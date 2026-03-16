Facts: With 113 runs, C Prathyusha is the leading run scorer for Pondicherry Women in this campaign.

With 110 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal is the leading run scorer for Punjab Women in this campaign.

Pondicherry Women vs Punjab Women Chance of Winning

Pondicherry Women did not have a great game in the last outing as they struggled to make an impact against Tamil Nadu Women in the last outing. Pondicherry Women batted first and scored 133 runs and they lost the game by nine wickets. They have managed two wins in four games thus far and are currently fourth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Punjab Women have struggled for consistency thus far as they have managed two wins in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Madhya Pradesh by 11 runs. As per our calculations, Punjab are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women’ chances of winning - 36%

Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 64%

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Pondicherry Women vs Punjab Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kavisha Elayaperumal had a disappointing campaign last season and has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the last two matches she has scored 4 and 2 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Pragati Singh struggled for consistency last season and has been inconsistent this season as well. But in the last game she scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Punjab Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Pondicherry Women News & Player List

Pondicherry Women Player List

Amruta Saran, Asha S, Esha Mavi, M S Shailaja, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anika Kumaresan, Divya Shanmugam, Likhitha Vilveetil, Rebecca Arul, S Maithreyee, Sonal Patil, John Stephy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sunayana Mishra, Abirame Ramamurth, Arunadevi Sekar, Batul Pereira, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Niharika BVV, C Prathyusha

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvashri Karthikeyan Batter C Prathyusha Batter Kavisha Elayaperumal Batter M S Shailaja Batter John Stephy Wicket-keeper Sonal Patil Batter Yashi Pandey All-rounder S Maithreyee All-rounder Arunadevi Sekar Bowler Abirame Ramamurth Bowler Batul Pereira Bowler

Pondicherry Women Team Form

Pondicherry Women head into this game after a disappointing loss against Tamil Nadu Women and have won two of the four games thus far.

Punjab Women News & Player List

Punjab Women Player List

Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari

Predicted Playing XI

Ridhima Aggarwal Batter Avneet Kaur Batter Kanika Ahuja Batter Priyanka Rani Batter Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-keeper Pragati Singh Batter Neetu Singh All-rounder Priya Kumari All-rounder Mannat Kashyap Bowler Mamta Rani Bowler Komalpreet Kour Bowler

Punjab Women Team Form

Punjab Women had a decent campaign last season as they won four of the six matches. They lost the last game against Tamil Nadu Women.

Pondicherry Women vs Punjab Women Head to Head

This would be the first time Punjab Women and Pondicherry Women go head to head in T20 format.

Pondicherry Women vs Punjab Women Betting Odds

Pondicherry Women to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Women

Pondicherry Women and Punjab Women go head to head after both sides have had similar campaigns thus far. Both teams suffered disappointing defeat in the last game which makes this an important game for both sides as a defeat in this match could hamper the chances of making the playoffs this season. Pondicherry Women and Punjab Women have managed two wins in four matches and are currently fourth and fifth on the table. What makes this tip really intriguing is the fact Punjab Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Pondicherry Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pondicherry Women vs Punjab Women Top Batters

C Prathyusha to be Pondicherry Women’ top batter

C Prathyusha continued her form in the last game as she scored 26 off 14 balls. She has been excellent this year and with 113 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter

Ridhima Aggarwal was solid in the last outing against Madhya Pradesh as she scored 22 runs. With 110 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Punjab Women Top Bowlers

Abhirame Ramamurth to be Pondicherry Women’ top bowler

Abirame Ramamurth struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and with five wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Neetu Singh to be Punjab Women’ top bowler

Neetu Singh was excellent last season and once again she has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. She remains the leading wicket taker for her side this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.