored 27 runs with three fours to her name. She can hang around if needed and can play a decent knock depending on the conditions on offer. Hence, Khatun, the opener, can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game against Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women Match Toss Prediction

91 is the average score at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala and only one match has been completed at the venue. It has been a slowish surface and batting hasn’t been easy at this venue. But with the sun expected to be out, we might see teams crossing the 100-run mark in this game. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Agartala is expected to improve a lot on Monday. There is no rain expected and teams might finally walk on the field under sunny skies. The temperature is likely to be in the mid-30s and the fans will witness full 40 overs of action.

Meghalaya-W News & Player List

Meghalaya-W Player List

DD Dutta (C), L Tamang, Daiaka, Rubi Chetri, M Lyndoh (WK), Rebel, S Jaba, Riti N, Suriti, Ajima, Inda, Janika, Monycable, Sandria, Pillika

Predicted Playing XI

DD Dutta (C) Batter L Tamang Batter Daiaka Batter Rubi Chetri All-Rounder M Lyngdoh Wicketkeeper Rebel All-Rounder S Jaba All-Rounder Riti N Bowler Suriti Bowler Ajima Bowler Inda Bowler

Meghalaya-W Team Form

Meghalaya Women are yet to take the field in this tournament. All of their three matches have been affected by rain and they are in fourth place with six points.

Nagaland-W News & Player List

Nagaland-W Player List

Limatola (C), Sentilemla, AK Watade (WK), Elina, Sariba, Mengusenuo Belho, Talirenla, Vipeni, Najmeen Khatun, Pushpa K, PS Nimavat, Lydia T Murru, Neinuo Rupreo, Merensola, Dziesengunuo Solo

Predicted Playing XI

PS Nimavat All-Rounder Najmeen Khatun Batter Sentilemla Batter A Watade Wicketkeeper Pushpa K Wicketkeeper Sariba All-Rounder Vipenii Batter Mengusenuo Belho Bowler Elina Bowler Talirenla Bowler Limatola (C) Bowler

Nagaland-W Team Form

Nagaland have played three matches in the tournament so far and have won a game. Their two other matches were abandoned.

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women Head to Head

Meghalaya and Nagaland Women are facing each other for the first time in the tournament.

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women Betting Odds

Nagaland to have a better opening partnership than Meghalaya Women

Nagaland openers, Nimavat and Najmeen Khatun did well to add 21 runs in the previous game in the tricky 92-run chase against Arunachal Pradesh. In the meantime, there is no idea who might open the innings for Meghalaya who are taking the field for the first time in the competition. Hence, we are expecting Nagaland to have a better opening partnership than their Meghalaya counterparts.

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women T20 Police Training Academy Ground, null Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Nagaland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 5.40 Bet Now!

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women Top Batters

DD Dutta to be Meghalaya-W’s top batter

Debasmita Dutta is arguably the best batter for Meghalaya and hence, she has also been named the captain of the team. She will bat at the top of the order for her side and can play a big knock for her team. The 29-year-old will be eager to step up and play a match-winning knock for her side. Hence, DD Dutta can be expected to become the top batter for Meghalaya who expect to finally take the field against Nagaland.

Pushpa K to be Nagaland-W's top batter

Pushpa K batted at number five in the previous game and came up with a brilliant effort, helping her team recover from 26/3 to chase down 92 runs with more than an over in hand. She scored an unbeaten 35 off 38 deliveries with four fours to show for her efforts while batting in the middle. Pushpa has the ability to bat long and turn the match on its head with her batting. She has done the same several times in her career and hence, can be expected to become the top batter for Nagalanf in this game against Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Women vs Nagaland Women Top Bowlers

DD Dutta to be Meghalaya-W’s top bowler

Debasmita Dutta is also the best bowler for Meghalaya and she leads from the front in all aspects of the game. She bowled 20 overs in the previous season and picked up seven wickets, to become the highest wicket-taker for her side. Dutta will have to be on top of her game yet again for Meghalaya to put up a fight. Hence, Dutta can be expected to be the top bowler for Meghalaya Women.

Sariba to be Nagaland-W's top bowler

Sariba is one of the new ball bowlers for Nagaland Women and she tends to run through the opposition at will. In the game against Arunachal Pradesh, Sariba bowled four overs and conceded only 19 runs while picking up a wicket, much to the delight of her captain. She bowled as many as 13 dot balls, the joint-most for her side in the match. Sariba will be keen on stepping up for her team in this game and more importantly, pick more wickets. Hence, Sariba can be expected to be the top bowler for Nagaland Women in this game against Meghalaya.