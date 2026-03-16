Facts: Sanika Chalke stands as the leading run scorer for Mumbai Women with 59 runs in two innings.

Skipper Disha Kasat is the top batter for Vidarbha Women, having amassed 49 runs in two innings so far.

Mumbai Women vs Vidarbha Women Chances of Winning

Mumbai Women continue to exert dominance after a title-winning campaign last season as they won two back-to-back games leading up to this fixture. Batting first against Baroda Women last time out, they piled on 133 runs where Humairaa Kaazi and Sanika Chalke top-scored with 40 and 30 runs, respectively. Although the score was not particularly brilliant, the bowlers came through since they kept the opposition down to 108 runs by the end of 20 overs. The Humairaa Kaazi-led side took a close 25-run victory.

Vidarbha Women have had their ups and downs, and they ended up losing to Kerala Women in the previous outing where the former scored 127 runs while batting first. Bharti Fulmali was the leading batter for the team as she missed out on a half-century, having scored 46 runs before her dismissal. However, the total was not enough for the bowlers to defend and they eventually conceded defeat by a margin of six wickets.

Mumbai Women chance of winning - 66%

Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 34%

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Mumbai Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Tips

Mumbai Women to score high before first dismissal

Humairaa Kaazi and Simran Shaikh took some time to settle in as the former faced a duck dismissal in the first game, resulting in a zero-run partnership. However, they turned their form on its head in the last game where they added 64 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, Kaazi and Shaikh have T20 career averages of 22.33 and 17.78, respectively. They are expected to put on a competitive stand in the next game, too.

Mumbai Women vs Vidarbha Women Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played at PCA New Cricket Stadium this season so far where those chasing have the edge with two victories. The batters have struggled to put runs on the board, evidenced by a low average first innings score of 71. This makes fielding first the top choice in the next encounter as well.

Weather Report

The weather report suggests no likelihood of rainfall at New Chandigarh and the conditions are expected to remain sunny. The temperature will reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Women Player List

Humairaa Kaazi (c), Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Sanika Chalke, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Fatima Jaffer, Ira Jadhav, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Zeal Dmello, Khushi Bhatia, Mahek Pokar, Riya Chaudhari, Ashwini Nishad, Jagravi Pawar, Janhvi Kate, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Saumya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Humairaa Kaazi (C) Batter Simran Shaikh Batter Sanika Chalke Batter Ira Jadhav All-rounder Sayali Satghare All-rounder Manali Dakshini All-rounder Khushi Bhatia Wicket-keeper Saima Thakor Bowler Fatima Jaffer All-rounder Jagravi Pawar Bowler Prakashika Naik Bowler

Mumbai Women Team Form

Mumbai Women are a force to be reckoned with and their batting order is rather powerful. They also have a strong bowling unit, and they’ve got all the bases covered.

Vidarbha Women Player List

Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat (C) Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Shivani Dharne Batter Bharti Fulmali Batter Sai Bhoyar Batter Kanchan Nagwani All-rounder Trupti Lodhe All-rounder Vedanti Salodkar All-rounder Nupur Kohale Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler Gargi Wankar Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women are a middling team so far and their inconsistency puts them on the backfoot for the next game.

Mumbai Women vs Vidarbha Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Women have a daunting 3-0 record against Vidarbha Women in the last three seasons of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 3

Mumbai Women - 3

Vidarbha Women - 0

Mumbai Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Women to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha Women

Riddhi Naik and Disha Kasat have been a rather stable pair for Vidarbha Women’s opening wicket so far. In the last two matches, they added 17 and 23 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Mumbai Women’s Humairaa Kaazi and Simran Shaikh started on a rough note with no runs on the board together in the first match but they went on to secure a whopping 64-run stand in the next encounter. Their upswing in momentum makes them the top first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Mumbai Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Batters

Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai Women’s Best Batter

After an unfortunate three-ball duck in the first game, Humairaa Kaazi emerged as Mumbai Women’s leading run-getter in the last outing versus Baroda Women with 40 runs, as predicted. Moreover, in the 2024 season of the tournament, she was their top batter overall with 381 runs in 11 innings. Her form makes her the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter

Disha Kasat top-scored for Vidarbha Women in the first encounter against Gujarat Women with a 40-run knock, and her performance took a downturn in the last game as she was dismissed for nine runs. Nonetheless, she was their top run scorer in the 2024 season with 153 runs in five innings, and she is anticipated to be their standout batter against Mumbai Women.

Mumbai Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Bowlers

Jagravi Pawar to be Mumbai Women’s Best Bowler

Jagravi Pawar led Mumbai Women’s bowling attack in the first game where she bagged an impressive three-wicket haul in four overs, including a maiden and an outstanding economy rate of 2.25. Although she went wicketless in the previous encounter, she was their leading bowler last season with 16 wickets in 11 innings which makes her the favorite against Vidarbha Women, too.

Komal Zanzad to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler



The prediction for the previous encounter panned out as expected since Komal Zanzad was the top bowler for Vidarbha Women, having taken two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.50. She has a career T20 average of 23.61 and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.