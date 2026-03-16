Facts: With 264 runs, Disha Kasat is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha Women this season.

With 302 runs, Vrinda Dinesh is the leading run scorer for Karnataka Women in this campaign.

Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Chance of Winning

Vidarbha Women headed into the second round of the tournament after a dominant display in the group stages this season. Vidarbha Women ended the group stages with six wins in seven matches and ended up at the top of the table.The last game against Madhya Pradesh Women was called off due to rain.

On the other hand, Karnataka Women struggled to make an impact in the last game against Delhi Women as they lost the match by 44 runs. This is a must win game for Karnataka Women as another defeat would seal their faith this season. As per our calculations, Karnataka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Karnataka Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mona Meshram did not have a great season last term but has been solid so far in this tournament. She has scored 176 runs with an average of 44 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Nikki Prasad has had a solid campaign so far as so far she has scored 171 runs with an average of 34.20. Even though she struggled in the last game we believe she will turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rains in Surat during the game which could have some impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Vidarbha Women News & Player List

Vidarbha Women Player List

Ankita Bhongade, Arti Behenwal, Arya Gohane, Bharti Fulmali, Disha Kasat, Mona Meshram, Aayushi Thakre, Kanchan Nagwani, Mansi Pande, Nupur Kohale, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Latika Inamdar, Riddhima Maradwar, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Riddhi Naik, Shreya Lanjewar

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat Batter Riddhi Naik Batter Mona Meshram Batter Bharti Fulmali Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Mansi Pande Batter Nupur Kohale All-rounder Arti Behenwal All-rounder Arya Gohane Bowler Shreya Lanjewar Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women won six of the seven matches in the group stages, their opening game in the second round was called off due to rain.

Karnataka Women News & Player List

Karnataka Women Player List

Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shubha Satheesh, Vrinda Dinesh, BG Tejashwini, Mithila Vinod, Nikki Prasad, Shishira Gowda, Prathyoosha Kumar, Soumya Verma, Ananya Hegde, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Shishira Gowda Batter Vrinda Dinesh Batter Nikki Prasad Batter Mithila Vinod Batter Prathyoosha Kumar Wicket-keeper BG Tejashwini Batter Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Monica Patel All-rounder Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler Pooja Kumari Bowler

Karnataka Women Team Form

Karnataka Women lost the opening game in the second round against Delhi Women.

Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Head to Head

Karnataka Women and Vidarbha Women have identical records in this fixture with one win.

Head to Head:

Vidarbha Women: 01

Karnataka Women: 01

Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Betting Odds

Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka Women

Vidarbha Women and Karnataka Women head into the second game in this round which seems like a must win game for both sides as only one of the four teams in this group will make the finals. Karnataka Women and Vidarbha Women dominated the group stages this year as both sides have lost just once in this campaign which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. In the last match Karnataka Women struggled against Delhi Women as they lost the match by 44 runs and they also conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Vidarbha Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Top Batters

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’ top batter

Disha Kasat has been sensational so far in this campaign as she has been the standout batter for Vidarbha Women and is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka Women’ top batter

Vrinda Dinesh was sensational last year and has been one of the best batters in this tournament. With 302 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Top Bowlers

Shreya Lanjewar to be Vidarbha Women’ top bowler

Shreya Lanjewar has been phenomenal so far in this campaign as we expect her to carry her form in this game. With nine wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka Women’ top bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was incredible in the last game as she bagged two wickets in the game. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.