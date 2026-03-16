Facts: With 264 runs, Disha Kasat is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha Women this season.

With 199 runs, Shweta Sehrawat is the leading run scorer for Delhi Women in this campaign.

Vidarbha Women vs Delhi Women Chance of Winning

Vidarbha Women would feel hard done by as both games in this round have been washed out and they need a big win in this fixture to make the finals this season. They dominated the group stages this year as they won six of the seven matches and ended up at the top of the table and would be hoping for a miracle in this game.

On the other hand, Delhi Women remain the only team in this group who have registered a win and with other games washed out, they are currently favourites to make the finals this season. Delhi won five of the six matches in the group stages. As per our calculations, Delhi Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Delhi Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Vidarbha Women vs Delhi Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mona Meshram did not have a great season last term but has been solid so far in this tournament. She has scored 176 runs with an average of 44 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Soni has struggled for consistency this year, she has scored 143 runs in this tournament. In one game she scored 70 runs but in the other seven matches she has scored 73 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha Women vs Delhi Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rains in Surat during the game which could have some impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Vidarbha Women News & Player List

Vidarbha Women Player List

Ankita Bhongade, Arti Behenwal, Arya Gohane, Bharti Fulmali, Disha Kasat, Mona Meshram, Aayushi Thakre, Kanchan Nagwani, Mansi Pande, Nupur Kohale, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Latika Inamdar, Riddhima Maradwar, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Riddhi Naik, Shreya Lanjewar

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat Batter Riddhi Naik Batter Mona Meshram Batter Bharti Fulmali Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Mansi Pande Batter Nupur Kohale All-rounder Arti Behenwal All-rounder Arya Gohane Bowler Shreya Lanjewar Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women won six of the seven matches in the group stages, their opening game in the second round was called off due to rain.

Delhi Women News & Player List

Delhi Women Player List

Mallika Khatri, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Monika, Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Vanshika Lila, Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bharti Rawal, Deeksha Sharma, Nazma Khan, Tanisha Singh, Pragya Rawat, Riya Shokeen, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma, Nidhi Mahto, Parunika Sisodia, Priya Mishra, Shivani Jangid, Soni Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Priya Punia Batter Tanisha Singh Batter Shweta Sehrawat Batter Ayushi Soni Batter Pragya Rawat Wicket-keeper Nazma Khan Batter Soni Yadav All-rounder Ekta Bhadana All-rounder Nidhi Mahto Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Bharti Rawal Bowler

Delhi Women Team Form

Delhi Women ended up second on the table with five wins in the group stages, they are unbeaten in round two with one win in two games.

Vidarbha Women vs Delhi Women Head to Head

Delhi Women and Vidarbha Women have gone head to head just once in this tournament and Vidarbha Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Vidarbha Women: 01

Delhi Women: 00

Vidarbha Women vs Delhi Women Betting Odds

Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Women

Vidarbha Women and Delhi Women head into the final game of the season with both sides needing a win to make the finals this season. Some might say Delhi Women have had a bit of luck as apart from their game against Karnataka Women all other games have been washed out which makes Delhi Women favourites to make the finals in this group as the only way they missed the Finals is if they incur a heavy defeat in this game. Vidarbha Women have looked good this season and we expect them to dominate the powerplay and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Vidarbha Women vs Delhi Women Top Batters

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’ top batter

Disha Kasat has been sensational so far in this campaign as she has been the standout batter for Vidarbha Women and is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shweta Sehrawat to be Delhi Women’ top batter

Shweta Sehrawat has been one of the most consistent batters for Delhi Women this season. She has scored 199 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha Women vs Delhi Women Top Bowlers

Shreya Lanjewar to be Vidarbha Women’ top bowler

Shreya Lanjewar has been phenomenal so far in this campaign as we expect her to carry her form in this game. With nine wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Delhi Women’ top bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was incredible in the last game as she bagged two wickets in the game. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.