Facts: With 240 runs, Humairaa Kaazi is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Women this season.

With 131 runs, Kiran Navgire is the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in this campaign.

Mumbai Women vs Maharashtra Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Women headed into this campaign as one of the favourites as they went all the way and won the championship. This season they continued their domination as they ended the group stages with five wins in seven matches and ended up second on the table. Mumbai Women remain favourites to make the finals this season.

Maharashtra Women did not have a great start to the season as they lost two of the first three matches but managed to turn things around as they won four games on the bounce and ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Mumbai Women vs Maharashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ira Jadhav did not have a great outing against Kerala Women in the last game but she has been solid so far this season as Jadhav has scored 131 runs with an average of 43.67 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Anuja Patil struggled to make an impact last season and has had an underwhelming season so far. In the last innings she scored six and we expect her struggles to continue and to score low in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rains in Surat during the game which could have some impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Mumbai Women News & Player List

Mumbai Women Player List

Ira Jadhav, Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Sanika Chalke, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Humairaa Kaazi, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Khushi Bhatia, Riya Chaudhari, Fatima Jaffer, Jagravi Pawar, Janhvi Kate, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Soumya Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Sanika Chalke Batter Humairaa Kaazi Batter Vrushali Bhagat Batter Ira Jadhav Batter Khushi Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sayali Satghare Batter Manali Dakshini All-rounder Prakashika Naik All-rounder Saima Thakor Bowler Soumya Singh Bowler Nirmiti Rane Bowler

Mumbai Women Team Form

Mumbai Women won the championship last season as this season they ended the group stages with five wins in seven matches.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Anuja Patil Batter Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-keeper Shweta Mane Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Amar Pawar All-rounder Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women head into this game after four wins on the bounce and were second on the table.

Mumbai Women vs Maharashtra Women Head to Head

Maharashtra Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Women 4-2.

Head to Head:

Mumbai Women: 02

Maharashtra Women: 04

Mumbai Women vs Maharashtra Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women

Mumbai Women and Maharashtra Women head into the second round after both sides were dominant in the group stages. Both sides had identical records with five wins in seven matches and ended up second in their respective groups. Mumbai Women are the defending champions and are one of the favourites this season and they take on a team against whom they have struggled in the past which makes this game a great watch for the neutrals. Only one team in the group would make the Finals which makes pretty much every game a must win game for all teams. Maharashtra Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Mumbai Women will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Batters

Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai Women’ top batter

Humairaa Kaazi was incredible in the championship run last season and once again this season she has scored 240 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Kiran Navgire did not have a great start in the group stages but in the last two matches she has scored 106 and 23 and is the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Bowlers

Sayali Satghare to be Mumbai Women’ top bowler

Sayali Satghare has been sensational for the defending champions this season as so far this season she has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ishita Khale to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Ishita Khale has been sensational in the second half of the season as she has bagged seven wickets in the last three matches. Khale is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.