Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Match Prediction
VID
45%
Chance of Winning
KAR
55%
T20
CK Pithawala Ground, Surat
Facts:
- With 264 runs, Disha Kasat is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha Women this season.
- With 302 runs, Vrinda Dinesh is the leading run scorer for Karnataka Women in this campaign.
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Chance of Winning
Vidarbha Women headed into the second round of the tournament after a dominant display in the group stages this season. Vidarbha Women ended the group stages with six wins in seven matches and ended up at the top of the table.The last game against Madhya Pradesh Women was called off due to rain.
On the other hand, Karnataka Women struggled to make an impact in the last game against Delhi Women as they lost the match by 44 runs. This is a must win game for Karnataka Women as another defeat would seal their faith this season. As per our calculations, Karnataka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Vidarbha Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Karnataka Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Mona Meshram did not have a great season last term but has been solid so far in this tournament. She has scored 176 runs with an average of 44 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Nikki Prasad has had a solid campaign so far as so far she has scored 171 runs with an average of 34.20. Even though she struggled in the last game we believe she will turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect rains in Surat during the game which could have some impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Vidarbha Women News & Player List
Vidarbha Women Player List
Ankita Bhongade, Arti Behenwal, Arya Gohane, Bharti Fulmali, Disha Kasat, Mona Meshram, Aayushi Thakre, Kanchan Nagwani, Mansi Pande, Nupur Kohale, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Latika Inamdar, Riddhima Maradwar, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Riddhi Naik, Shreya Lanjewar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Disha Kasat
|
Batter
|
Riddhi Naik
|
Batter
|
Mona Meshram
|
Batter
|
Bharti Fulmali
|
Batter
|
Latika Inamdar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mansi Pande
|
Batter
|
Nupur Kohale
|
All-rounder
|
Arti Behenwal
|
All-rounder
|
Arya Gohane
|
Bowler
|
Shreya Lanjewar
|
Bowler
|
Komal Zanzad
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Women Team Form
Vidarbha Women won six of the seven matches in the group stages, their opening game in the second round was called off due to rain.
Karnataka Women News & Player List
Karnataka Women Player List
Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shubha Satheesh, Vrinda Dinesh, BG Tejashwini, Mithila Vinod, Nikki Prasad, Shishira Gowda, Prathyoosha Kumar, Soumya Verma, Ananya Hegde, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shishira Gowda
|
Batter
|
Vrinda Dinesh
|
Batter
|
Nikki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Mithila Vinod
|
Batter
|
Prathyoosha Kumar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
BG Tejashwini
|
Batter
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Monica Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
Bowler
|
Sahana Pawar
|
Bowler
|
Pooja Kumari
|
Bowler
Karnataka Women Team Form
Karnataka Women lost the opening game in the second round against Delhi Women.
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Head to Head
Karnataka Women and Vidarbha Women have identical records in this fixture with one win.
Head to Head:
Vidarbha Women: 01
Karnataka Women: 01
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Betting Odds
Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka Women
Vidarbha Women and Karnataka Women head into the second game in this round which seems like a must win game for both sides as only one of the four teams in this group will make the finals. Karnataka Women and Vidarbha Women dominated the group stages this year as both sides have lost just once in this campaign which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. In the last match Karnataka Women struggled against Delhi Women as they lost the match by 44 runs and they also conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Vidarbha Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women
T20
CK Pithawala Ground, Surat, null
Vidarbha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Karnataka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Top Batters
Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’ top batter
Disha Kasat has been sensational so far in this campaign as she has been the standout batter for Vidarbha Women and is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka Women’ top batter
Vrinda Dinesh was sensational last year and has been one of the best batters in this tournament. With 302 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Vidarbha Women vs Karnataka Women Top Bowlers
Shreya Lanjewar to be Vidarbha Women’ top bowler
Shreya Lanjewar has been phenomenal so far in this campaign as we expect her to carry her form in this game. With nine wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka Women’ top bowler
Rajeshwari Gayakwad was incredible in the last game as she bagged two wickets in the game. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka Women
- Vidarbha Women to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Karnataka Women to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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