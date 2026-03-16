Facts: Tarang Jha led Mizoram Women’s run charts in the 2024 season of the competition, having amassed 86 runs in six innings.

Charmy Gawai was the top batter and bowler for Nagaland Women in the last season with 75 runs and ten wickets in six innings.

Nagaland Women have a 2-0 record against Mizoram Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Mizoram Women vs Nagaland Women Chances of Winning

Mizoram Women had an entirely forgettable run in the previous season of the competition and their last game of the group stage against a superior Mumbai Women was disastrous. The former were restricted to a measly 61/5 by the end of 20 overs where Mami and Tarang Jha top-scored with 17* and 16 runs, respectively. With a meager target on the board, the bowlers stood no chance at defending the total and eventually conceded defeat by a ten-wicket margin.

Nagaland Women’s campaign last season was quite similar and they were absolutely annihilated by Bengal Women in their final match of the tournament. After allowing the latter to post 157 runs on the board, Nagaland Women’s batters could do nothing to overcome the target and collapsed with very little to show for themselves. They responded by scoring 42 runs before getting bundled out in the 18th over, losing by a whopping 115 runs.

Mizoram Women chance of winning - 45%

Nagaland Women chance of winning - 55%

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Mizoram Women vs Nagaland Women Betting Tips

Mizoram Women to score low before first dismissal

In the 2024 season, Felfel Pautu was the only batter who opened all the matches for Mizoram Women. She had several different opening partners over the course of the season, including Vanlalruatpuii, Tarang Jha, Anita Lodhi, and Vanlalremtluangi in the last five matches. However, their first wicket stands seldom saw any progress throughout their campaign as the openers secured totals of 5, 10, 3, 7 and 1. Given their lackluster performances, the openers are expected to remain on the backfoot for the next match as well.

Mizoram Women vs Nagaland Women Toss Prediction

There are no records at Police Training Academy Ground in the history of the tournament, and no international matches have been held at the venue either.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast at Agartala on the day of the match with a strong 40% likelihood of a washout. The temperature is predicted to soar to 31 degrees Celsius.

Mizoram Women Player List

Puipuii (c), J Zothansangi, Lalhmangaih Sangi, Lalnun Ngurte, Lalrinfeli, Lalrinsiami, Mami, Omomi, Tarang Jha, ZD Lalnunhrili, Felfel Pautu, Lalrem Ruati, Lalruatsangi, Miriam Lalchhanpuii, PC Vansangzuali, Sandhya Kumari, Vanlalruatpuii, Sandhia, Vanlalremtluangi, Anita Lodhi, Irene Lallawmawmi Ralte, Mamta Rai, Pooja Nimavat, Thelma Laldinthari.

Predicted Playing XI

Felfel Pautu All-rounder Vanlalruatpuii Wicket-keeper Tarang Jha Batter PC Vansangzuali All-rounder Mami Batter Sandhia Batter Puipuii (C) Bowler Mamta Rai Bowler J Zothansangi Batter Lalrem Ruati All-rounder Lalrinsiami Batter

Mizoram Women Team Form

Mizoram Women were terrible with the bat last season and they had absolutely no chance of challenging any team. They also had a weak bowling unit which failed to limit the opposition’s scoring, putting them on the backfoot in the next game as well.

Nagaland Women Player List

Limatola Shilu Ao (c), Charmy Gawai, Merensola Mongsensungkum, Sentilemla Imsong, Talirenla Pongen, Elina Muru, Neikesonuo Rose, Sariba Khan, Jyoti Thapa, Lydia Murru, Alemienla Bendangyanger, Chandu Venkateshappa, Helen Zaputou, Maya Sonawane.

Predicted Playing XI

Sentilemla Imsong Batter Alemienla Bendangyanger Bowler Charmy Gawai Batter Chandu Venkateshappa Bowler Maya Sonawane Bowler Jyoti Thapa Wicket-keeper Limatola Shilu Ao (C) Batter Elina Muru All-rounder Sariba Khan All-rounder Merensola Mongsensungkum Batter Lydia Murru Batter

Nagaland Women Team Form

Nagaland Women’s batting and bowling could both use improvement going into the next game but they have enough firepower to overcome Mizoram Women.

Mizoram Women vs Nagaland Women Head-to-Head

In the last three seasons, Mizoram Women beat Nagaland Women twice in their head-to-head outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Years

Mizoram Women - 0

Nagaland Women - 2

Mizoram Women vs Nagaland Women Betting Odds

Nagaland Women to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram Women

Felfel Pautu was Mizoram Women’s only recurring opener during the previous season and in the last three matches, she had three different partners. Together, the openers secured totals of 5, 10 and 3 runs. On the contrary, Mizoram Women’s Alemienla Bendangyanger was their linchpin at the front as she led the innings alongside Sentilemla Imsong and Charmy Gawai in the last three encounters. They added 7, 8 and 25 runs to the first wicket, and the latter will be favored to establish a better opening stand than Mizoram Women in the upcoming game.

Mizoram Women vs Nagaland Women Best Batters

Tarang Jha to be Mizoram Women’s Best Batter

Tarang Jha was Mizoram Women’s leading batter in the previous season of the tournament, having notched up a total of 86 runs in six innings. In her T20 career of 49 innings, she has garnered 565 runs along with an average of 15.69 which makes her the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Charmy Gawai to be Nagaland Women’s Best Batter

In the previous season, Charmy Gawai emerged as the leading batter for the team as she accumulated 75 runs in six innings. Her career-best score was during her debut in the first match versus Manipur Women, having remained not out on 36. She has an average of 15.00 so far but has the potential to improve and lead the charge against Mizoram Women.

Mizoram Women vs Nagaland Women Best Bowlers

J Zothansangi to be Mizoram Women’s Best Bowler

J Zothansangi took part in four innings last season but emerged as the top wicket-taker for Mizoram Women with a total of eight wickets. Her career average of 9.13 is remarkable and based on her form in the previous season, she is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Charmy Gawai to be Nagaland Women’s Best Bowler

Charmy Gawai was Nagaland Women’s most consistent bowler in the last season and she led their bowling attack with a total of ten wickets in six innings. She was their top wicket-taker in nearly every match during the 2024 season, and she finished with a stellar average of 12.50 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming encounter, too.