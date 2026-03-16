Facts: Nuzhat Parween has scored 95 runs in the last 2 matches for Railways Women.

Nandini Kashyap scored 69 runs in the last 2 matches for Uttarakhand Women.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Chance of Winning

Railways Women are coming off a convincing 57-run victory over Assam Women. Electing to bat, Railways posted 132/7 in their 20 overs, anchored by opener Nuzhat Parween's 46 and A Goel's 49. Assam's bowlers Jintimani Kalita and Urmila Chatterjee picked up two wickets each. In response, Assam's chase faltered quickly.

Railways' spin attack was dominant, with Player of the Match Poonam Yadav bagging an impressive 4/13. Simran Bahadur and P Soni also contributed with two and one wicket, respectively, restricting Assam to just 75/8. This comprehensive performance secured Railways Women their second win of the season.

Uttarakhand Women's last match against Jharkhand Women was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they lost to Delhi Women by 14 runs in a competitive match. Chasing Delhi's target of 142, Uttarakhand's effort was spearheaded by opener N Kashyap's quick-fire 44. P Rawat provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 28 off 19 balls.

However, a lack of major partnerships meant the required rate climbed steadily. Three wickets each for Tanisha Singh and Parunika Sisodia proved crucial for Delhi. Despite 3/20 from A Bahukhandi and 2/31 from N Bhardwaj earlier, Uttarakhand fell short, finishing at 127/8 in their 20 overs.

Based on the performance of both the teams and recent form, Railways Women has a better chance of winning this contest.

Railways Women Chance of Winning - 71%

Uttarakhand Women Chance of Winning - 29%

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Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nuzhat Parween scored a match-winning knock of 46 runs off 45 balls against Assam Women on a slowish track that favored the bowlers; her innings helped Railways reach a competitive total which in the end proved to be game changing. Parween has scored a total of 95 runs in 2 matches, averaging 47.5 this season. Given her current run of form, we predict her score to be over 18 runs in this fixture against Uttarakhand Women.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at RDCA Ground in Raipur offers a balanced track that favors both the batters and bowlers. Three of the four matches played at this venue this season have been washouts, and in the only completed match, the team batting first won. Both teams have had success while batting first in recent times, and we predict the team that wins the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, October 15, Raipur is forecast to experience a sunny day with a high temperature of 32 °C (89.6 °F). Light winds of around 8 km/h are expected, with no chance of precipitation. The humidity will be approximately 64%.

Railways Women News & Players List

Railways Women Players List

Nuzhat Parween, Bhavana Goplani, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arushi Goel, Shipra Giri, Ekta Bisht, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Tanuja Kanwer, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Soni, Jhansi Lakshmi, Kshama Singh, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Shrayosi Aich.

Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Bhavana Goplani Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Arushi Goel Batter Nuzhat Parween Wicket-Keeper Shipra Giri Batter Minnu Mani All-Rounder Ekta Bisht Bowler (C) Poonam Yadav Bowler Tanuja Kanwer Bowler Simran Bahadur Bowler Poonam Soni Bowler

Railways Women Recent Form

Railways Women won two of the last three matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season. They currently stand at third place on the points table in Elite Group D with 10 points in 3 matches.

Uttarakhand Women News & Players List

Uttarakhand Women Players List

Amisha B, Ankita Bisht, Dimpal Kandari, Dipika, Divya Bohra, Garima, Indrani Roy, Jyoti Giri, Kalpana Verma, Kanchan Parihar, Kanika, Mansi Joshi, Megha Saini, Minakshi, Muskan, Nandhini Kaushik, Nandini Kashyap, Neelam, Neelam Bisht, Nisha Mishra, Pramila Rawat, Preeti Bhandari, Prema, Raghvi, Ritika, Safina, Sakshi, Shagun, Sweta, Tara.

Probable Playing XI

Raghvi Bist © All-Rounder Nandini Kashyap Wicket-Keeper Ankita Bisht Bowler Jyoti Giri All-Rounder Neelam Bhardwaj Bowler Kanchan Parihar Wicket-Keeper Amisha Bahukhandi Bowler Prema Rawat Bowler Minakshi Chand Bowler Safina Aziz Batsman Kanika All-Rounder

Uttarakhand Women Recent Form

Uttarakhand Women three of their last five matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 trophy and currently stand at 6th place on the table in Elite Group D with just 2 points in 3 matches.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Head to Head Record

This is the first time both teams face off in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Betting Odds

Uttarakhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Railways Women

Railways Women’s opening pair of Nuzhat Parween and Bhavana Gopalni on average scored 20.5 runs per match this season. While Uttarakhand Women’s opening pair of Jyoti Giri and Nandini Kashyap added 40.5 runs per match this season. Given the current form and consistency of both the opening batters of both the teams this season, we are backing Uttarakhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Railways Women.

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Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Batter

Nuzhat Parween to be the Top Batter for Railways Women

The wicketkeeper-batter for Railways Women, Nuzhat Parween, scored a total of 95 runs in two matches, averaging 47.5 this season, and has been the top batter once. She is in excellent form, scoring over 40 runs in each of the last two innings. Given her current run of form, we back Parween to score more runs than other batters for Railways Women.

Nandini Kashyap to be the Top Batter for Uttarakhand Women

The skipper of Uttarakhand Women, Nandini Kashyap, has scored 44 runs and 25 runs in the last two matches, totaling 69 runs this season. She has top-scored in both the matches and is one of the key batters for Uttarakhand Women at the top of the order. We back Kashyap to continue her good run of form and play a match-winning knock for her team.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Bowler

Poonam Yadav to be the Top Bowler for Railways Women

After going wicketless in the first match of the tournament, Poonam Yadav bounced back with a four-wicket haul in the last match against Assam Women and ended up as the top bowler of the match for Railways Women. On a track that favors the spinners, we back Poonam Yadav to take more wickets than other bowlers for Railways Women in this fixture.

Amisha Bahukhandi to be the Top Bowler for Uttarakhand Women

The slow left-arm spinner has been impeccable with her line and lengths this season and has reaped rewards, taking six wickets in two matches for her team. In both the matches, Bahukhandi finished as the top bowler for Uttarakhand Women. On a track that favors the bowlers, we expect Bahukhandi to once again weave her magic with the ball and be amongst the wickets.