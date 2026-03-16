Facts: Sikkim remained unbeaten in the league stage, winning three matches and their two other games were abandoned.

The clash between Sikkim and Nagaland earlier in the tournament was abandoned due to rain.

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women Chance of Winning

Sikkim Women have been exceptional so far in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Plate Group. They are the only unbeaten team with three wins while two of their games ended in no result due to rain. They are the best team so far this season and will certainly be looking to carry the winning momentum and lift the trophy eventually.

Meanwhile, Nagaland lost to Meghalaya during the league stage but recovered well to finish in second place in the points table. They defeated Manipur comfortably in their final league stage game to qualify for the final. Nagaland chased down 75 runs with utter ease, winning the game by eight wickets but they have a massive task at hand to beat Sikkim, the best team in the tournament so far.

Sikkim-W chances of winning - 65%

Nagaland-W chances of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyanka Kurmi opens the innings for Sikkim and is coming off a brilliant knock against Arunachal Pradesh in the previous outing. She scored 46 runs off 45 balls with four fours and two sixes to her name and overall, has amassed 52 runs in three innings. She will take confidence from her knock in the previous game and can be backed to score at least 25 runs in the final.

AK Watade did well in the previous game while opening the innings. In the clash against Manipur, she scored an unbeaten 37 off 39 balls, making sure Nagaland chased down the modest target of 75 runs with utter ease. Watade is likely to be retained an opener after such a good show and hence, she can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this encounter against Sikkim Women.

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women Match Toss Prediction

Two contrasting matches were played at the Police Training Academy Ground in Agartala on Wednesday (October 15). Sikkim posted the highest total of the tournament, scoring 143 runs and won comfortably by 40 runs while Mizoram defended 74 runs against Meghalaya, winning by 12 runs. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first with the pitch expected to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The weather in Agartala is set to be clear for the duration of the match. The sun will shine bright on both teams in the final with literally no chance of rain. However, the temperature will be at its peak in the mid-30s with the start time of the match being 11 AM IST. The fans will definitely get to witness ful 40 overs of action.

Sikkim-W News & Player List

Sikkim-W Player List

Sarika Koli (C), Pranita C, SR Desai, Dipa Das, Leeza, Samayita, Mariam, Bindiya Rai, Primula, Nandika, Priyanka Kurmi, Anjeel Lepcha, Songkit Lhamoo Lepcha, Tabita Subba, Rabika Chettri

Predicted Playing XI

Nandika All-Rounder Priyanka Kurmi Batter Samayita Batter Dipa Das Batter SR Desai Wicketkeeper Primula All-Rounder Sarika Koli (C) Batter Leeza Bowler Rabika Chettri Bowler Pranita C Bowler Mariam Bowler

Sikkim-W Team Form

Sikkim Women have been unbeaten this season so far with three wins in five matches while two of their games were abandoned due to rain.

Nagaland-W News & Player List

Nagaland-W Player List

Limatola (C), Sentilemla, AK Watade (WK), Elina, Sariba, Mengusenuo Belho, Talirenla, Vipeni, Najmeen Khatun, Pushpa K, PS Nimavat, Lydia T Murru, Neinuo Rupreo, Merensola, Dziesengunuo Solo

Predicted Playing XI

AK Watade Wicketkeeper Najmeen Khatun Batter Sentilemla Batter Pushpa K All-Rounder Vipeni Batter Sariba All-Rounder PS Nimavat Batter Elina Bowler Merensola Bowler Talirenla Bowler Limatola (C) Bowler

Nagaland-W Team Form

Nagaland have also been in decent form this season with two wins and a loss so far. Even two of their matches ended in no result.

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women Head to Head

Sikkim and Nagaland Women are facing each other for the first time in the tournament. They were scheduled to face in the league stage but the clash was abandoned due to rain.

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women Betting Odds

Sikkim to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland Women

Nandika and Priyanka Kurmi opened the innings for Sikkim in all three matches they played and fared decently, with the latter showing good form in the previous game. On the other hand, Nagaland openers Najmeen Khatun and AK Watade added 25 runs in the last game. Having said that, Sikkim openers are superior and with more experience which keeps them in good stead for the final. Hence, Sikkim openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland Woemen in the final.

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women India Police Training Academy Ground, null Sikkim (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Nagaland (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now!

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women Top Batters

Samayita to be Sikkim-W’s top batter

Samayita has been in brilliant form, batting at number three for Sikkim so far in the tournament. She has so far amassed 103 runs in three innings at an average of 34.33. She notched up 47 runs off 43 balls in the previous outing against Arunachal Pradesh that helped Sikkim post 143 runs on the board. Hence, Samayita is again expected to become the top batter for Sikkim in the final.

Pushpa K to be Nagaland-W's top batter

Pushpa K is a perfect middle-order batter for Nagaland, shepherding the innings. After losing two wickets quickly in the 75-run chase against Manipur, she made sure to hang around in the middle and looked solid for her unbeaten 18 off 15 balls. Hence, Pushpa can be backed to be the top batter for Sikkim Women in the final.

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women Top Bowlers

Pranita C to be Sikkim-W’s top bowler

Pranita C has been the best bowler for Sikkim in the tournament. She is the highest wicket-taker for the team and also joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with five scalps to her name at an average of 6.8 and a strike rate of 10.8. Her economy of 3.77 is also among the best in the competitio. Hence, Pranita C is expected to be the top bowler for Sikkim Women in the final against Nagaland.

PS Nimavat to be Nagaland-W's top bowler

PS Nimavat is the leading wicket-taker for Nagaland in the tournament so far. She has so far accounted for four wickets in three innings at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 16.5 with an economy of only 3.27. Nimavat tends to turn the game on its head with her variations and has done so already in the competition this season. She will be expected to step up yet again in the grand final against Sikkim. Hence, PS Nimavat can be backed to be the top batter for Nagaland Women in the summit clash of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Plate Group.