Facts: Sampada Dixit stands as the top batter for Uttar Pradesh Women with 174 runs in five innings so far.

Vidarbha Women’s skipper, Disha Kasat, is the second leading batter of the tournament with 218 runs in five innings.

Vidarbha Women have a 3-2 lead over Uttar Pradesh Women in the last three seasons.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Vidarbha Women Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh Women are a strong side in the competition but they faced their second defeat this season against Mumbai Women last time out. The former posted a mere 115 runs on the board where Muskan Malik, Nishu Choudhary and Anjali Singh were the top contributors with 25, 24* and 22 runs, respectively. The score was not enough for the bowlers and they could do nothing as Mumbai Women overhauled it with six wickets to spare.

Vidarbha Women are one of the most competitive teams in their division this season as they took their fourth victory against Bihar Women in the previous encounter. They restricted the latter to a measly total of 90 runs and the batters did not have to break a sweat to chase down the score. The openers made it over the line on their own as Disha Kasat and Riddhi Naik notched up 88* and 5* runs, respectively. They took a ten-wicket win in the end, their most dominant performance of the season.

Uttar Pradesh Women chance of winning - 40%

Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 60%

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Uttar Pradesh Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Tips

Vidarbha Women to score high before first dismissal

Disha Kasat and Riddhi Naik are Vidarbha Women’s established opening pair in the tournament so far. Together, they secured totals of 6, 0, 17 and 23 runs before the first dismissal in the first four games where the latter’s early dismissals had a detrimental impact on their partnership. However, they went hammer and tongs in the last outing where their collaboration yielded 93* runs, and they are expected to keep the momentum going into the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Vidarbha Women Toss Prediction

In the ten matches held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium so far, the teams batting first share an even record of five wins with those chasing. Although the average stand of 117 with the first bat is rather low, the teams batting first won the last three games at the venue which will make it the favored strategy for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

On match day, Mohali is going to be sunny and there is no prediction for the rain at all. The temperature is expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Women Player List

Sonali Singh (c), Almas Bharadwaj, Muskan Malik, Nishu Choudhary, Amisha, Anjali Singh, Arju Singh, Garima Yadav, Nishi Kashyap, Sampada Dixit, Archana Devi, Babita Yadav, Shilpi Yadav, Sonam Yadav, Varnika Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Sampada Dixit Batter Varnika Singh Batter Sonali Singh (C) Bowler Nishi Kashyap Wicket-keeper Nishu Choudhary Batter Anjali Singh All-rounder Garima Yadav All-rounder Sonam Yadav Bowler Shilpi Yadav Bowler Archana Devi Bowler Almas Bharadwaj Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Women Team Form

Uttar Pradesh Women’s batters faltered in the last game and that puts them at a disadvantage against Vidarbha Women.

Vidarbha Women Player List

Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley, Riddhima Maradwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat (C) Batter Riddhi Naik Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Bharti Fulmali Batter Sai Bhoyar Batter Kanchan Nagwani All-rounder Trupti Lodhe All-rounder Vedanti Salodkar All-rounder Nupur Kohale Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler Gargi Wankar Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women’s batting and bowling departments are both flawless at the moment, and they certainly have the firepower to give Uttar Pradesh Women a run for their money.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Vidarbha Women Head-to-Head

Vidarbha Women have a favorable 3-2 record against Uttar Pradesh Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 5

Uttar Pradesh Women - 2

Vidarbha Women - 3

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Odds

Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh Women

Uttar Pradesh Women’s first wicket stands have seen a decline in the last three matches as Varnika Singh and Sampada Dixit set up totals of 9, 42 and 81 runs together. The former has been the weak link in their partnership and their counterparts at Vidarbha Women have shown a gradual upswing in momentum. In the previous three outings, Disha Kasat and Riddhima Maradwar added 93*, 6 and 0 runs to the first wicket and despite their dry spell, they are poised to outdo Uttar Pradesh Women’s first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Uttar Pradesh Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Batters

Sampada Dixit to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Sampada Dixit was not Uttar Pradesh Women’s top scorer in the previous outing against Mumbai Women as she scored 17 runs. Nevertheless, she has furthered her lead overall with 174 runs in five innings thus far. She has what it takes to bounce back and put on a strong partnership in the upcoming fixture.

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Disha Kasat emerged as the top batter for Vidarbha Women with a remarkable 88*-run knock against Bihar Women. She is in a league of her own at the moment, having garnered a total of 218 runs in five innings so far which makes her the top contender against Uttar Pradesh Women, too.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Bowlers

Sonam Yadav to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

Sonam Yadav was the joint leading wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh Women in the last encounter against Mumbai Women, having taken a single wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 6.50. She continues to be their top bowler in the competition with nine wickets in five innings, making her the favorite against Vidarbha Women as well.

Arya Gohane to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Arya Gohane was the leading bowler for Vidarbha Women in the last match and she was tied for the position as she bagged a two-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 4.75. She has eight wickets in five innings, making her the team’s top wicket-taker this season. She remains the top pick for the upcoming outing once again.