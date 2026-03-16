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Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction

ODI

74%

Chance of Winning

TRI

26%

Parimatch

1.36
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Batery

1.38
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Odisha Women and Tripura Women will lock horns with each other in the sixth round match of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 17, 2025 (Friday), at 4:30 PM IST. While Odisha are sitting at the bottom of the table, losing all five games, Tripura are just above them on the points table, with four losses from five games.
Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets at an average of 14.50
  • Mouchaity Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
  • Dibyadarshini is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 120 runs at an average of 24.00

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Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning

Odisha are as disappointing as it could get. Barring the bowling stoicity of Sushree Dibyadarshini, there is nothing for the eastern Indian team to feel proud of. Subhra Nirjharini Swain and Jyoti K Prasad have done well to support her, but the lack of batting effort, has ensured that Odisha are behind the eight ball right from the word go.

Meanwhile, results have gone in a predictable path for Tripura. Barring the shocking win against Hyderabad, Tripura have failed to muster any sort of momentum to deliver the goods. Skipper Rizu Saha is good with the bat, but that’s about it. Unless they find more match-winners, who can turn the game around, it’s futile to expect much.

  • ODI-W’s chance of winning is 74%
  • TRI-W’s chance of winning is 26%

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Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips

Bet on Sushree Dibyadarshini. She’s the most accomplished player in both sides and can deliver on the promise. Madhuri Mehta has been solid with the bat, giving Odisha a dependable batter up front. Tripura skipper Rizu Saha is also delivering consistently, so not backing her will be a chance lost.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Odisha Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior.

Odisha-W Player List

Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena

Predicted Playing XI

Madhuri Meheta

Batter

Tanmayee Behera

Batter

Sushree Dibyadarshini

All-rounder

Pragyan Paramita Mohanty

Wicket-Keeper

Sangeeta Khadia

All-rounder

Sarita Meher

Batter

Janaki Reddy

All-rounder

Subhra Nirjharini Swain

Bowler

Bijayalaxmi Behera

Bowler

Jyoti Kumari Prasad

Bowler

Reemalaxmi Ekka

Bowler

Odisha-W Team Form

Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing all five group games so far and tottering at the bottom of the table.

Tripura-W Player List

Priyanka Acharjee, Rizu Saha (C), Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath

Wicket-Keeper

Nikita Debnath

Batter

Tamanna Nigam

Batter

Rizu Saha

Batter

Indra Jamatia

Batter

Annapurna Das

All-rounder

Ambesha Das

All-rounder

Supriya Das

All-Rounder

Reshma Nayak

Bowler

Priyanka Acharjee

Bowler

Rohini Mane

Bowler

Tripura-W Team Form

Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining four games to back to their median level.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head

Odisha Women and Tripura Women have faced each other eight times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning six games.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds

Odisha to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Despite not winning a single game this season, Odisha have been pretty good in the first six overs of the innings, scoring an average of 43 runs, which is third-best in the Elite Group after Haryana Women and Karnataka Women. So backing them to do an encore is not a difficult idea.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Odisha

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.36
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Tripura

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

3.05

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 120 runs at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 102.56. While Mehta has blown hot and cold, Dibyadarshini has been the rescuer.

Mouchaity Debnath to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mouchaity Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 83 runs at an average of 16.60. They are not great numbers, but a symptomatic of the fact that Tripura haven’t been able to live up to the expectations that well.

Odisha-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 6.27. She is 18th on the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. So bet big on her and watch as your return skyrocket.

Rohini Mane to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.60. Despite the presence of more accomplished bowlers like Reshma Nayak and Priyanka Acharjee, Mane’s success stood out for its simplicity. So why don’t you expect a big one?

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

ODI-W

Even though Odisha have found themselves below Tripura on the points table, it is still safe to assume that they can win the upcoming game to open their account. Barring the only win against Hyderabad, Tripura have largely struggled to get going, but Odisha have many moments in the tournament which could have turned the game in their favour. The likes of Sushree Dibyadarshini and Madhuri Mehta have played along nicely, and if they can seize crucial moments, a couple of points is not too far away.
  • ODI-W to Win - 1.36 (Parimatch)
  • TRI-W to Win - 2.80 (Parimatch)
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