Facts: With 188 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal was the leading run scorer for Punjab Women in the last campaign.

With 120 runs, Ayushi Patel was the leading run scorer for Saurashtra Women in the last campaign.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Chance of Winning

Punjab Women had a decent campaign last season as they were consistent in the group stages. Punjab Women ended the group stages with four wins in six matches and they ended up third on the table. In the Pre-Quarterfinals they went head to head against Mumbai Women and they lost the game by nine wickets.

Saurashtra Women struggled to make an impact last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. Saurashtra ended the group stages with three wins in three games and they missed the playoffs. As per our calculations, Punjab Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Taniyaa Bhatia struggled for consistency last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. She scored 131 runs in seven matches and was one of the top run scorers for her side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Poonam Kanojia struggled to make an impact last season as in six matches Kanojia scored 86 runs with an average of 14.33 which is pretty low for an opener, we believe she will struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Punjab Women News & Player List

Punjab Women Player List

Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari

Predicted Playing XI

Ridhima Aggarwal Batter Avneet Kaur Batter Kanika Ahuja Batter Priyanka Rani Batter Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-keeper Pragati Singh Batter Neetu Singh All-rounder Priya Kumari All-rounder Mannat Kashyap Bowler Mamta Rani Bowler Komalpreet Kour Bowler

Punjab Women Team Form

Punjab Women had a decent campaign last season as they won four of the six matches and made the playoffs.

Saurashtra Women News & Player List

Saurashtra Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia Batter Mridula Jadeja Batter Umeshwari Jethva Batter Ayushi Patel Batter Riddhi Ruparel Wicket-keeper Puja Modhwadia Batter Neha Chavda All-rounder Miloni Jivani All-rounder Reena Dabhi Bowler Dharani Thappetla Bowler Reena Mota Bowler

Saurashtra Women Team Form

Saurashtra Women struggled to make an impact last season as they managed just three wins and missed the playoffs.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Head to Head

Saurashtra Women and Punjab Women have gone head to head just once in this format. Punjab Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Punjab Women: 01

Saurashtra Women: 00

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Betting Odds

Punjab Women to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra Women

Punjab Women and Saurashtra Women head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Saurashtra Women struggled to compete last season as they lost three games and missed the playoffs. On the other hand, Punjab Women were solid in the group stages as they won four of the six matches and ended up third on the table. In the playoffs they struggled to compete against Mumbai and were eventually knocked out in the group stages. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Saurashtra Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Punjab Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women T20 VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Batters

Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter

Ridhima Aggarwal headed into this series after a brilliant display in the last campaign. Aggarwal scored 188 runs last season and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Patel to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter

Ayushi Patel was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Saurashtra Women as she scored 120 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Bowlers

Mannat Kashyap to be Punjab Women’ top bowler

Mannat Kashyap was sensational last season as she was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings last term. With eight wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Reena Mota to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler

Reena Mota was one of the star bowlers for Saurashtra Women last season as she was consistent and bagged seven wickets. She was also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.