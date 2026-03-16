Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction ODI 74 % Chance of Winning TRI 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Odisha Women and Tripura Women will lock horns with each other in the sixth round match of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 17, 2025 (Friday), at 4:30 PM IST. While Odisha are sitting at the bottom of the table, losing all five games, Tripura are just above them on the points table, with four losses from five games.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning

Odisha are as disappointing as it could get. Barring the bowling stoicity of Sushree Dibyadarshini, there is nothing for the eastern Indian team to feel proud of. Subhra Nirjharini Swain and Jyoti K Prasad have done well to support her, but the lack of batting effort, has ensured that Odisha are behind the eight ball right from the word go.

Meanwhile, results have gone in a predictable path for Tripura. Barring the shocking win against Hyderabad, Tripura have failed to muster any sort of momentum to deliver the goods. Skipper Rizu Saha is good with the bat, but that’s about it. Unless they find more match-winners, who can turn the game around, it’s futile to expect much.

ODI-W’s chance of winning is 74%

TRI-W’s chance of winning is 26%

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Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips

Bet on Sushree Dibyadarshini. She’s the most accomplished player in both sides and can deliver on the promise. Madhuri Mehta has been solid with the bat, giving Odisha a dependable batter up front. Tripura skipper Rizu Saha is also delivering consistently, so not backing her will be a chance lost.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Odisha Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior.

Odisha-W Player List

Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena

Predicted Playing XI

Madhuri Meheta Batter Tanmayee Behera Batter Sushree Dibyadarshini All-rounder Pragyan Paramita Mohanty Wicket-Keeper Sangeeta Khadia All-rounder Sarita Meher Batter Janaki Reddy All-rounder Subhra Nirjharini Swain Bowler Bijayalaxmi Behera Bowler Jyoti Kumari Prasad Bowler Reemalaxmi Ekka Bowler

Odisha-W Team Form

Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing all five group games so far and tottering at the bottom of the table.

Tripura-W Player List

Priyanka Acharjee, Rizu Saha (C), Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath Wicket-Keeper Nikita Debnath Batter Tamanna Nigam Batter Rizu Saha Batter Indra Jamatia Batter Annapurna Das All-rounder Ambesha Das All-rounder Supriya Das All-Rounder Reshma Nayak Bowler Priyanka Acharjee Bowler Rohini Mane Bowler

Tripura-W Team Form

Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining four games to back to their median level.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head

Odisha Women and Tripura Women have faced each other eight times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning six games.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds

Odisha to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Despite not winning a single game this season, Odisha have been pretty good in the first six overs of the innings, scoring an average of 43 runs, which is third-best in the Elite Group after Haryana Women and Karnataka Women. So backing them to do an encore is not a difficult idea.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Odisha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.05 Bet Now!

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 120 runs at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 102.56. While Mehta has blown hot and cold, Dibyadarshini has been the rescuer.

Mouchaity Debnath to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mouchaity Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 83 runs at an average of 16.60. They are not great numbers, but a symptomatic of the fact that Tripura haven’t been able to live up to the expectations that well.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 6.27. She is 18th on the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. So bet big on her and watch as your return skyrocket.

Rohini Mane to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.60. Despite the presence of more accomplished bowlers like Reshma Nayak and Priyanka Acharjee, Mane’s success stood out for its simplicity. So why don’t you expect a big one?