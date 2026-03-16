Facts: Disha Kasat, Vidarbha Women’s skipper, is their leading batter so far with 264 runs in seven innings.

Madhya Pradesh Women’s Vaishnavi Sharma stands as the top wicket-taker of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy with 17 wickets in seven innings.

Vidarbha Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Chances of Winning

Vidarbha Women continue to dominate in the tournament, having taken yet another victory against Baroda Women in the last outing. The latter scored 140 runs while batting first which is a rather competitive stand in the tournament this season. Vidarbha Women, though, surpassed the target with ease - Bharti Fulmali remained not out on 35 and she was the top scorer of the innings, followed by Latika Inamdar’s 30 and Mona Meshram’s 29. The rest of the batters pitched in just enough to help overhaul the score with three wickets to spare.

Madhya Pradesh Women are also a force to be reckoned with as they have maintained a seven-match winning streak in the tournament this season. They overcame Pondicherry Women in the previous game where the latter scored a mere 68 runs, and the chase was a piece of cake for Madhya Pradesh Women. Openers Anushka Sharma and Jincy George led from the front with 19 and 18 runs, respectively, and they finished the chase comfortably with seven wickets in hand.

Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 41%

Madhya Pradesh Women chance of winning - 59%

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Vidarbha Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Betting Tips

Vidarbha Women to score high before first dismissal

Disha Kasat and Riddhi Naik improved with time as they set up totals of 39, 54, 93*, 6 and 0 runs in the five matches leading up to this fixture. They are a solid opening pair and certainly have what it takes to keep the momentum going as they take on Madhya Pradesh Women’s bowlers in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Toss Prediction

Out of the 14 matches held at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in the previous season, the teams fielding first have the upper hand with nine wins. Although the average first innings total of 114 was not particularly convincing, it was defensible at this venue which makes batting first the toss winner’s top choice in the next match as well.

Weather Report

A huge 75% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Surat and rain is expected to cause disruptions. The temperature will go up to 33 degrees Celsius on match day.

Vidarbha Women Player List

Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley, Riddhima Maradwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat (C) Batter Riddhi Naik Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Bharti Fulmali Batter Sai Bhoyar Batter Kanchan Nagwani All-rounder Trupti Lodhe All-rounder Vedanti Salodkar All-rounder Nupur Kohale Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler Gargi Wankar Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women are a well-rounded squad but their batting prowess is their greatest strength. Although they will put up a fight in the next game, they do not have the firepower to overcome Madhya Pradesh Women.

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Rahila Firdous (c), Aayushi Shukla, Ananya Dubey, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kalyani Jadhav, Sanskriti Gupta, Suhani Sharma, Anaadi Tagde, Nikita Singh, Priyanka, Rishika Jain, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Soumya Tiwari Batter Ananya Dubey Batter Rahila Firdous (C) Wicket-keeper Aayushi Shukla Batter Priyanka Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler Nikita Singh Bowler Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women’s batters are dominant but their bowling unit is particularly formidable in their campaign so far. Vaishnavi Sharma leads their bowling department and that is largely the reason for their winning streak.

Vidarbha Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Head-to-Head

Vidarbha Women and Madhya Pradesh Women have never clashed in the history of the tournament, and no record has been established between the teams.

Vidarbha Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Betting Odds

Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh Women

Both sides have had competitive opening wickets in the tournament so far but Vidarbha Women’s openers have the upper hand as Disha Kasat and Riddhi Naik secured totals of 39, 54 and 93* runs together in the last three matches. Madhya Pradesh Women’s Jincy George and Anushka Sharma have been in similar form with scores of 38, 52 and 25 runs in the previous three encounters but they are expected to fall short in a head-to-head with Vidarbha Women’s openers.

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Vidarbha Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Best Batters

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter

Disha Kasat was not among the top scorers for Vidarbha Women last time out against Baroda Women, having been dismissed for 16 runs. Nevertheless, she continues to be the team’s leading run scorer overall with 264 runs in seven innings which makes her the leading contender for the upcoming match as well.

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Anushka Sharma emerged as Madhya Pradesh Women’s top batter in the last game versus Pondicherry Women where she scored 19 runs. She leads their run charts overall with 187 runs in seven innings, making her the top choice against Vidarbha Women, too.

Vidarbha Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Best Bowlers

Arya Gohane to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler

Arya Gohane was the joint leading wicket-taker for Vidarbha Women in the previous game against Baroda Women where she claimed a single wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.75. She remains their top bowler with nine wickets and seven innings and will be expected to come out on top against Madhya Pradesh Women.

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter with Pondicherry Women, Vaishnavi Sharma led Madhya Pradesh Women’s bowling attack with a fifer in 3.1 overs and an economy rate of 0.94. She is their leading bowler this season with 17 wickets in seven innings and remains the top contender to be their premier bowler once again.