Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction
SAU
19%
Chance of Winning
TAM
81%
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur
Facts:
- With 111 runs, Umeshwari Jethva is the leading run scorer for Saurashtra Women this season.
- With 206 runs, G Kamalini is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in this campaign.
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning
Saurashtra Women’s struggles continued in the last game against Rajasthan Women. They batted first in the match and only scored 103 runs and Rajasthan Women managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game by eight wickets. Saurashtra Women remain the only winless team in the group and are eighth on the table.
Unlike their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women have had a decent run thus far as they have managed three wins in the last four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they lost against Madhya Pradesh Women by five wickets. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 19%
- Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 81%
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Umeshwari Jethva has struggled for consistency in her debut season thus far but still has been one of the biggest positives thus far. In the last two matches she has scored 21 and 30 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
G Kamalini has been brilliant so far this season as she has been consistent and in five matches thus far she has scored 32, 24, 36, 95* and 19 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Saurashtra Women News & Player List
Saurashtra Women Player List
Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai
Predicted Playing XI
|
Poonam Kanojia
|
Batter
|
Mridula Jadeja
|
Batter
|
Umeshwari Jethva
|
Batter
|
Ayushi Patel
|
Batter
|
Umeshwari Jethva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dharani Thappetla
|
Batter
|
Neha Chavda
|
All-rounder
|
Miloni Jivani
|
All-rounder
|
Reena Dabhi
|
Bowler
|
Dharani Thappetla
|
Bowler
|
Reena Mota
|
Bowler
Saurashtra Women Team Form
Saurashtra Women have struggled so far this season as they have five defeats in five games and are eighth on the table.
Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List
Tamil Nadu Women Player List
Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lakshminarayan Nethra
|
Batter
|
Arshi Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Thirush Kamini
|
Batter
|
Eloksi Arun
|
Batter
|
G Kamalini
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yogyasri Kosuri
|
Batter
|
Sundaresan Anusha
|
All-rounder
|
Akshara Srinivasan
|
All-rounder
|
Keerthana Balakrishnan
|
Bowler
|
Ramyashri Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Nida Rehman
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Women Team Form
Tamil Nadu Women have been solid so far as they have managed three wins in four games so far in this campaign.
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head
Tamil Nadu Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Saurashtra Women 2-0.
Head to Head:
Saurashtra Women: 00
Tamil Nadu Women: 02
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra Women
Saurashtra Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting form in the group stages this season. This season has been a struggle for Saurashtra Women so far as they have lost all five matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They would be hoping to end the season on a high. On the other hand, even though Tamil Nadu Women lost the last game against Madhya Pradesh Women, they have been impressive so far this season and have won three of the last five matches and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Saurashtra Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Tamil Nadu Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women
T20
VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null
Saurashtra
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters
Umeshwari Jethva to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter
Umeshwari Jethva has been one of the biggest positives this season in what has been a torment season for Saurashtra Women. She is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
G Kamalini to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter
G Kamalini did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been sensational so far this season. With 206 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saurashtra Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers
Puja Modhwadia to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler
Puja Modhwadia has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. Even though she struggled in the last game, she remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sundaresan Anusha to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler
Sundaresan Anusha was sensational in the last game as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tamil Nadu Women
- Saurashtra Women to win - 3.57 (PariMatch)
- Tamil Nadu Women to win - 1.23 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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