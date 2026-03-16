Facts: Debasmita Dutta, Meghalaya Women’s skipper and opener, was their leading run scorer in the 2024 season with 104 runs in six innings.

Samayita Roy led Sikkim Women’s run charts in the previous season with 93 runs in six innings.

Meghalaya Women vs Sikkim Women Chances of Winning

Meghalaya Women’s 2024 campaign in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy was forgettable to say the least as they finished the tournament with no victories whatsoever. In their final group stage encounter against Rajasthan Women, the latter were restricted to 141 runs which was an attainable score. However, Meghalaya Women’s batters were unable to even come close to the target as they were kept down to 84/9 by the 20-over mark. There were no significant contributions from any of their batters which handed them a 57-run defeat in a low-scoring chase.

Sikkim Women were in a similar predicament last season where they ended their six-match campaign with absolutely no wins. Moreover, their defeat at the hands of Himachal Pradesh Women in the last game of the tournament was abysmal considering the latter posted a competitive 159-run stand. During Sikkim Women’s chase, their entire batting order collapsed with virtually nothing to show for themselves as they were 40/7 by the end of 20 overs. Not a single batter was able to attain a double digit score and they ultimately conceded defeat by a substantial 119-run margin.

Meghalaya Women chance of winning - 55%

Sikkim Women chance of winning - 45%

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Meghalaya Women vs Sikkim Women Betting Tips

Meghalaya Women to score high before first dismissal

Skipper Debasmita Dutta was the linchpin for Meghalaya Women’s first wicket in the 2024 season of the tournament where she opened alongside both Monica Phawa and Luiza James Tamang in the last five games. Together, the opening pairs set up stands of 4, 23, 29, 29 and 17 runs before the first dismissal. The openers are expected to kick off their upcoming campaign on a strong note as well.

Meghalaya Women vs Sikkim Women Toss Prediction

MBB Stadium in Agartala is hosting its first game in the tournament, and the venue has no prior records in the T20I format either.

Weather Report

A 35% chance of light rain is predicted at Agartala on the day of the game with the maximum temperature touching 31 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya Women Player List

Debasmita Dutta (c), Daiaka Warjri, Neha Hajong, Suriti Kumari Ray, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Riticia Nongbet, S D Kharbani, Ajima Sangma, Monica Phawa, Luiza James Tamang, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Rubi Chetri, Solina Jaba.

Predicted Playing XI

Monica Phawa Wicket-keeper Debasmita Dutta (C) All-rounder Suriti Kumari Ray Batter Luiza James Tamang Bowler Daiaka Warjri Batter Ajima Sangma Batter Rubi Chetri Bowler Riticia Nongbet All-rounder Neha Hajong Batter Rebeldalis Syiemlieh Bowler Indariakor Kharwanniang All-rounder

Meghalaya Women Team Form

Meghalaya Women were not in a position to challenge any team in the previous season but they have the batting strength to overcome Sikkim Women in the next game.

Sikkim Women Player List

Pranita Chettri (c), Nandika Kumari, Primula Chettri, Samayita Roy, Bindiya Rai, Leezamit Lepcha, Purni Gurung, Tabita Subba, Yudenmit Lepcha, Rabika Chettri, Tshering O Lepcha, Anjeel Lepcha, Mariam Subba, Pramila Limbo, Pretika Chettri.

Predicted Playing XI

Samayita Roy Batter Primula Chettri Batter Tshering O Lepcha Wicket-keeper Nandika Kumari Batter Purni Gurung All-rounder Yudenmit Lepcha All-rounder Anjeel Lepcha Bowler Mariam Subba Bowler Leezamit Lepcha All-rounder Pranita Chettri (C) All-rounder Pramila Limbo Bowler

Sikkim Women Team Form

Sikkim Women showed no resolve whatsoever during their campaign last season and their streak of six defeats highlighted significant weaknesses in both their batting and bowling departments.

Meghalaya Women vs Sikkim Women Head-to-Head

Meghalaya Women and Sikkim Women have not faced each other in the previous three seasons of the tournament.

Meghalaya Women vs Sikkim Women Betting Odds

Meghalaya Women to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim Women

Samayita Roy and Primula Chettri were the mainstay openers for Sikkim Women in the previous season of the tournament but their collaboration was not particularly fruitful. In the last three games, the openers added 1, 31 and 2 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Monica Phawa and Debasmita Dutta showed much more consistency for Meghalaya Women’s opening wicket, having secured totals of 4, 23 and 29 runs in the last three encounters. Although both sides have got their work cut out in this regard, the latter are expected to establish a superior first partnership in the upcoming game.

Meghalaya Women vs Sikkim Women Best Batters

Debasmita Dutta to be Meghalaya Women’s Best Batter

In Meghalaya Women’s last three matches of the previous season, opener and skipper Debasmita Dutta emerged as the top run scorer on two occasions with 3, 25 and 23 runs. Moreover, she has amassed a total of 442 runs across 39 T20 innings in her career, making her the top choice to be their standout batter in the next encounter.

Samayita Roy to be Sikkim Women’s Best Batter

Samayita Roy was the leading batter for Sikkim Women in two of their last three games in the 2024 season, having notched up 23, 2 and 29 runs. In her T20 career of 20 innings, she has 305 runs under her belt so far. Even though her average of 15.25 could be better, she is the leading pick to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Meghalaya Women vs Sikkim Women Best Bowlers

Rebeldalis Syiemlieh to be Meghalaya Women’s Best Bowler

Rebeldalis Syiemlieh picked one wicket across the last three matches in the previous season where she delivered a grand total of five overs. In her T20 career thus far, she has participated in 13 innings which yielded six wickets and an overall economy rate of 7.42. Although her average of 38.33 is rather high, she is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game.

Primula Chettri to be Sikkim Women’s Best Bowler

Primula Chettri took part in two of the last three matches the team played in the last edition of the tournament, having bagged two wickets in two innings. She is among the strongest bowlers in the team with 11 wickets in 11 T20 innings and a remarkable average of 14.64 which makes her the favorite for the next match against Meghalaya Women.