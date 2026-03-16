Facts: With six wickets, Batul Pereira was the leading wicket taker for Pondicherry Women in the last campaign.

Pondicherry Women and Rajasthan Women missed the playoffs last season.

Pondicherry Women vs Rajasthan Women Chance of Winning

Pondicherry Women heads into this campaign after an underwhelming display last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the season. Pondicherry Women ended up with just one win in seven matches and they ended up seventh on the table. They head into this game after five defeats in a row.

Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Women had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up with just two wins in six matches and missed the playoffs. Rajasthan Women have lost three of the last four matches. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women’ chances of winning - 28%

Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 72%

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Pondicherry Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Esha Mavi had a disappointing campaign last season as she struggled to make an impact in the group stages. In the last three matches Mavi has scored 6, 8 and 0 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sumitra Jat struggled for consistency last season after her struggles early on in the campaign she managed to turn things around as scored 30, 54 and 4 in the last three games which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Pondicherry Women News & Player List

Pondicherry Women Player List

Amruta Saran, Asha S, Esha Mavi, M S Shailaja, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anika Kumaresan, Divya Shanmugam, Likhitha Vilveetil, Rebecca Arul, S Maithreyee, Sonal Patil, John Stephy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sunayana Mishra, Abirame Ramamurth, Arunadevi Sekar, Batul Pereira, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Niharika BVV

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvashri Karthikeyan Batter Esha Mavi Batter Kavisha Elayaperumal Batter M S Shailaja Batter John Stephy Wicket-keeper Sonal Patil Batter Yashi Pandey All-rounder S Maithreyee All-rounder Arunadevi Sekar Bowler Abirame Ramamurth Bowler Batul Pereira Bowler

Pondicherry Women Team Form

Pondicherry Women head into this after five defeats in a row, they had one win last season and missed the playoffs.

Rajasthan Women News & Player List

Rajasthan Women Player List

Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal

Predicted Playing XI

Sumitra Jat Batter Sangeeta Kumawat Batter Neetu Sharma Batter Babita Meena Batter Jyoti Choudhary Wicket-keeper Suman Meena Batter Kaushalya Choudhary All-rounder Manju Atmaram All-rounder Ayushi Garg Bowler Shanu Sen Bowler Sonal Kalal Bowler

Rajasthan Women Team Form

Rajasthan Women struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth on the table with two wins in six matches.

Pondicherry Women vs Rajasthan Women Head to Head

Rajasthan Women and Pondicherry Women have gone head to head just once in T20 format and Rajasthan Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Pondicherry Women: 00

Rajasthan Women: 01

Pondicherry Women vs Rajasthan Women Betting Odds

Rajasthan Women to have a better opening partnership than Pondicherry Women

Pondicherry Women and Rajasthan Women head into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season and had an underwhelming campaign as both teams missed the playoffs. Pondicherry head into this campaign after five defeats in a row and last season they had just one win in the group stages. Expectations were high for Rajasthan Women to do well last term but they ended up with just two wins in six matches and much like their opponents they missed the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pondicherry Women had conceded a bigger opening partnership in four of the last five matches which makes us believe Rajasthan Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pondicherry Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Batters

Yuvashri Karthikeyan to be Pondicherry Women’ top batter

Pondicherry struggled in the batting department last season which makes this a tough pick for us. Yuvashri Karthikeyan has been one of the most consistent batters for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter

Ayushi Garg did not have a great start to the campaign last season but she was sensational in the second half of the season. In the last three games she scored 76, 43 and 7 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Bowlers

Batul Pereira to be Pondicherry Women’ top bowler

Batul Pereira was the standout bowler for Pondicherry Women last season as she ended up with six wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suman Meena to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler

Suman Meena had a solid campaign last season as she was one of the most consistent bowlers for Rajasthan Women last term. We expect her to play a key role this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.