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Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Prediction

PUN

68%

Chance of Winning

RAJ

32%

00

T20

VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Punjab Women take on Rajasthan Women in the seventh round of games of the 2025 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 19 at 04:30 PM IST.
Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 121 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal is the leading run scorer for Punjab Women this season.
  • With 99 runs, Ayushi Garg is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Women in this campaign.

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Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Chance of Winning

Punjab Women made the playoffs last season but have been knocked out of the group stages this season after a dismal performance in the second half of the season. They head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches. In the last match they went head to head against Maharashtra Women and lost the match by nine wickets.

Much like their opponents, Rajasthan Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have only won two matches so far and are seventh on the table. They have already been knocked out of the group stages and would be hoping for a strong finish. As per our calculations, Punjab Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 68%
  • Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 32%

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Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

This season has been a struggle for Pragati Singh so far as she hasn’t been consistent enough. In the last two matches she has scored 1 and 18 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sumitra Jat got off to a great start this season but had struggled to make an impact since as in the last four matches she has scored 2, 9, 2, 31 and 5 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Punjab Women News & Player List

Punjab Women Player List

Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari

Predicted Playing XI

Ridhima Aggarwal

Batter

Avneet Kaur

Batter

Kanika Ahuja

Batter

Priyanka Rani

Batter

Taniyaa Bhatia

Wicket-keeper

Pragati Singh

Batter

Neetu Singh

All-rounder

Priya Kumari

All-rounder

Mannat Kashyap

Bowler

Mamta Rani

Bowler

Komalpreet Kour

Bowler

Punjab Women Team Form

Punjab Women have struggled this season as they have lost three of the last four matches and have been knocked out of the group stages.

Rajasthan Women News & Player List

Rajasthan Women Player List

Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal

Predicted Playing XI

Sumitra Jat

Batter

Sangeeta Kumawat

Batter

Neetu Sharma

Batter

Babita Meena

Batter

Jyoti Choudhary

Wicket-keeper

Suman Meena

Batter

Kaushalya Choudhary

All-rounder

Manju Atmaram

All-rounder

Ayushi Garg

Bowler

Shanu Sen

Bowler

Sonal Kalal

Bowler

Rajasthan Women Team Form

Rajasthan Women have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have two wins in six matches and are seventh on the table.

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Head to Head

Rajasthan Women have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Punjab Women 2-1.

Head to Head:

Punjab Women: 01

Rajasthan Women: 02

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Betting Odds

Rajasthan Women to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Women

Punjab Women and Rajasthan Women head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Punjab Women made the playoffs last season but have failed to replicate their form this season as they head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches and are sixth on the table. On the other hand, for the second time in a row, Rajasthan Women have failed to make the playoffs as they only managed two wins in the last six matches and are seventh on the table. Both sides would be hoping to end the campaign on a high. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Rajasthan Women have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women

T20

VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null

Icon

Punjab

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.45
Icon

Rajasthan

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.47

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Batters

Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter

Ridhima Aggarwal struggled to make an impact in the last match regardless we are going to back her once again as with 121 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter

Ayushi Garg has struggled for consistency regardless she has been the best batter for Rajasthan Women and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Bowlers

Komalpreet Kour to be Punjab Women’ top bowler

Komalpreet Kour did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant so far and with nine wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sonal Kalal to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler

Sonal Kalal was brilliant once again in the last game as she ended the game with bowling figures of 1/14. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Punjab Women

Punjab Women and Rajasthan Women have had similar campaigns this term and both sides have been knocked out of the tournament. On paper Punjab Women have a far better squad which is why the bookmakers have sided with Punjab Women and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Punjab Women to win - 1.45 (PariMatch)
  • Rajasthan Women to win - 2.47 (PariMatch)
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