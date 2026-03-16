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Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Prediction

PUN

55%

Chance of Winning

SAU

45%

Parimatch

1.85
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Melbet

1.85
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.85
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Punjab Women take on Saurashtra Women in the opening round of games of the 2025 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 08 at 11:00 AM IST.
Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 188 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal was the leading run scorer for Punjab Women in the last campaign.
  • With 120 runs, Ayushi Patel was the leading run scorer for Saurashtra Women in the last campaign.

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Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Chance of Winning

Punjab Women had a decent campaign last season as they were consistent in the group stages. Punjab Women ended the group stages with four wins in six matches and they ended up third on the table. In the Pre-Quarterfinals they went head to head against Mumbai Women and they lost the game by nine wickets.

Saurashtra Women struggled to make an impact last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. Saurashtra ended the group stages with three wins in three games and they missed the playoffs. As per our calculations, Punjab Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Taniyaa Bhatia struggled for consistency last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. She scored 131 runs in seven matches and was one of the top run scorers for her side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Poonam Kanojia struggled to make an impact last season as in six matches Kanojia scored 86 runs with an average of 14.33 which is pretty low for an opener, we believe she will struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Punjab Women News & Player List

Punjab Women Player List

Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari

Predicted Playing XI

Ridhima Aggarwal

Batter

Avneet Kaur

Batter

Kanika Ahuja

Batter

Priyanka Rani

Batter

Taniyaa Bhatia

Wicket-keeper

Pragati Singh

Batter

Neetu Singh

All-rounder

Priya Kumari

All-rounder

Mannat Kashyap

Bowler

Mamta Rani

Bowler

Komalpreet Kour

Bowler

Punjab Women Team Form

Punjab Women had a decent campaign last season as they won four of the six matches and made the playoffs.

Saurashtra Women News & Player List

Saurashtra Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia

Batter

Mridula Jadeja

Batter

Umeshwari Jethva

Batter

Ayushi Patel

Batter

Riddhi Ruparel

Wicket-keeper

Puja Modhwadia

Batter

Neha Chavda

All-rounder

Miloni Jivani

All-rounder

Reena Dabhi

Bowler

Dharani Thappetla

Bowler

Reena Mota

Bowler

Saurashtra Women Team Form

Saurashtra Women struggled to make an impact last season as they managed just three wins and missed the playoffs.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Head to Head

Saurashtra Women and Punjab Women have gone head to head just once in this format. Punjab Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Punjab Women: 01

Saurashtra Women: 00

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Betting Odds

Punjab Women to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra Women

Punjab Women and Saurashtra Women head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Saurashtra Women struggled to compete last season as they lost three games and missed the playoffs. On the other hand, Punjab Women were solid in the group stages as they won four of the six matches and ended up third on the table. In the playoffs they struggled to compete against Mumbai and were eventually knocked out in the group stages. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Saurashtra Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Punjab Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women

T20

VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null

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Punjab

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.85
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Saurashtra

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.95

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Batters

Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter

Ridhima Aggarwal headed into this series after a brilliant display in the last campaign. Aggarwal scored 188 runs last season and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Patel to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter

Ayushi Patel was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Saurashtra Women as she scored 120 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Bowlers

Mannat Kashyap to be Punjab Women’ top bowler

Mannat Kashyap was sensational last season as she was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings last term. With eight wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Reena Mota to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler

Reena Mota was one of the star bowlers for Saurashtra Women last season as she was consistent and bagged seven wickets. She was also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Punjab Women

Even though Punjab Women struggled against Mumbai Women last season, they were sensational in the group stages and had a better season than Saurashtra Women who struggled to compete last season. We expect Punjab Women to have a good start and to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Punjab Women to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
  • Saurashtra Women to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
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