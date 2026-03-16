Facts: With six wickets, Sonal Patil was the leading wicket taker for Pondicherry Women in the last campaign.

With 229 runs, Arshi Choudhary was the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in the last campaign.

Pondicherry Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning

Pondicherry Women did not have a great tournament last season as they missed the playoffs but they have been solid so far this season as they have managed two wins in three games and are currently second on the table. In the last match, Pondicherry Women beat Maharashtra Women by 23 runs.

Much like their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women have made positive strides this season as they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Rajasthan Women with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women’ chances of winning - 34%

Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 66%

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Pondicherry Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kavisha Elayaperumal had a disappointing campaign last season and has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the last game she scored four runs against Maharashtra Women which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

G Kamalini has been brilliant so far this season as she has been consistent and in three matches thus far she has scored 32, 24 and 36 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Pondicherry Women News & Player List

Pondicherry Women Player List

Amruta Saran, Asha S, Esha Mavi, M S Shailaja, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anika Kumaresan, Divya Shanmugam, Likhitha Vilveetil, Rebecca Arul, S Maithreyee, Sonal Patil, John Stephy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sunayana Mishra, Abirame Ramamurth, Arunadevi Sekar, Batul Pereira, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Niharika BVV, C Prathyusha

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvashri Karthikeyan Batter C Prathyusha Batter Kavisha Elayaperumal Batter M S Shailaja Batter John Stephy Wicket-keeper Sonal Patil Batter Yashi Pandey All-rounder S Maithreyee All-rounder Arunadevi Sekar Bowler Abirame Ramamurth Bowler Batul Pereira Bowler

Pondicherry Women Team Form

Pondicherry Women head into this game after a brilliant win against Maharashtra Women. They have two wins in three games thus far.

Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Women Player List

Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshminarayan Nethra Batter Arshi Choudhary Batter Thirush Kamini Batter Eloksi Arun Batter G Kamalini Wicket-keeper Yogyasri Kosuri Batter Sundaresan Anusha All-rounder Akshara Srinivasan All-rounder Keerthana Balakrishnan Bowler Ramyashri Prasad Bowler Nida Rehman Bowler

Tamil Nadu Women Team Form

Tamil Nadu Women have been solid so far as they have managed two wins in three games so far in this campaign.

Pondicherry Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head

Tamil Nadu Women and Pondicherry Women have gone head to head only once in this format and Tamil Nadu Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Pondicherry Women: 00

Tamil Nadu Women: 01

Pondicherry Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Pondicherry Women

Pondicherry Women and Tamil Nadu Women go head to head after both sides have had a good start to the campaign thus far. Tamil Nadu Women missed the playoffs last season but they head into this game after back to back wins and would be hoping to carry on their form in this game. On the other hand Pondicherry Women have been one of the biggest surprises this season as they have managed two wins in three games and are currently second on the table. We expect Tamil Nadu Women to dominate with the ball in this game and since they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches, we believe Tamil Nadu Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pondicherry Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters

C Prathyusha to be Pondicherry Women’ top batter

C Prathyusha was sensational in the last game against Maharashtra Women as she scored 82 runs. She did not have a great start to the campaign but is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshi Choudhary to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter

Arshi Choudhary did not have a great game in the last outing but has been solid so far this season. Last season she scored 229 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pondicherry Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers

Abhirame Ramamurth to be Pondicherry Women’ top bowler

Abirame Ramamurth has been the standout bowler for Pondicherry Women this season as she has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sundaresan Anusha to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler

Sundaresan Anusha had an incredible game in the last outing as she bagged four wickets in the last match. Anush remains the leading wicket taker for Tamil Nadu Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.