Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction
PUN
67%
Chance of Winning
TAM
33%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur
Facts:
- With 188 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal was the leading run scorer for Punjab Women in the last campaign.
- With 229 runs, Arshi Choudhary was the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in the last campaign.
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning
Punjab Women had a solid season last term as they made the playoffs with four wins in the group stages. They lost against Mumbai Women in the playoffs. This season they could not have hoped for a better start as Punjab Women dominated against Saurashtra Women and eventually won the game by 58 runs.
Unlike their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women missed the playoffs last season as they struggled in the second half of the season. In the opening game this season, they struggled against Maharashtra Women as they lost the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Punjab Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 67%
- Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 33%
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Pragati Singh struggled for consistency last season as she was consistent throughout the campaign. This season in the opening game she scored five runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Thirush Kamini missed the opening game of the season but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she scored 164 runs last season with an average of 41 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Punjab Women News & Player List
Punjab Women Player List
Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ridhima Aggarwal
|
Batter
|
Avneet Kaur
|
Batter
|
Kanika Ahuja
|
Batter
|
Priyanka Rani
|
Batter
|
Taniyaa Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pragati Singh
|
Batter
|
Neetu Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Priya Kumari
|
All-rounder
|
Mannat Kashyap
|
Bowler
|
Mamta Rani
|
Bowler
|
Komalpreet Kour
|
Bowler
Punjab Women Team Form
Punjab Women had a decent campaign last season as they won four of the six matches. They beat Saurashtra Women in the opening game this season.
Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List
Tamil Nadu Women Player List
Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lakshminarayan Nethra
|
Batter
|
Arshi Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Thirush Kamini
|
Batter
|
Eloksi Arun
|
Batter
|
G Kamalini
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yogyasri Kosuri
|
Batter
|
Sundaresan Anusha
|
All-rounder
|
Akshara Srinivasan
|
All-rounder
|
Keerthana Balakrishnan
|
Bowler
|
Ramyashri Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Nida Rehman
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Women Team Form
Tamil Nadu Women missed the playoffs last season and this season they lost the opening game against Maharashtra women.
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head
Tamil Nadu Women have dominated this fixture against Punjab Women in this tournament 2-0.
Head to Head:
Punjab Women: 00
Tamil Nadu Women: 02
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Women
Punjab Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Tamil Nadu Women had a decent start to the season last term but they ended the campaign with three defeats in four matches and missed the playoffs. In the opening game they went head to head against Maharashtra and they lost the game by eight wickets but still managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. On the other hand Punjab Women were solid last season as they made the playoffs. They dominated the opening game against Saurashtra Women as they won the game by 58 runs. They conceded a bigger opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Tamil Nadu Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women
T20
Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, null
Punjab
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters
Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter
Ridhima Aggarwal was outstanding last season as she scored 188 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side. She was brilliant in the opening game as she scored 34 runs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arshi Choudhary to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter
Arshi Choudhary once again had a decent start to the campaign as she scored 29*. Last season she scored 229 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers
Mannat Kashyap to be Punjab Women’ top bowler
Mannat Kashyap did not bag a wicket in the opening game against Saurashtra Women regardless she bowled well. Last season she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keerthana Balakrishnan to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler
Keerthana Balakrishnan struggled in the opening game of the season regardless we are going to back her once again as with nine wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Women
- Punjab Women to win - 1.48 (PariMatch)
- Tamil Nadu Women to win - 2.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments