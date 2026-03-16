Facts: Humairaa Kaazi leads Mumbai Women’s run charts with 83 runs in four innings so far.

Sampada Dixit, Uttar Pradesh Women’s opener, is their top run scorer with 157 runs in four innings.

Mumbai Women have a 2-0 scoreline against Uttar Pradesh Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Mumbai Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Chances of Winning

Mumbai Women, the defending champions, are once again the most dominant team in their division as they took their third victory against Gujarat Women last time out. After restricting the latter to a meager 93 runs, Mumbai Women’s batters made light work of the total. Skipper and opener Humairaa Kaazi led from the front with 26 runs and the rest of the batters managed to get the team over the line with six wickets in hand.

Uttar Pradesh Women, though, suffered their first defeat of the season as they faced Baroda Women in the last game where the latter posted a formidable score of 174 runs on the board. Opener Sampada Dixit led Uttar Pradesh Women’s chase with 38 runs, followed by Anjali Singh’s 28 and Sonali Singh’s 23*. Despite their efforts, it went in vain as they ended up falling short of the mark by 16 runs.

Mumbai Women chance of winning - 57%

Uttar Pradesh Women chance of winning - 43%

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Mumbai Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh Women to score high before first dismissal

Sampada Dixit is the mainstay opener for Uttar Pradesh Women this season as she has led the innings alongside Muskan Malik in the first two games. After posting subpar scores of 14 and 5 runs together, Varnika Singh replaced the latter in the last two outings which has resulted in competitive stands of 42 and 81 runs. They are expected to build on their present form and set up a strong partnership in the next game.

Mumbai Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Toss Prediction

So far this season, eight games have been played at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, and the teams batting first have dominated with five wins. While the average first innings total of 120 is not particularly daunting, it has consistently proven defendable here. That makes batting first the top option heading into the next fixture as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests no chance of rainfall at all and Mohali will be bright and sunny on match day. The temperature is expected to go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Women Player List

Humairaa Kaazi (c), Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Sanika Chalke, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Fatima Jaffer, Ira Jadhav, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Zeal Dmello, Khushi Bhatia, Mahek Pokar, Riya Chaudhari, Ashwini Nishad, Jagravi Pawar, Janhvi Kate, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Saumya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Humairaa Kaazi (C) Batter Simran Shaikh Batter Sanika Chalke Batter Ira Jadhav All-rounder Sayali Satghare All-rounder Manali Dakshini All-rounder Khushi Bhatia Wicket-keeper Saima Thakor Bowler Fatima Jaffer All-rounder Jagravi Pawar Bowler Prakashika Naik Bowler

Mumbai Women Team Form

Mumbai Women faced a minor setback with a defeat at the hands of Vidarbha Women but they are, undoubtedly, the most formidable team in the tournament as the reigning champions.

Uttar Pradesh Women Player List

Sonali Singh (c), Almas Bharadwaj, Muskan Malik, Nishu Choudhary, Amisha, Anjali Singh, Arju Singh, Garima Yadav, Nishi Kashyap, Sampada Dixit, Archana Devi, Babita Yadav, Shilpi Yadav, Sonam Yadav, Varnika Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Sampada Dixit Batter Varnika Singh Batter Sonali Singh (C) Bowler Nishi Kashyap Wicket-keeper Nishu Choudhary Batter Anjali Singh All-rounder Garima Yadav All-rounder Sonam Yadav Bowler Shilpi Yadav Bowler Archana Devi Bowler Almas Bharadwaj Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Women Team Form

Uttar Pradesh Women’s defeat in the last game was an anomaly but they do not have what it takes to overcome Mumbai Women in the next game.

Mumbai Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Women have a dominant 2-0 lead over Uttar Pradesh Women in the last three seasons of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 2

Mumbai Women - 2

Uttar Pradesh Women - 0

Mumbai Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Women

Mumbai Women’s opening wicket, consisting of Humairaa Kaazi and Simran Shaikh, has seen a gradual downward trend in the last three matches. The pair scored 5, 10 and 64 runs before the first dismissal while Uttar Pradesh Women’s first partnerships have improved over the course of the season. Varnika Singh and Sampada Dixit have added 42, 81 and 5 runs to the first wicket. Based on the latter’s performance, they are backed to put on a better stand than their rivals.

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Mumbai Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Batters

Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai Women’s Best Batter

As predicted, Humairaa Kaazi emerged as the top run scorer for Mumbai Women in the last game against Gujarat Women with 26 runs. She is the leading batter for the team overall with 83 runs in four innings. Her consistency makes her the favorite in the upcoming game against Uttar Pradesh Women as well.

Sampada Dixit to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Sampada Dixit led Uttar Pradesh Women’s batting charts with 38 runs in the last game against Baroda Women, as predicted. She is the leading run-getter for the team this season with 157 runs in four innings so far, and she continues to be the leading contender for the next game against Mumbai Women.

Mumbai Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Bowlers

Sayali Satghare to be Mumbai Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Sayali Satghare was Mumbai Women’s top bowler against Gujarat Women, and she was tied for the spot. She picked one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 3.50, and she stands as their top bowler overall with seven wickets in four innings. She remains the top contender for the upcoming encounter, too.

Sonam Yadav to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous outing against Baroda Women, Sonam Yadav was the leading wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh Women with a single wicket in four overs along with an economy rate of 6.25. With eight wickets in four innings, she is their top bowler overall and will be expected to lead the way in the upcoming match.