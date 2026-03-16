Facts: With six wickets, Sonal Patil was the leading wicket taker for Pondicherry Women in the last campaign.

With 120 runs, Ayushi Patel was the leading run scorer for Saurashtra Women in the last campaign.

Pondicherry Women vs Saurashtra Women Chance of Winning

Pondicherry Women had a dismal campaign last season asthey had one win in the group stages and missed the playoffs. They ended last season with five defeats in a row and once again they faltered in the opening game against Rajasthan Women and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture.

Saurashtra Women struggled for consistency last season as they ended the campaign with three wins and missed the playoffs. They went head to head against Punjab Women in the opening game this season and they lost the game by 58 runs. As per our calculations, Saurashtra Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women’ chances of winning - 14%

Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 86%

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Pondicherry Women vs Saurashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kavisha Elayaperumal had a disappointing campaign last season as she struggled to make an impact in the group stages. In the opening game she scored nine runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Umeshwari Jethva made her debut in the opening game against Punjab Women and she struggled to make an impact as she scored four off seven balls which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Pondicherry Women News & Player List

Pondicherry Women Player List

Amruta Saran, Asha S, Esha Mavi, M S Shailaja, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anika Kumaresan, Divya Shanmugam, Likhitha Vilveetil, Rebecca Arul, S Maithreyee, Sonal Patil, John Stephy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sunayana Mishra, Abirame Ramamurth, Arunadevi Sekar, Batul Pereira, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Niharika BVV

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvashri Karthikeyan Batter Esha Mavi Batter Kavisha Elayaperumal Batter M S Shailaja Batter John Stephy Wicket-keeper Sonal Patil Batter Yashi Pandey All-rounder S Maithreyee All-rounder Arunadevi Sekar Bowler Abirame Ramamurth Bowler Batul Pereira Bowler

Pondicherry Women Team Form

Pondicherry Women head into this after five defeats in a row, they had one win last season and missed the playoffs.

Saurashtra Women News & Player List

Saurashtra Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia Batter Mridula Jadeja Batter Umeshwari Jethva Batter Ayushi Patel Batter Umeshwari Jethva Wicket-keeper Puja Modhwadia Batter Neha Chavda All-rounder Miloni Jivani All-rounder Reena Dabhi Bowler Dharani Thappetla Bowler Reena Mota Bowler

Saurashtra Women Team Form

Saurashtra Women won three games last season and missed the playoffs. They lost the opening game against Punjab Women this season.

Pondicherry Women vs Saurashtra Women Head to Head

Saurashtra Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Pondicherry Women 2-1.

Head to Head:

Pondicherry Women: 01

Saurashtra Women: 02

Pondicherry Women vs Saurashtra Women Betting Odds

Saurashtra Women to have a better opening partnership than Pondicherry Women

Pondicherry Women and Saurashtra Women head into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season and had an underwhelming campaign as both teams missed the playoffs. Pondicherry would be hoping for a better showing as they ended last season with defeats in a row. They lost the opening game against Rajasthan Women this term and also conceded a bigger opening partnership in the match. Much like their opponents, Saurashtra Women lost the opening game against Punjab Women but they had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Saurashtra Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pondicherry Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Batters

Yuvashri Karthikeyan to be Pondicherry Women’ top batter

Yuvashri Karthikeyan did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back her once again as she was one of the most consistent batters for her side last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Patel to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter

Ayushi Patel missed the opening game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational last season and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Bowlers

Sonal Patil to be Pondicherry Women’ top bowler

Sonal Patil was brilliant in the opening game against Rajasthan Women even though she did not bag a wicket. Last season she bagged six wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Modhwadia to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler

Puja Modhwadia did not have a great season last term but has got off to a great start this season as against Punjab Women she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.