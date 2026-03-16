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Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction

RAJ

40%

Chance of Winning

TAM

60%

00

T20

Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur

Rajasthan Women take on Tamil Nadu Women in the third round of games of the 2025 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 11 at 01:30 AM IST.
Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Rajasthan Women have a perfect record against Tamil Nadu Women in T20 format.
  • With 229 runs, Arshi Choudhary was the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in the last campaign.

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Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Women got off to a great start this season as they dominated the match against Pondicherry Women and won the game with eight wickets to spare. In the last match they struggled to compete against Bengal Women as they lost the match by eight wickets. They are currently sixth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women missed the playoffs last season and have managed one win in two games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they beat Punjab Women with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 40%
  • Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sumitra Jat was sensational in this format as in the last five matches she has scored 30, 54, 4, 43 and 2. Even though Jat struggled in the last game we believe she will bounce back and will score well in the upcoming game.

G Kamalini has been brilliant so far this season. In the opening game she scored 32 against Maharashtra Women and in the last match she scored 24 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Rajasthan Women News & Player List

Rajasthan Women Player List

Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal

Predicted Playing XI

Sumitra Jat

Batter

Sangeeta Kumawat

Batter

Neetu Sharma

Batter

Babita Meena

Batter

Jyoti Choudhary

Wicket-keeper

Suman Meena

Batter

Kaushalya Choudhary

All-rounder

Manju Atmaram

All-rounder

Ayushi Garg

Bowler

Shanu Sen

Bowler

Sonal Kalal

Bowler

Rajasthan Women Team Form

Rajasthan Women struggled last season as they missed the playoffs. They have one win in two games and are sixth on the table.

Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Women Player List

Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshminarayan Nethra

Batter

Arshi Choudhary

Batter

Thirush Kamini

Batter

Eloksi Arun

Batter

G Kamalini

Wicket-keeper

Yogyasri Kosuri

Batter

Sundaresan Anusha

All-rounder

Akshara Srinivasan

All-rounder

Keerthana Balakrishnan

Bowler

Ramyashri Prasad

Bowler

Nida Rehman

Bowler

Tamil Nadu Women Team Form

Tamil Nadu Women beat Punjab Women in the last game and are currently fifth on the table.

Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head

Rajasthan Women have dominated this fixture against Tamil Nadu Women in this tournament 2-0.

Head to Head:

Rajasthan Women: 02

Tamil Nadu Women: 00

Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Women

Rajasthan Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into this game after both sides struggled to make an impact last season and have managed one win in two games thus far which makes this an important match for both sides. Rajasthan Women were sensational in the opening game but they lost the last match against Bengal Women by eight wickets. On the other hand Tamil Nadu Women head into this game after a brilliant result against Punjab Women as they were massive underdogs in the game. Rajasthan has dominated this fixture in the past butTamil Nadu Women openers have done well thus far as they have managed better opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Tamil Nadu Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women

T20

Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, null

Icon

Rajasthan

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.06
Icon

Tamil Nadu

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.65

Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters

Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter

Ayushi Garg has been brilliant so far as she has scored well in both games. In the last five matches she has scored 76, 43, 7, 26 and 10 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshi Choudhary to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter

Arshi Choudhary once again had a decent start to the campaign as she scored 29 and 28 in two matches. Last season she scored 229 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers

Suman Meena to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler

Suman Meena was sensational in the last game as she ended the game with bowling figures of 1/6. She has been the best bowler for Rajasthan Women in the first two games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keerthana Balakrishnan to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler

Keerthana Balakrishnan struggled in the opening game but bounced back in the last match as she ended the game with bowling figures of 1/21. With nine wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Tamil Nadu Women

Rajasthan Women lost the last game and would be hoping to bounce back in this fixture as they have a perfect record against Tamil Nadu Women in the past who have one win in two games. The bookmakers have sided with Tamil Nadu Women and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Rajasthan Women to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
  • Tamil Nadu Women to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
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