Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction
ODI
74%
Chance of Winning
TRI
26%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets at an average of 14.50
- Mouchaity Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
- Dibyadarshini is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 120 runs at an average of 24.00
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning
Odisha are as disappointing as it could get. Barring the bowling stoicity of Sushree Dibyadarshini, there is nothing for the eastern Indian team to feel proud of. Subhra Nirjharini Swain and Jyoti K Prasad have done well to support her, but the lack of batting effort, has ensured that Odisha are behind the eight ball right from the word go.
Meanwhile, results have gone in a predictable path for Tripura. Barring the shocking win against Hyderabad, Tripura have failed to muster any sort of momentum to deliver the goods. Skipper Rizu Saha is good with the bat, but that’s about it. Unless they find more match-winners, who can turn the game around, it’s futile to expect much.
- ODI-W’s chance of winning is 74%
- TRI-W’s chance of winning is 26%
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips
Bet on Sushree Dibyadarshini. She’s the most accomplished player in both sides and can deliver on the promise. Madhuri Mehta has been solid with the bat, giving Odisha a dependable batter up front. Tripura skipper Rizu Saha is also delivering consistently, so not backing her will be a chance lost.
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction
The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Odisha Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior.
Odisha-W Player List
Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhuri Meheta
|
Batter
|
Tanmayee Behera
|
Batter
|
Sushree Dibyadarshini
|
All-rounder
|
Pragyan Paramita Mohanty
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Sangeeta Khadia
|
All-rounder
|
Sarita Meher
|
Batter
|
Janaki Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Subhra Nirjharini Swain
|
Bowler
|
Bijayalaxmi Behera
|
Bowler
|
Jyoti Kumari Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Reemalaxmi Ekka
|
Bowler
Odisha-W Team Form
Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing all five group games so far and tottering at the bottom of the table.
Tripura-W Player List
Priyanka Acharjee, Rizu Saha (C), Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mouchaity Debnath
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Nikita Debnath
|
Batter
|
Tamanna Nigam
|
Batter
|
Rizu Saha
|
Batter
|
Indra Jamatia
|
Batter
|
Annapurna Das
|
All-rounder
|
Ambesha Das
|
All-rounder
|
Supriya Das
|
All-Rounder
|
Reshma Nayak
|
Bowler
|
Priyanka Acharjee
|
Bowler
|
Rohini Mane
|
Bowler
Tripura-W Team Form
Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining four games to back to their median level.
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head
Odisha Women and Tripura Women have faced each other eight times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning six games.
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds
Odisha to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
Despite not winning a single game this season, Odisha have been pretty good in the first six overs of the innings, scoring an average of 43 runs, which is third-best in the Elite Group after Haryana Women and Karnataka Women. So backing them to do an encore is not a difficult idea.
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tripura
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters
Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 120 runs at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 102.56. While Mehta has blown hot and cold, Dibyadarshini has been the rescuer.
Mouchaity Debnath to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Mouchaity Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 83 runs at an average of 16.60. They are not great numbers, but a symptomatic of the fact that Tripura haven’t been able to live up to the expectations that well.
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers
Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 6.27. She is 18th on the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. So bet big on her and watch as your return skyrocket.
Rohini Mane to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.60. Despite the presence of more accomplished bowlers like Reshma Nayak and Priyanka Acharjee, Mane’s success stood out for its simplicity. So why don’t you expect a big one?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
ODI-W
- ODI-W to Win - 1.36 (Parimatch)
- TRI-W to Win - 2.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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