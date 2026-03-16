Facts: Sikkim Women are at the top of the points table with six points in two matches this season.

Nagaland Women are the only team in the plate group this season to win a match in the last edition of the Senior T20 Trophy tournament.

Nagaland-W vs Sikkim-W Chance of Winning

Nagaland Women pulled off a deserving six-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in their last game. They chased down a 92-run target with 11 balls remaining to register their first win of the season. They are off to a good start in the Senior T20 Trophy after earning just one win in six games last season. With one win and one game abandoned, Nagaland Women find themselves second in the standings with six points.

Sikkim Women also registered an impressive victory over Mizoram in their last game to find early winning momentum. After seeing their opening game washed away due to rain, Nagaland registered a dominant 15-run win on the DLS method after scoring 101 for 5 while batting first. Bowlers were impressive in stumping their opponent to 23 for 4 inside the powerplay before rain interrupted the game. A win against Mizoram boosted Sikkim Women to the top of the points table.

Nagaland-W chances of winning - 45%

Sikkim-W chances of winning - 55%

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Nagaland-W vs Sikkim-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pushpa Kumari made her debut for Nagaland Women in their last game against Mizoram. The batting all-rounder picked a big wicket while conceding just 14 runs while bowling first, and then played a match-winning knock by smashing an unbeaten 35 runs off 38 balls to guide Nagaland to an impressive win. Kumari’s strong start to the season is likely to give her confidence to produce another impactful innings in the next fixture against Sikkim Women.

Despite their struggles to score big totals, Samayita Roy stood out for Sikkim with a couple of impressive knocks last year.The left-handed opener was able to register three 20-plus scores in the tournament in 2024. She top-scored for her team in three of six T20 matches last year and is expected to score a big knock in the upcoming game against Mizoram.

Nagaland-W vs Sikkim-W Match Toss Prediction

Captains are likely to choose to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture. The pitch at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala is proving helpful for the fast bowlers in the early stages of this tournament. There is also a weather forecast for rain, so the teams will look to avoid batting first with the potential DLS method coming into play.

Weather Report

Rain has been consistent throughout this week in Agartala, resulting in a handful of games getting washed away without a ball being bowled. There is a weather forecast for heavy rain during this fixture. There is a 25% chance of precipitation in the early stages, which will increase up to 50% in the second innings of this game. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius with 80% humidity in the air.

Nagaland-W News & Player List

Nagaland-W Player List

Limatola Shilu AO (C), Sentilemla Imsong, A K Watade (WK), Elina Muru, Sariba Khan, Mengusenuo Belho, Talirenla Pongen, Vipeni, Najmeen Khatun, Pushpa Kumari, P S Nimavat, Lydia T Murru, Neinuo Rupreo, Merensola, Dziesengunuo Solo

Predicted Playing XI

P S Nimavat Batter Najmeen Khatun Batter Sentilemla Imsong Batter A K Watade Wicketkeeper Pushpa Kumari Batter Sariba Khan All-rounder Limatola Shilu AO (C) All-rounder Elina Muru Bowler Mengusenuo Belho Bowler Vipeni Bowler Talirenla Pongen Bowler

Nagaland-W Team Form

Nagaland Women have won two of their last five T20 matches. They have also conceded seven defeats in their last ten overall games across formats.

Sikkim-W News & Player List

Sikkim-W Player List

Sarika Koli (C), Pranita Chettri, Shravani Desai (wk), Dipa Das, Leezamit Lepcha, Samayita Roy, Primula Chettri, Nandika Kumari, Priyanka Kurmi, Bindiya Rai, Mariam Subba, Anjeel Lepcha, Songkit Lhamoo, Lepcha, Rabika Chettri, Tabita Subba

Predicted Playing XI

Nandika Kumari All-rounder Priyanka Kumari Batter Samayita Roy Batter Dipa Das Batter Shravani Desai Wicketkeeper Sarika Koli (c) All-rounder Primula Chettri Bowler Pranita Chettri Bowler Leezamit Lepcha Bowler Bindiya Rai Bowler Mariam Subba Bowler

Sikkim-W Team Form

Sikkim Women have won one of their last five T20 games. They have lost eight of their last ten overall games across formats.

Nagaland-W vs Sikkim-W Head to Head

Sikkim Women and Nagaland Women have faced each other twice in T20 cricket. They share the head-to-head by 1-1 ahead of this fixture.

Nagaland-W vs Sikkim-W Betting Odds

Sikkim Women to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland Women

Both teams’ openers have struggled for consistency across formats in the last few games. Sikkim openers Priyanka Kumari and Nandika Kumari added 17 runs for the first wicket in the last game. On the other hand, Nagaland opener Pooja Nimavat has failed to score a double-digit innings in her last five T20 innings. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Sikkim Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Nagaland Women in this T20 match on Saturday.

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Nagaland-W vs Sikkim-W Top Batters

Pushpa Kumari to be Nagaland-W’s top batter

After her impressive spell with the ball against Arunachal Pradesh in the last game, Pushpa Kumari displayed her batting skill with a match-winning knock. She came to bat after three down and smashed an unbeaten 35 runs off 38 balls to help her side to an easy win. Kumari is likely to score at least 30 runs against Sikkim in the next game.

Samayita Roy to be Sikkim-W's top batter

Samayita Roy picked up from where she left off last season with a fine knock against Mizoram in the last game. The left-handed batter top-scored with 24 runs off 26 balls to help Sikkim post their first 100-plus total in their last eight T20 innings. Roy was brilliant throughout the last season and has started the new edition with a morale-boosting knock. She is likely to score another big knock in the upcoming game against Nagaland.

NagalandW vs Sikkim-W Top Bowlers

Pushpa Kumari to be Nagaland-W’s top bowler

The 22-year-old bowler made her debut for Nagaland Women in the last game and made an instant impact. Kumari started with a new bowl and conceded just 14 runs off her three-over spell. She picked up just one wicket but consistently troubled opponent batters. Kumari is tipped to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture against Sikkim.

Pranita Chettri to be Sikkim-W's top bowler

The right-arm fast bowler bowled a match-winning spell against Mizoram in the last game. Chettri picked up two wickets while conceding just three runs off her nine-ball spell before the interruption by rain. Chettri will look to continue her good start to the 2025-26 season with another impactful spell. She can be trusted to clinch multiple wickets in this fixture.