Facts: Shafali Verma has scored 341 runs in 8 matches for Haryana Women.

Deeya Yadav is the second highest run-scorer for Haryana (269 runs in 8 matches).

Mumbai Women vs Haryana Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Women are coming off a 9-wicket defeat to Maharashtra Women in the Super League match. Batting first, Mumbai posted a competitive total of 158/5 in their 20 overs. Their innings was anchored by a solid start from Humaira Kaazi (33 off 31) and Riya Chaudhari (27 off 23).

The late-innings charge came from Sayali Satghare (39 off 22), who boasted the highest strike rate of 177.27, and Khushi Bhatia’s quickfire 27 off 12 at the end. However, their bowling attack struggled to contain the opposition, as Maharashtra Women chased down the target comfortably in just 15.1 overs. The Mumbai bowlers could manage only one wicket, taken by Jahnavi Kate, and were largely expensive.

Haryana Women’s last match against Railways Women in the Super League was abandoned due to rain. Before that, in the group-stage matches, Haryana Women finished at the top of the Group C table with six wins and one loss in seven matches. Shafali Verma has scored 341 runs in seven matches, including two half-centuries and one century this season.

Meanwhile, Deeya Yadav has contributed 269 runs in eight matches, hitting three half-centuries. She has led from the front alongside her skipper at the top of the order. Both these batters will be key, while Amandeep Kaur has picked up 12 wickets in eight matches. Haryana face a tough task in stopping the strong batting unit of Mumbai, and with one game having been washed out, they are at a disadvantage of one point, which they will need to make up.

Mumbai Women’s Chance of Winning: 53%

Haryana Women’s Chance of Winning: 47%

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Mumbai Women vs Haryana Women Prediction and Betting Tips 2025

Shafali Verma has been at her absolute best in this tournament, scoring 341 runs in 8 matches, including two half-centuries and one century. The way she has been scoring runs makes it hard to stop such an in-form batter. With Mumbai Women losing their last match due to poor bowling, they will be under pressure, and we back Shafali Verma to continue her fine run of form and score over 25 runs in this fixture.

Mumbai Women vs Haryana Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat offers a balanced surface that favours both batters and bowlers. The average first-innings score is around 145–150 runs, and teams bowling first have a higher win percentage in T20 matches played at this venue. With rain expected for this fixture, having a target in sight is always advantageous. Both teams have a solid record while chasing, and we predict that the team winning the toss is more likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

Surat is expected to experience rainy conditions on Monday, 27th October, with a high of 28°C. The humidity will remain high at around 93%, and there is an 85% chance of precipitation. Winds are likely to blow at a moderate speed of 13 km/h throughout the day.

Mumbai Women News & Players List

Mumbai Women players list

Humairaa Kaazi, Riya Chaudhari, Manali Dakshini, Khushi Bhatia, Ira Jadhav, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Fatima Jaffer, Janhvi Kate, Sanika Chalke, Sayali Satghare, Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Jagravi Pawar, Nirmiti Rane, Soumya Singh.

Probable playing XI

Humairaa Kaazi All-Rounder (C) Riya Chaudhari Wicket-Keeper Manali Dakshini All-Rounder Khushi Bhatia Wicket-Keeper (WK) Ira Jadhav Batsman Prakashika Naik Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler Fatima Jaffer Bowler Janhvi Kate Bowler Sanika Chalke Batsman Sayali Satghare All-Rounder

Mumbai Women Recent Form

Mumbai Women lost two of their last five matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy with their latest loss coming against Maharashtra Women by 9 wickets.

Haryana Women News & Players List

Haryana Women players list

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma, Sheetal Rana, Soniya Mendhiya, Tanisha Ohlan, Amandeep Kaur, Deeya Yadav, Kareena Jangra, Deepika Kumari, Shalu Parashar, Jyoti Yadav, Sakshi Jangu, Suman Gulia, Triveni Vasistha, Vandana Saini.

Probable Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batsman Reema Sisodia Batsman Tanisha Ohlan Batsman Soniya Mendhiya Batsman Sheetal Rana Batsman Deepika Kumari Wicket-Keeper Deeya Yadav All-Rounder Amandeep Kaur All-Rounder Kareena Jangra All-Rounder Triveni Vasistha Bowler Suman Gulia Bowler

Haryana Women Recent Form

Haryana Women are in really good form having won four of their last five matches and are currently one of the best sides in the ongoing Women’s Senior T20 Trophy.

Mumbai Women vs Haryana Women Head to Head Record

In the Womens’s Senior T20 Troohy Mumbai Women and Haryana Women faced off in two matches, where Mumbai Women emerged victorious on both occasions.

Matches Played: 2

Mumbai Women Won: 2

Haryana Women Won: 0

Mumbai Women vs Haryana Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Women to have a better opening partnership than Haryana Women

Mumbai Women’s opening pair of Riya Chaudhari and Humairaa Kaazi have averaged 39 runs for the first wicket in their last three outings. Meanwhile, Haryana Women’s opening pair of Reema Sisodia and Shafali Verma have averaged 26 runs per game over their last three matches. Based on the current form and consistency of both opening pairs, we are backing Mumbai Women to have a better opening partnership than Haryana Women.

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Mumbai Women vs Haryana Women Top Batters

Humaira Kazi to be the top batter for Mumbai Women

The skipper of the Mumbai Women’s team has scored 273 runs in 8 matches, averaging 34.12 this season. In the last match, Kazi scored 33 runs off 31 balls against Maharashtra Women and was the second-best batter for her team. Overall this season, Kazi has been the top scorer in four matches for Mumbai Women, and given her current form, we back her to be the top batter for Mumbai Women in this fixture.

Shafali Verma to be the top batter for Haryana Women

Shafali Verma has been at her absolute best in this tournament, scoring 341 runs in 8 matches, including two half-centuries and one century. The way she has been scoring runs makes it hard to stop such an in-form batter. In the last match against Odisha Women, she remained unbeaten on 55 runs. With Mumbai Women losing their last match due to poor bowling, they will be under pressure, and we back Shafali Verma to continue her fine run of form and score more runs than the other batters in her team.

Mumbai Women vs Haryana Women Top Bowlers

Sayali Satghare to be the top bowler for Mumbai Women

Sayali Satghare went wicketless in the last match against Maharashtra Women where she finished with figures of 0/28. Satghare has had a good season for Mumbai, where she has picked up 6 wickets and has been the top bowler on two occasions. We expect her to bounce and bowl a match winning spell against the strong Haryana batting unit.

Amadeep Kaur to be the top bowler for Haryana Women

Amandeep Kaur has picked up 12 wickets in 8 matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Haryana Women this season. She has been the top wicket-taker for her team in five matches and has been particularly effective in the middle overs. Given her excellent form, we back Kaur to be the top bowler for Haryana Women in this fixture against Mumbai.