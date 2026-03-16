Facts: With five wickets, Sonal Kalal is the leading wicket taker for Rajasthan Women in this campaign.

With 84 runs, Dharani Thappetla is the leading run scorer for Saurashtra Women this season.

Rajasthan Women vs Saurashtra Women Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Women had a disappointing campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact thus far. So far this season they have three defeats in four matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Maharashtra Women by 44 runs.

Saurashtra Women had a dismal season last year and remain the only team in the group yet to register a single point thus far. They have lost all four matches and are eighth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Bengal Women. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 38%

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Rajasthan Women vs Saurashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sumitra Jat got off to a great start this season as she scored 43 runs in the opening game but since then she has scored 2, 9 and 2 in the last three games which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Umeshwari Jethva has struggled for consistency in her debut season thus far but still has had some good moments thus far. In the last game she scored 21 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Rajasthan Women News & Player List

Rajasthan Women Player List

Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal

Predicted Playing XI

Sumitra Jat Batter Sangeeta Kumawat Batter Neetu Sharma Batter Babita Meena Batter Jyoti Choudhary Wicket-keeper Suman Meena Batter Kaushalya Choudhary All-rounder Manju Atmaram All-rounder Ayushi Garg Bowler Shanu Sen Bowler Sonal Kalal Bowler

Rajasthan Women Team Form

Rajasthan Women have struggled so far as they have three defeats in four games and are seventh on the table.

Saurashtra Women News & Player List

Saurashtra Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia Batter Mridula Jadeja Batter Umeshwari Jethva Batter Ayushi Patel Batter Umeshwari Jethva Wicket-keeper Dharani Thappetla Batter Neha Chavda All-rounder Miloni Jivani All-rounder Reena Dabhi Bowler Dharani Thappetla Bowler Reena Mota Bowler

Saurashtra Women Team Form

Saurashtra Women have struggled so far this season as they have three defeats in three games and are eighth on the table.

Rajasthan Women vs Saurashtra Women Head to Head

Rajasthan Women and Saurashtra Women have identical records in this fixture with one win each.

Head to Head:

Rajasthan Women: 01

Saurashtra Women: 01

Rajasthan Women vs Saurashtra Women Betting Odds

Rajasthan Women to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra Women

Rajasthan Women and Saurashtra Women head into this game as both teams need a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. Both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far as they are currently seventh and eighth on the table. Saurashtra Women have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have four defeats in four games and need a perfect run in the remaining game to stay in contention this term. On the other hand Rajasthan Royals have managed one win in four games and would be hoping to turn things around this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, Saurashtra Women have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe Rajasthan Women will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Rajasthan Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Batters

Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter

Ayushi Garg struggled to make an impact in the last game against Maharashtra Women regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been one of the most consistent batters for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dharani Thappetla to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter

Dharani Thappetla struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as with 84 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Bowlers

Suman Meena to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler

Suman Meena was excellent once again in the last match against Maharashtra Women as she had the best bowling figures in the game. Meena has been consistent so far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Modhwadia to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler

Puja Modhwadia has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. Even though she struggled in the last game, she remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.