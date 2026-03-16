Facts: With 626 runs, Jake Weatherald is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

With 533 runs, Jack Clayton is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this campaign.

Tasmania vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Tasmania who were the finalists last season have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Tasmania has managed just two wins in eight matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by South Australia who won the game by 87 runs.

Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign as they were winless in the first five matches. But they have managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they have two wins in the last three matches and are fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 45%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 55%

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Tasmania vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Ward has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 493 runs with an average of 54.77. Even though Ward struggled in the last match we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jimmy Peirson did not have a great outing in the last game regardless he has been pretty consistent this season and has scored 467 runs with an average of 42.45 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jake Weatherald , Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Bradley Hope, Aidan O Connor, Raf MacMillan, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Gabe Bell, Caleb Jewell, Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Nivethan Radhakrishnan Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Bradley Hope Batter Aidan O Connor All-rounder Lawrence Neil-Smith All-rounder Raf MacMillan Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Kieran Elliott Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have two wins in eight matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Matt Renshaw, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth, Gurinder Sandhu, Benji Floros, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Street Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Angus Lovell Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Mark Steketee All-rounder Tom Straker Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland were winless after five matches but they have won two of the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Tasmania vs Queensland Head to Head

Queensland have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 41-20. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 20

Queensland: 41

Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and Tasmania head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Tasmania were the finalists last season but have struggled to hit the heights of last season so far and have been knocked out of the tournament as they have managed just two wins in eight matches and are sixth on the table. On the other hand, Queensland head into this game after two wins in three matches and are still in contention to make the playoffs this season but need a perfect run in the last two matches. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both sides managed to share the spoils. Tasmania had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Tasmania vs Queensland Top Batters

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season. With 626 runs so far, Weatherald is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter

Jack Clayton missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as with 533 runs so far, Clayton is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Kieran Elliott to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Kieran Elliott was sensational in the last game against South Australia as he bagged six wickets in the first innings and with 29 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Steketee to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mark Steketee struggled in the last game but he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side and is also the leading wicket taker for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Queensland Tasmania to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)

Queensland to win - 1.94 (PariMatch) Queensland have had a far better season than Tasmania thus far as they are still in contention to make the playoffs this season. They have won two of the last three games, the bookmakers have sided with Tasmania in this match but we believe you should back Queensland as they would continue their unbeaten run in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





