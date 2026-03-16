Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Prediction
PUN
68%
Chance of Winning
RAJ
32%
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur
Facts:
- With 121 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal is the leading run scorer for Punjab Women this season.
- With 99 runs, Ayushi Garg is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Women in this campaign.
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Chance of Winning
Punjab Women made the playoffs last season but have been knocked out of the group stages this season after a dismal performance in the second half of the season. They head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches. In the last match they went head to head against Maharashtra Women and lost the match by nine wickets.
Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have only won two matches so far and are seventh on the table. They have already been knocked out of the group stages and would be hoping for a strong finish. As per our calculations, Punjab Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 68%
- Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 32%
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
This season has been a struggle for Pragati Singh so far as she hasn’t been consistent enough. In the last two matches she has scored 1 and 18 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Sumitra Jat got off to a great start this season but had struggled to make an impact since as in the last four matches she has scored 2, 9, 2, 31 and 5 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Punjab Women News & Player List
Punjab Women Player List
Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ridhima Aggarwal
|
Batter
|
Avneet Kaur
|
Batter
|
Kanika Ahuja
|
Batter
|
Priyanka Rani
|
Batter
|
Taniyaa Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pragati Singh
|
Batter
|
Neetu Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Priya Kumari
|
All-rounder
|
Mannat Kashyap
|
Bowler
|
Mamta Rani
|
Bowler
|
Komalpreet Kour
|
Bowler
Punjab Women Team Form
Punjab Women have struggled this season as they have lost three of the last four matches and have been knocked out of the group stages.
Rajasthan Women News & Player List
Rajasthan Women Player List
Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sumitra Jat
|
Batter
|
Sangeeta Kumawat
|
Batter
|
Neetu Sharma
|
Batter
|
Babita Meena
|
Batter
|
Jyoti Choudhary
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Suman Meena
|
Batter
|
Kaushalya Choudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Manju Atmaram
|
All-rounder
|
Ayushi Garg
|
Bowler
|
Shanu Sen
|
Bowler
|
Sonal Kalal
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Women Team Form
Rajasthan Women have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have two wins in six matches and are seventh on the table.
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Head to Head
Rajasthan Women have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Punjab Women 2-1.
Head to Head:
Punjab Women: 01
Rajasthan Women: 02
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Betting Odds
Rajasthan Women to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Women
Punjab Women and Rajasthan Women head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Punjab Women made the playoffs last season but have failed to replicate their form this season as they head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches and are sixth on the table. On the other hand, for the second time in a row, Rajasthan Women have failed to make the playoffs as they only managed two wins in the last six matches and are seventh on the table. Both sides would be hoping to end the campaign on a high. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Rajasthan Women have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null
Punjab
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Rajasthan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Batters
Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter
Ridhima Aggarwal struggled to make an impact in the last match regardless we are going to back her once again as with 121 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter
Ayushi Garg has struggled for consistency regardless she has been the best batter for Rajasthan Women and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Bowlers
Komalpreet Kour to be Punjab Women’ top bowler
Komalpreet Kour did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant so far and with nine wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sonal Kalal to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler
Sonal Kalal was brilliant once again in the last game as she ended the game with bowling figures of 1/14. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Women
- Punjab Women to win - 1.45 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Women to win - 2.47 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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